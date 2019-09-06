Restaurant News & Reviews
Dining Out for Life: More than 50 places to eat out and help the community
After a decade, the annual AVOL Dining Out for Life fundraiser has become one of the Lexington’s cornerstone “foodie” events.
Every year dozens of restaurants participate, giving people a terrific excuse to eat out for breakfast, lunch and dinner and have the extra appetizer or dessert they’ve been wanting to try.
But as great as that is, it pales beside the real achievement: Since 2009, the event has raised more than $650,000 to provide a host of services to thousands of people who have or might be vulnerable to sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.
“Dining Out For Life allows AVOL to raise critically needed funds while making people more aware of the good work being done by our volunteers and staff in the communities we serve,” said Jon Parker, executive director of AVOL, formerly AIDS Volunteers of Lexington, in a news release. “Dining Out for Life plays such an important role in our fight to end HIV in Kentucky while creating a day for the entire community to break bread together at so many of our community’s generous and hospitable partnering restaurants.”
AVOL provides outreach, education, access to free HIV testing, prevention and help for those living with HIV, including critical housing needs and extends well beyond the gay and lesbian community.
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, a nurse, praised the event for its health impact.
“Dining Out For Life represents the best in bringing our diverse citizenship together to make our community a better, safer and healthier place for all,” Gorton said in a release. “Imagine what we can do on an even grander scale when working together for the greater good.”
Lexington diners have been a big part of that help: AVOL was recently recognized as one of the top 10 Dining Out for Life fundraisers nationally.
This year 56 restaurants will donate 25 percent of your meal and drinks to the organization, which also solicits additional donations. A complete dining guide is available online at avolky.org; many restaurants do multiple meals. Here’s who will be participating in this year’s event, which is Sept. 12:
AVOL participating restaurants
- A&W Burgers Chicken Floats, 2251 War Admiral Way at Hamburg, 124 Towne Center Drive off Leestown Road, and 652 East Main St., for lunch and dinner;
- Alfalfa, 141 East Main St., 859-253-0014, for breakfast, lunch and dinner;
- Arcadium, 574 North Limestone, 859-317-9712, for dinner and after dinner;
- Atomic Ramen in The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm, 119 Marion Suite 195, 859-523-0903, for lunch and dinner;
- Beach House Caribbean Coffee and Tapas, 109 West Sixth St., for lunch and dinner;
- Blue Door Smokehouse, 226 Walton Ave., 859-252-4227, for lunch;
- Bourbon ‘n’ Toulouse, 829 Euclid Ave., 859-335-0300, for lunch and dinner;
- Break Room Bar, 1178 Manchester St., 4 p.m. to midnight;
- BRU Burger Bar, 3010 Lakecrest circle, 859-305-0082, for dinner;
- Carson’s Food & Drink, 362 East Main St., 859-309-3039, for lunch and dinner;
- Coles 735 Main, 735 East Main St., 859-266-9000, for dinner;
- Columbia Steakhouse Downtown, 201 North Limestone, 859-253-3135, for lunch and dinner;
- County Club, 555 Jefferson St., 859-367-0263, for dinner;
- Doodles, 262 North Limestone, 859-317-8506, for breakfast and lunch;
- Dudley’s on Short, 259 West Short St., 859-252-1010, for lunch;
- Epping’s on Eastside, 264 Walton Ave., 859-971-0240, for lunch and dinner;
- Forage Food Truck at Wise Bird Cider Co., 1170 Manchester St., for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.;
- Good Foods Co-op Cafe, 455 Southland Dr., 859-278-1813, for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert;
- Goodfellas Pizzeria Distillery District, 1228 Manchester St., 859-523-5280, for lunch, dinner and late night;
- Graze Woodlands, 111 Woodland Ave., 859-309-2490, for dinner;
- J. Gumbo’s on Limestone, 808 North Limestone, 859-286-9239, for lunch and dinner;
- J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Cirlce, 859-533-9777, for lunch and dinner;
- Le Deauville, 199 North Limestone, 859-246-0999, for dinner;
- Lexington Diner, 841 Lane Allen Rd., 859-202-5573, for breakfast, lunch and dinner;
- Liberty Road Cafe, 720 Henry Clay Blvd., 859-621-1550, for lunch;
- Locals’ Craft Food and Drink, 701 National Ave., 859-523-3249, for lunch and dinner;
- Lockbox, 167 West Main St., 859-899-6860, for dinner;
- Lussi Brown Coffee Bar, 114 Church St., 859-469-8440, for breakfast and lunch;
- Lynagh’s Irish Pub, 384 Woodland Ave., 859-255-1292, for lunchd, dinner and late night;
- Mad Mushroom Pizza, 3340 Clays Mill Rd and 561 South Broadway, all day plus take out;
- The Mouse Trap, 3323 Tates Creek Rd., 859-269-2958, for lunch;
- Nate’s Coffee, 125 Cheapside, 859-740-2368, all day;
- North Lime Coffee and Donuts, 3101 Clays Mill Rd. and 575 North Limestone, for breakfast and lunch;
- Pasta Garage, 962 Delaware Ave., 859-309-9840, for dinner;
- Pearl’s, 133 North Limestone, 859-309-0321, for dinner;
- Ranada’s Bistro and Bar, 400 Old Vine St., 859-523-4141, for lunch and dinner;
- Rock House Brewing, 119 Luigart Court, 859-369-7064;
- Sage Garden Cafe in Frankfort, 3690 East-West Connector in Frankfort, 859-368-7064, for lunch;
- Saul Good Restaurant & Pub, 123 North Broadway downtown, 3801 Mall Road at Fayette Mall, and 1801 Alysheba Dr. at Hamburg, all for dinner;
- Sidebar Grill, 147 North Limestone, 859-225-8883, for lunch, dinner and late night;
- Smithtown Seafood, 119 Marion Street at The Summit and 501 West Sixth, for dinner;
- Soundbar, 208 South Limestone, 859-523-6338, for late night and the official Dining Out for Life After Party;
- Stella’s Kentucky Deli, 143 Jefferson St., 859-255-3354, for breakfast and lunch;
- The Sage Rabbit, 438 South Ashland Ave., 859-523-2095, for lunch and dinner;
- Third Street Stuff, 257 North Limestone, 859-255-5301, for breakfast, lunch, dinner and after dinner;
- West Main Crafting Co., 135 West Main St., 859-618-6318, for dinner, cocktails and late night;
- West Sixth Brewing, 501 West Sixth St., 859-705-0915, for dinner and the beer garden;
- Whiskey Bear Bar at The Barn, 119 Marion, 859-368-8325, for lunch;
- Wise Bird Cider at the Pepper Campus, 1170 Manchester St., 859-309-1863, from 5 to 10 p.m.
Comments