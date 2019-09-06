Dining Out for Life: More than 50 places to eat out and help the community

The new Graze at The Woodlands is one of the restaurants participating in AVOL’s Dining Out for Life on Sept. 12. If you eat there for dinner, 25 percent of your check will be donated to efforts to fight AIDS and end stigma. aslitz@herald-leader.com

After a decade, the annual AVOL Dining Out for Life fundraiser has become one of the Lexington’s cornerstone “foodie” events.

Every year dozens of restaurants participate, giving people a terrific excuse to eat out for breakfast, lunch and dinner and have the extra appetizer or dessert they’ve been wanting to try.

But as great as that is, it pales beside the real achievement: Since 2009, the event has raised more than $650,000 to provide a host of services to thousands of people who have or might be vulnerable to sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

“Dining Out For Life allows AVOL to raise critically needed funds while making people more aware of the good work being done by our volunteers and staff in the communities we serve,” said Jon Parker, executive director of AVOL, formerly AIDS Volunteers of Lexington, in a news release. “Dining Out for Life plays such an important role in our fight to end HIV in Kentucky while creating a day for the entire community to break bread together at so many of our community’s generous and hospitable partnering restaurants.”

AVOL provides outreach, education, access to free HIV testing, prevention and help for those living with HIV, including critical housing needs and extends well beyond the gay and lesbian community.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, a nurse, praised the event for its health impact.

“Dining Out For Life represents the best in bringing our diverse citizenship together to make our community a better, safer and healthier place for all,” Gorton said in a release. “Imagine what we can do on an even grander scale when working together for the greater good.”

Lexington diners have been a big part of that help: AVOL was recently recognized as one of the top 10 Dining Out for Life fundraisers nationally.

This year 56 restaurants will donate 25 percent of your meal and drinks to the organization, which also solicits additional donations. A complete dining guide is available online at avolky.org; many restaurants do multiple meals. Here’s who will be participating in this year’s event, which is Sept. 12:

Epping’s on Eastside at 264 Walton Avenue will be part of AVOL’s Dining Out for Life on Sept. 12 for both lunch and dinner. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

AVOL participating restaurants