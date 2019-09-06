Restaurant News & Reviews
Lexington restaurants on probation: Are your favorites on here?
Hear how restaurants end up on probation, and what it means
As of the end of August, there were more than 180 Lexington restaurants and food service providers on health department probation, with 22 added between June 20 and Aug. 26.
Since 2015, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has placed restaurants and food service providers on probation when they fail an inspection with a score of 84 or lower, or when they have a critical violation that cannot be immediately remedied. Inspections are a snapshot of a restaurant or food-service establishment at a particular time but the health department uses the probation list to target those places most likely to pose a health risk.
To report complaints or a suspected foodborne illness, contact the health department at 859-231-9791.
At least 26 restaurants came off the probation list in the last two months: Penn Station, 1080 South Broadway, which had been on since 2015; Grimes Restaurant (formerly Richie’s Chicken), 325 Roosevelt Blvd.; Giovanni’s Pizza, 128 East New Circle Road; Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2401 Nicholasville Road; The Learning Center, 475 Price Road; Blue Reef Sushi & Grill, 1080 South Broadway; The Blvd Grill, 844 Hays Blvd.; Chao Cajun, Fayette Mall Food Court; Cheng’s Restaurant, 3101 Clays Mill Rd.; Edley’s Bar-B-Que, 114 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 110; El Rancho Tapatio Taqueria, 144 Burt Rd.; Meijer, 350 West Reynolds Rd.; Minit Mart, 1975 Nicholasville Road; Off Tha Hookah, 504 Euclid Ave.; Ramsey’s Diner, 3090 Helmsdale Place; Ramsey’s Diner, 4391 Old Harrodsburg Road; Skyline BP, 1065 Newtown Pike; Spearmint Rhino, 5539 Athens-Boonesboro Road; Speedway, 5360 Athens-Boonesboro Road; Windy Corner Market, 4594 Bryan Station Road; Church of the Good Shepherd, 533 East Main Street; H&M Market, 1220 North Limestone; and Magee’s Bakery, 726 East Main Street.
Restaurants come off probation after they pass two consecutive regular inspections without any critical violations. Critical violations are those deemed by the FDA to have the highest potential to affect the public health adversely, such as a lack of hand-washing or improper dish sanitizing.
Restaurants on probation are inspected three times a year instead of two; the increased scrutiny is designed to catch potential health hazards, said Luke Mathis, team leader for environmental health.
Restaurants also are removed from probation if they change ownership.
Horsehoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon, 1987 North Broadway, was removed from probation after it changed hands. The new owners, Tim Mars and Adam Keys, took over on Aug. 8. Mars said they have kept the same menu but have made changes in safety and security, including watching how much people drink.
In April, under previous ownership, the bar admitted that it over-served a Georgetown man who had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit when he caused a wrong-way crash on I-75 in January that killed a Michigan family of five. The driver, Joe Lee Bailey, also was killed. The bar agreed to pay a $10,000 fine. Relatives of the Abbas family have sued Horseshoes and Roosters Wings in Georgetown.
Bankara Ramen & Bar, which was formerly known as Ramen Ya, has been taken off the probation list because it also changed hands. However, on May 23, the restaurant agreed to throw out 43 pounds of potentially hazardous ramen fixings after an inspector found the ingredients at an unsafe temperature.
Another restaurant on probation, The Red Light, closed in July. The last restaurant opened by the late Lucie Slone Meyers, her estate is selling the building.
The Herald-Leader plans to update readers periodically on restaurants that are on the list. You can also search by restaurant in the Herald-Leader’s online database of inspection.
There are more than 180 restaurants, more than 10 percent of the city’s 1,500, on the health department probation list. Here are the latest additions:
Here are the restaurants currently on probation, when they were placed on probation and why, and the latest scores as of Aug. 26, according to the health department. NOTE: The health department’s online database was last updated on May 29. Inspections after that date have not been added to publicly available records.
SINCE 2016:
- Golden Corral, 185 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 10/27/16 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 4/4/19.
- La Cabana, 1414 Bryan Ave., on probation since 3/18/16 for repeated failures (in March they scored 57.) Latest score was 86 on 4/30/19.
- Neighborhood Grocery, 215 E. Seventh Street, on probation since 4/12/16 for repeated failures. Latest score was 91 on 4/16/19.
SINCE 2017:
- Bluegrass Mart, 464 Squires Circle, on probation since 9/11/17. Latest score was 96 on 3/20/19.
- Carino’s, 2333 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 3/1/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 90 on 5/2/19.
- Frisch’s Restaurant, 1849 Alysheba Way, on probation since 12/18/17 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 90 on 5/3/19.
- Happy Dragon, 1510 Newtown Pike, on probation since 5/9/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 3/15/19.
- New Great Wall, 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 6/2/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 95 on 5/9/19.
- Old Chicago, 1924 Pavilion Way, on probation since 1/12/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 91 on 1/28/19.
- Panda Cuisine, 2358 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 5/3/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 89 on 1/29/19.
- Puccini’s, 3801 Dylan Place, Suite 150, on probation since 5/15/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 93 on 2/6/19.
SINCE 2018:
- A Taste of India, 2467 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 8/30/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 99 on 5/8/19.
- Ali Baba Grocery, 412 Southland Drive, on probation since 11/5/18 for unsafe food temps and toxic items improperly store. Latest score was 80 on 3/21/19.
- B.D.’s Mongolian Grill, 2309 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 12/19/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices and score of 77. Latest score of 92 on 1/9/19.
- Bob Evans Restaurant, 2341 Buena Vista Road, on probation since 3/2/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score of 96 on 3/11/19.
- BP Food Mart (dba NazThree BP), 781 East New Circle Road, on probation since 11/20/18 for toxic items improperly labeled. Latest score of 95 on 12/11/18.
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 1080 South Broadway, on probation since 12/27/18 for unhygienic practices, improper dishwashing and a score of 82. Latest score was 95 on 5/22/19.
- Campus Catering No. 1 and Campus Catering No. 2, 160 Avenue of Champions, on probation since 11/28/18 for no permit for reduced-oxygen packaging and dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score of 100 and 97 on 4/30/19.
- Catholic Action Center, 1055 Industry Road, on probation since 5/24/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 79. Latest score of 95 on 3/1/19.
- Citgo Food Mart, 705 Loudon Ave., on probation since 2/13/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 2/13/19.
- Clamato’s, 2304 Versailles Road, on probation since 9/24/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 76 on 5/23/19.
- Dairy Mart, 155 East Reynolds Road, on probation since 10/17/18 for having no sink in the restroom. Latest score was 89.
- Depot Deli, 5751 Briar Hill Rd., Bldg. 226, on probation since 12/17/18 for unhygienic practices and score of 84. Latest score was 96 on 5/15/19.
- Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 1315 Winchester Road, on probation since 9/26/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, including no hair restraints, and a score of 75. Latest score was 91 on 1/10/19.
- Donut Days, 185 Southland Dr., on probation since 7/18/18 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 95 on 1/16/18.
- Double Tree Guest Suites, 2601 Richmond Road, on probation since 12/26/18 for potentially unsafe food. Latest score was 98 on 1/8/19.
- El Huarache, 1316 Russell Cave Road, on probation since 9/25/18 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 93 on 5/23/19.
- Faith Lutheran Church Child Care Ministries, 1000 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 11/15/18 for signs of rodents, unsafe food. Latest score was 100 on 5/1/19.
- Fazoli’s, 1840 Alysheba Way, on probation since 12/7/18 for improper sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 5/7/19.
- Foliage Chinese Restaurant, 3650 Boston Rd., on probation since 12/5/18 for improper dishwashing and improper sanitizing. Latest score 93 on 4/24/19.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 2500 Polo Club Blvd. on probation since 1/30/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 2/1/19.
- Giovanni’s of New Circle, 128 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 93 on 3/13/19.
- Grand Tako, 340 E. New Circle Road, Suite 100, on probation since 1/22/18 for lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 74. Latest score was 91 on 1/23/19.
- Happy China, 1301 Winchester Rd. #109, on probation since 12/19/18 for unhygienic practices, a bed/cot for someone living/sleeping in storage and score of 76. Latest score was 94 on 5/10/19.
- Horseshoes Saloon and Steakhouse, 1987 North Broadway, on probation since 11/21/18 for improper handwashing, improper sanitizing, no consumer advisory on menu and score of 73. Latest score of 91 on 5/10/19.
- Jalapeno’s, 1030 S. Broadway #200, on probation since 12/12/18 for plumbing issues and toxic chemicals improperly stored and labeled. Latest score was 91 on 4/3/19.
- Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2401 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 12/21/18 for can opener poor repair, leaving metal shavings. Latest score was 93 on 4/2/19.
- Kroger and Kroger’s AFC Sushi, 3650 Boston Rd., on probation since 12/11/18 for signs of rodents in deli/bakery and sushi area, defective equipment in food prep area and toxic chemicals improperly stored in sushi area. Latest scores were 98 and 98 on 4/29/19.
- La Guadalupana, 1533 Eastland Parkway No. 8, on probation since 11/19/18 for potentially hazardous food, improper handwashing, toxic items improperly stored and signs of rodents in retail area. Previous score was 98 on 4/26/19.
- La Marquesa, 3101 Clays Mill Road, on probation since 9/19/18 for potentially hazardous food, lack of hair restraints, improper sanitizing and a score of 84. Latest score was 96 on 5/13/19.
- Logan’s Roadhouse, 1908 Pavillion Way, on probation since 12/3/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, no hot water, toxic items improperly labeled and a score of 61. Latest score was 90 on 1/28/19.
- Loudon’s Square Buffet, 801 N Broadway, on probation since 8/9/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 5/23/19.
- Mad Mushroom of UK, 561 South Broadway, on probation since 9/6/18 for unhygienic employee practices. Latest score was 96 on 1/31/19.
- Maria’s Kitchen No. 2, 805 North Broadway, on probation since 12/13/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints and a score of 69. Latest score was 95 on 4/1/19.
- Midway Food Mart, 3895 Winchester Road, on probation since 9/21/18 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing and a score of 77. Latest score was 95 on 3/18/19.
- Mimi’s Southern Cooking, 126 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 6/20/18 for unsafe food temp, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 64. Latest score was 94 on 2/26/19.
- Minit Mart, 4201 Saron Drive, on probation since 7/26/18 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 78. Latest score was 99 on 3/29/19.
- Office Lounge, 1533 Eastland Parkway No. 3, on probation since 11/19/18 for toxic items improperly stored. Latest score was 92 on 12/19/18.
- Oshimi Sushi, 1093 South Broadway, on probation since 10/17/18 for having no warning about the dangers of eat raw sushi. Latest score was 93 on 2/14/19.
- Pazzo’s, 385 South Limestone, on probation since 12/27/18 for hazardous food and improper sanitizing. Latest score was 96 on 4/1/19.
- Rally’s, 125 New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and not hot water. Latest score was 93 on 2/20/19.
- Ramsey’s, 151 W. Zandale Drive, on probation since 5/17/18 for unsafe food temps. Latest score was 97 on 1/22/19.
- Speedway, 447 New Circle Road, on probation since 7/31/18 for signs on insects or rodents and a score of 78. Latest score was 75 on 4/24/19.
- Springhill Suites, 863 South Broadway, on probation since 9/10/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 1/31/19.
- Spuds Tavern, 3130 Pimlico Parkway Suite 101, on probation since 12/28/18 for evidence of rodents and no hair restraints. Latest score was 98 on 4/23/19.
- Steak Express, 125 Southland Drive, on probation since 6/20/18 for unsafe food condition, dishwasher not sanitizing, signs of insects or rodents, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score was 94 on 3/22/19.
- Steak ‘N Shake, 1832 Alysheba Way, on probation since 11/8/18 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, flies and a score of 78. Latest score was 95 on 11/26/18.
- Subway, 690 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for repeated failures. Latest score was 99 on 4/15/19.
- SuperAmerica/Speedway, 3393 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 11/14/18 for signs of rodents, flies and unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints. Latest score was 97 on 2/27/19.
- Super Mercada Aquacalientes, 459 West New Circle Road, on probation since 12/26/18 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices including improper handwashing, improper sanitizing and a score of 74. Latest score for food service was 97 on 1/11/19.
- Tandoor Express, 630 Euclid Avenue, on probation since 9/12/18 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 76 on 5/3/19.
- Thai Street Food Kitchen, 3340 Clays Mill Road, on probation since 8/21/18 for unsafe food conditions, unhygienic practices, dishwasher not sanitizing and a score of 83. Latest score was 95 on 4/22/19.
- Thornton’s Food Stop, 2291 Elkhorn Road, on probation since 8/21/18 for evidence of rodents. Latest score was 95 on 4/1/19.
- Waffle House, 153 Patchen Drive, on probation since 8/31/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 9/14/18.
- The Weekly Juicery, 436 Old Vine, on probation since 10/8/18 after an Oct. 8 inspection found no hair restraints and signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 95 on 3/25/19.
- Wong Wong Restaurant, 458 Southland Dr., on probation since 12/4/18 for unhygienic practices, improper handwashing, unsanitized dishes and score of 79. Latest score was 95 on 5/1/19.
PLACED ON PROBATION SO FAR THIS YEAR:
- Arby’s, 1228 South Broadway, on probation since 6/4/19 for serious plumbing problems that led to employees not washing hands properly. Score was 80 on 6/4/19.
- Africa and Caribbean Imports, 1315 Winchester Road Suite 349, on probation since 1/7/19 for potentially hazardous food including unsafe food temps, improper sanitizing and score of 83 for food service. Latest score was 98 for food service on 1/18/19.
- Anniston Mini Mart, 1488 Anniston Drive, on probation since 2/14/19 for expired medicine, dirty restrooms and store, and improperly stored chemicals. Score was 80 on 2/14/19.
- NEW Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 3401 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 8/22/19 for potentially hazardous food, missing hair restraints, and improper sanitizing. Score was 91 on 8/22/19.
- The Bridge, 342 Romany Road, on probation since 1/9/19 for dishwasher not sanitizing properly. Latest score was 100 on 5/3/19.
- Best Friend Bar, 500 Euclid Avenue, on probation since 4/4/19 for no hot water at the bar hand sink, chemicals improperly stored and improper sanitizing. Plus the Gatorade spigot and ice machine were dirty. Score was 96 on 4/17/19.
- Big City Pizza, 1060 Chinoe Road, on probation since 4/24/2016 for grease trap in poor repair. Score was 100 on 5/7/19.
- NEW Broomwagon, 800 North Limestone, on probation since 8/15/19 for live and dead roaches; improper sanitizing; no gloves or hair restraints; and more. Score was 80 on 8/15/19.
- NEW Burger King, 2217 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 8/6/19 for flying insects, condensation dripping on floor/surfaces, and chemicals improperly stored. Score was 91 on 8/6/19.
- Burger King, 451 New Circle Road, on probation since 5/2/19 for contaminated chicken, potentially hazardous food, employees not washing hands and improper sanitizing. Score was 97 on 5/16/19.
- Captain D’s, 245 New Circle Road, on probation since 4/3/19 for unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing and a score of 75. Score was 98 on 4/16/19.
- NEW Charlie Brown’s, 816 Euclid Ave., on probation since 7/18/19 for no gloves or hair/beard restraints, improper refrigeration, improper sanitizing, improper disposal of sewage/waste water and a score of 75. Score was 75 on 7/18/19.
- Cherish the Child, 102 Dennis Drive, on probation since 5/14/19 for raw sewage in the bathtub. The facility suspended food service until it could pass reinspection.
- NEW Chick-fil-A, 3401 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 8/26/19 for roaches, and dirty floors and shelves. Score was 96 on 8/26/19
- China Kitchen, 3094 Richmond Road, on probation since 5/30/19 for potentially hazardous food including expired dairy, improper sanitizing of dishes and wipe cloths, dirty kitchen equipment including knives, no hot water and a score of 62. Score was 62 on 5/30/19.
- Chocolate Holler, 400 Old Vine Street, on probation since 2/15/19 for having only one working toilet. Latest score was 100 on 3/5/19.
- Chrysalis House/Family Program, 120 Chrysalis Court, on probation since 3/11/19 for evidence of presence of mice and rodent bait stations not enclosed. Score was 100 on 4/19/19.
- Chuck E. Cheese, 1555 New Circle Rd., on probation since 6/4/19 for mold in ice machine, potentially hazardous food more than a week old, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Score was 75 on 6/3/19.
- Cinco de Mayo, 122 West Maxwell St., on probation since 6/19/19 for unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing, toxic items improperly stored or used and a score of 77.
- NEW Circle K, 3470 Richmond Rd., on probation since 7/26/19 for no employee health policy, inadequate hand-washing facilities, missing or broken thermometers, improper sanitizing and expired dairy for sale. Score was 89 for food service and 91 for retail on 7/26/19.
- C&J Food Bar, 1230 Eastland Parkway, on probation since 4/9/19 for unsafe food including expired chicken, deli meat and milk; a lack of hair/beard restraints; and a score of 77. Score was 94 on 5/1/19.
- Clarion Hotel, 1950 Newtown Pike, on probation since 1/2/19 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and score of 76. Latest score was 95 on 1/18/19.
- Country Inn & Suites, 2297 Executive Drive, on probation since 1/10/19 for dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 98 on 1/25/19.
- NEW Country Cookin’ by George, 1801 Alexandria Dr., on probation since 8/15/19 for improper sanitizing and potentially hazardous food not date-marked. Score was 90 on 8/15/19.
- Cracker Barrel, 2220 Elkhorn Road, on probation since 6/19/19 for improper sanitizing. Score was 88 on 6/19/19.
- Denny’s, 1949 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 4/10/19 for presence of insects, potentially hazardous food, toxic chemicals improperly stored and a score of 80. Score was 96 on 5/1/19.
- Dollar Tree, 820 North Broadway, on probation since 5/23/19 for evidence of rodents, contaminated food and more. Score was 82 on 5/23/19.
Domino’s, 828 Lane Allen Road, on probation since 4/1/19 for improperly sanitized dishes. Score was 100 on 4/15/19.
Donato’s Pizza, 3851 Kenesaw Dri., on probation since 5/30/19 for unhygienic practices including no hair restraints and improper sanitizing. Score was 83 on 5/30/19.
- Eastland Food Mart, 1541 Eastland Parkway, on probation since 5/3/19 for selling expired raw eggs, improperly storing toxic chemicals, and sleeping quarters on site. Score was 81 on 5/3/19.
- El Antojito, 565 East New Circle Rd., on probation since 6/18/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including no hair restraints, improper sanitizing, toxic chemicals improperly stored and a score of 75. Score was 75 on 6/18/19.
- Family Dollar, 393 Waller Avenue, on probation since 2/13/19 for spoiled packaged ham, expired medicines, sink and bathroom problems and more. Score was 84 on 2/13/19.
- Fazoli’s, 2195 Richmond Road, on probation since 6/13/19 for unhygienic practices. Score was 84 on 6/13/19.
- Fazoli’s, 3775 Harrodsburg Road, on probation since 4/30/19 for unhygienic practices. Score was 92 on 5/14/19.
- First Presbyterian Church, 171 Market St., on probation since 1/11/19 for improper food storage; improper sanitizing; and dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 5/8/19.
- Gyroz Mediterranean, 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 2/1/19 for unhygienic practices and improper sanitizing. Latest score was 85 on 2/1/19.
- Hop Cat, 410 West Short St., on probation since 5/22/19 for improperly stored food, bare-hand food contact, improper hand-washing, no hair restraints, improper sanitizing, plumbing problems and more. Score was 73 on 5/22/19.
- Horse Park BP, 4538 Georgetown Road, on probation since 5/9/19 for potentially hazardous food, no hair restraints, improperly storing toxic items and more. Score was 74 for food service on 5/9/19.
- NEW Joseanne’s, 3449 Buckhorn Dr., on probation since 8/21/19 for unhygienic practices, potentially hazardous food and improper sanitizing. Score was 86 on 8/21/19.
- Kitchen on High, 1226 Versailles Road, on probation since 5/15/19 for potentially hazardous food including expired dairy, lack of proper hair restraint and more. Score was 83 on 5/15/19.
- Kroger, 3101 Richmond Road, on probation since 6/5/19 for mold in ice machine, improperly hand washing and more. Score was 85 for food service and 96 for retail on 6/5/19.
- Joella’s Hot Chicken, 101 Cochran Road, on probation since 3/6/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including improper handwashing and gloving, and mop sink improperly plumbed with waste disposal draining into driveway. Score was 96 on 3/26/19.
- Kare Bears, 1697 Peabody Way, on probation scine 2/13/19 for presence of rodents. Score of 100 on 2/25/19.
- Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4141 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 1/31/19 for lack of hot water. Latest score was 97 on 2/5/19.
- Kids-N-Kapers Nursery, 1896 Courtland Drive, on probation since 5/8/19 for having no mop sink. Score was 89 on 5/8/19.
- NEW Kids Cafe at Shiloh Baptist Church, 237 East Fifth St., on probation since 6/25/19 for roaches. Score was 95 on 6/25/19.
- NEW Kroger sushi counter, 1600 Leestown Road, on probation since 8/23/19 for improper gloving and improper sanitizing. Score was 94 on 8/23/19.
- La Taquisa, 130 West Tiverton Way, on probation since 2/12/19 for potentially hazardous food and toxic items improperly used. Score was 100 on 2/25/19.
- Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, 3014 Richmond Road, on probation since 4/23/19 for unhygienic practices including improper gloving and lack of hair restraints, having only one restroom with a toilet in poor repair, and a score of 79. Score was 79 on 4/23/19.
- Lexington East End Market (also called Pak ‘n’ Save), 503 East Third St., on probation since 5/28/19 for potentially hazardous food, evidence of rodents and more. Score was 72 for retail on 5/28/19.
Local Taco, 315 South Limestone, on probation since 5/31/19 for potentially hazardous food and unhygienic practices. Score was 92 on 5/31/19.
- Lynagh’s, 384 Woodland Avenue, on probation since 4/25/19 for presence of fruit/drain flies. Score was 96 on 5/10/19.
- NEW McDonald’s, 2012 Harrodsburg Rd., on probation since 8/22/19 for live roach observed behind smoothie machine. Score was 95 on 8/22/19.
- McDonald’s, 1620 Leestown Road, on probation since 6/12/19 for improper food handling, unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing and dirty surfaces. Score was 89 6/12/19.
- Meals on Wheels, 460 East Main St., on probation since 1/9/19 for potentially hazardous food improperly stored and dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 5/6/19.
- NEW Minit Mart, 905 South Limestone, on probation since 7/30/19 for potentially hazardous tuna salad and chicken salad; improper hand washing; chemicals improperly stored; and expired medication. Score was 89 for food service and 90 for retail on 7/30/19.
- NEW Minit Mart, 4560 Iron Works Pike, on probation since 8/19/19 for excessive flies, selling expire dairy, inadequate handwashing, utensils stored in saniziter, improper food thawing, improper sanitizing, and a score of 81. Score was 81 for food service and 88 for retail on 8/19/19.
- Minit Mart, 3110 Richmond Road, on probation since 5/22/19 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing, dirty equipment, surfaces, cabinet and sink, and more. Score was 72 on 5/22/19.
- Minit Mart, 4096 Nichols Park, on probation since 4/8/19 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing and more. Score was 100 on 4/22/19.
- Minit Mart, 1998 Harrodsburg Road, on probation since 1/29/19 for potentially hazardous food (including hot dogs), improper sanitizing; unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints; lack of hand washing; toxic chemicals improperly stored and a score of 73 for food service. On retail, the inspector also found expired medications. Latest score was 98 on 2/11/19.
- Miracles and Wonder Play and Learn daycare, 1183 Devonport Dr., on probation since 2/4/19 for unhygienic practices including improper handwashing, dishwasher not sanitizing and score of 84. Latest score was 100 on 2/19/19.
- NEW Newk’s Eatery, 2369 Richmond Rd., on probation since 7/31/19 for dirty food contact surfaces, no hair restraints, improper sanitizing and mold in ice machine. Score for food service was 84 and for retail was 98 on 7/31/19.
- NuHealth Supplements, 3001 Blake James Dr., on probation since 2/6/19 for improper sanitizing. Latest score was 99 on 2/28/29..
- The Nutrition Zone, 509 East New Circle Road, on probation since 2/15/19 for unhygienic practices including no disposable gloves or hair restraints, improper sanitizing, improper plumbing and a score of 76. Latest score was 96 on 3/4/19.
- Papa John’s, 265 Avenue of Champions, on probation since 5/31/19 for storing jalapenos in a hand sink, presence of drain flies and toxic items improperly stores. Score was 87 on 5/31/19.
- Penn Station, 1719 North Broadway, on probation since 4/2/19 for improper gloving, no hair restraints, improper sanitizing and a score of 83. Score was 98 on 4/15/19.
Penn Station, 2220 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 2/28/19 for unhygienic practices including improper handwashing, dirty equipment, improper storage of chemicals and a score of 76. Latest score was 94 on 3/26/19.
- Planet Thai, 2417 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 3/7/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including personal items and phone improperly stored, hot water dangerously hot, improper sanitizing of dishes and wiping cloths, improper labeling of toxic chemicals and a score of 60. Latest score was 96 on 3/20/19.
- Portofino, 249 East Main Street, Suite 102, on probation since 3/7/19 for potentially hazardous food including expired dairy and dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 3/20/19.
- Provision Living Center, 1165 Monarch Street, on probation since 4/5/19 for lack of hair restraints and dishwasher not sanitizing. Score was 100 on 4/19/19.
- Puddle Jumpers Learning Center, 1940 Cambridge Drive, on probation since 2/20/19 for disposing of waste water in backyard because there was no mop sink and improperly storing toxic chemicals. Latest score was 100 on 3/27/19.
- Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2630 Richmond Road, on probation since 3/15/19 for mold contaminating ice, potentially hazardous food (hot box not not keeping food above 135 degrees), unhygienic practices including no hair restraints and personal food stored with customers’ food. Score was 96 on 3/29/19.
- Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2337 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 2/6/19 for unhygienic practices and score of 79. Latest score was 91 on 2/20/19.
- NEW Rally’s, 2975 Richmond Rd., on probation since 8/26/19 for potentially hazardous food temperatures and more. Score was 88 on 8/26/19.
- NEW Richmond Place Rehab & Health, 2770 Palumbo Dr., on probation since 7/29/19 for insects in kitchen. Score was 98 on 7/29/19.
- Sakura Japanese Restaurant, 1015 Winchester Road, on probation since 4/26/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints, improper sanitizing and score of 76. Score was 76 on 4/26/19.
- Save-A-Lot, 398 Southland Drive, on probation since 3/5/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing and score of 70 in food service and 83 in retail. Score was 100 on 5/6/19.
- Second Presbyterian Church, 460 East Main St., on probation since 1/9/19 for dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 5/6/19.
- Sir Pizza, 463 West New Circle Rd., on probation since 1/25/19 for improper hand washing, potentially hazardous food, toxic items improperly stored and not hot water at hand sink. Latest score was 92 on 2/8/19.
- Sonic, 234 East New Circle Rd., on probation since 5/29/19 for expired milk, roaches in kitchen and a score of 78. Score was 78 on 5/29/19.
- Sonic, 2633 Richmond Road, on probation since 1/14/19 for improper storage of toxic chemicals; no soap at hand sink; leaking toilet; personal items improperly stored and score of 82. Latest score was 98 on 1/25/19.
- Southern Hills United Methodist Church Daycare, 2356 Harrodsburg Rd., on probation since 4/4/19 for dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Score 100 on 4/19/19.
- Speedway, 1001 Georgetown Road, on probation since 2/8/19 for potentially hazardous food (including hot dogs and chili), unhygienic practices including improper handwashing and lack of hair restraints, and improper sanitizing of dishes and score for food service of 74. Latest score was 93 on 2/22/19.
- Speedway, 1281 East New Circle Road, on probation since 1/7/19 for having no certified food manager present. Latest score was 96 on 1/22/19.
- Subway, 4101 Tates Creek Center Drive, Suite 160, on probation since 3/11/19 for unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints and toxic chemicals improperly stored. Score was 97 on 3/26/19.
- Subway, 3061 Fieldstone Way, on probation since 1/11/19 for improperly stored food and unhygienic practices. Latest score was 97 on 5/10/19.
- Subway, 386 Woodland Ave., on probation since 1/7/19 for falsified food handler cards and dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 100 on 5/10/19.
- Subway, 1951 Stanton Way, on probation since 2/1/19 for expired milk, potentially hazardous food and no certified food manager present. Latest score was 100 on 2/9/19.
- Supermercado Aguacalientes, 1424 Alexandria Drive, on probation on 4/12/19 for scoring 65 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing, unhygienic practices including employees without gloves and without hair restraints, and a score of 65. Score was 65 on 4/12/19.
NEW Supreme Hibachi Buffet, 180 East New Circle Rd., on probation since 8/5/19 for live roach on ice machine; potentially hazardous produce; improper handwashing procedures and more. Score was 90 on 8/5/19.
- Sushi Blue, 185 Pasadena Drive, on probation since 4/4/19 for potentially hazardous food including chicken thawing in a sink at room temperature and improper sanitizing, among other things. Score was 98 on 4/17/19..
- Tachibana Restaurant, 785 Newtown Court, on probation since 2/4/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, dishwasher not properly sanitizing and score of 76. Latest score was 99 on 2/15/19.
- NEW Taste of Thai, 101 West Main St., on probation since 6/20/19 for potentially hazardous food, improper handwashing, improper sanitizing and score of 83. Score was 83 on 6/20/19
- Texas de Brazil, 151 Larue, Suite 150 at The Summit, on probation since 1/22/19 for no thermometers to check food temps, no food handler cards and score of 80. Latest score was 98 on 2/5/19.
- NEW Texas Roadhouse, 3030 Lakecrest Circle, on probation since 8/15/19 for improper sanitizing and lack of beard restraint. Score was 94 on 8/15/19.
- Thornton’s, 1120 Winchester Road, on probation since 1/7/19 for unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing, a blocked hand sink, and a score of 76. Latest score was 90 on 5/10/19.
- Tots ‘n’ Toddlers, 445 Asbury Lane, on probation since 5/8/19 for having no three-compartment or mop sink. Score was 92 on 5/8/19.
- Trinity Baptist Church, 1675 Strader Dr., on probation since 6/17/19 for live roaches. Score was 89 on 6/17/19.
- Waffle House, 2340 Buena Vista Rd., on probation since 6/10/19 for potentially hazardous food storage, improper sanitizing, dirty surfaces, flies in kitchen and bathrooms and score of 81. Score was 81 on 6/10/19.
- NEW Wendy’s, 2010 Richmond Road, on probation since 7/18/19 for having no written employee health policy, improper sanitizing practices and other problems. Score was 86 on 7/17/19.
- Wild Eggs, 1925 Justice Dr., on probation since 6/19/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, dirty surfaces and score of 80. Score was 80 on 6/19/19.
- NEW The Willows at Hamburg, 2531 Old Rose Bud Rd., on probation since 6/24/19, for expired dairy, spoiled produce, improper sanitation practices and more. Score was 89 on 6/24/19.
- Yummy Yummy, 1395 West Main St., on probation since 1/31/19, for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including no hair restraints, improper sanitizing and score of 76. Latest score was 91 on 2/19/19.
- Yu Yu Asian Market, 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 3/8/19 for potentially hazardous food including shellfish, improper sanitizing and hand sink inaccessible. Score was 79 on 3/8/19.
