Lexington restaurants on probation: Are your favorites on here?

Hear how restaurants end up on probation, and what it means Hear about how restaurants in Lexington end up on probation by Fayette County Health Department's environmental health coordinator Skip Castleman and supervisor Luke Mathis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hear about how restaurants in Lexington end up on probation by Fayette County Health Department's environmental health coordinator Skip Castleman and supervisor Luke Mathis.

As of the end of August, there were more than 180 Lexington restaurants and food service providers on health department probation, with 22 added between June 20 and Aug. 26.

Since 2015, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has placed restaurants and food service providers on probation when they fail an inspection with a score of 84 or lower, or when they have a critical violation that cannot be immediately remedied. Inspections are a snapshot of a restaurant or food-service establishment at a particular time but the health department uses the probation list to target those places most likely to pose a health risk.

To report complaints or a suspected foodborne illness, contact the health department at 859-231-9791.

At least 26 restaurants came off the probation list in the last two months: Penn Station, 1080 South Broadway, which had been on since 2015; Grimes Restaurant (formerly Richie’s Chicken), 325 Roosevelt Blvd.; Giovanni’s Pizza, 128 East New Circle Road; Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2401 Nicholasville Road; The Learning Center, 475 Price Road; Blue Reef Sushi & Grill, 1080 South Broadway; The Blvd Grill, 844 Hays Blvd.; Chao Cajun, Fayette Mall Food Court; Cheng’s Restaurant, 3101 Clays Mill Rd.; Edley’s Bar-B-Que, 114 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 110; El Rancho Tapatio Taqueria, 144 Burt Rd.; Meijer, 350 West Reynolds Rd.; Minit Mart, 1975 Nicholasville Road; Off Tha Hookah, 504 Euclid Ave.; Ramsey’s Diner, 3090 Helmsdale Place; Ramsey’s Diner, 4391 Old Harrodsburg Road; Skyline BP, 1065 Newtown Pike; Spearmint Rhino, 5539 Athens-Boonesboro Road; Speedway, 5360 Athens-Boonesboro Road; Windy Corner Market, 4594 Bryan Station Road; Church of the Good Shepherd, 533 East Main Street; H&M Market, 1220 North Limestone; and Magee’s Bakery, 726 East Main Street.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Restaurants come off probation after they pass two consecutive regular inspections without any critical violations. Critical violations are those deemed by the FDA to have the highest potential to affect the public health adversely, such as a lack of hand-washing or improper dish sanitizing.

Restaurants on probation are inspected three times a year instead of two; the increased scrutiny is designed to catch potential health hazards, said Luke Mathis, team leader for environmental health.

Restaurants also are removed from probation if they change ownership.

Horsehoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon, 1987 North Broadway, was removed from probation after it changed hands. The new owners, Tim Mars and Adam Keys, took over on Aug. 8. Mars said they have kept the same menu but have made changes in safety and security, including watching how much people drink.

In April, under previous ownership, the bar admitted that it over-served a Georgetown man who had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit when he caused a wrong-way crash on I-75 in January that killed a Michigan family of five. The driver, Joe Lee Bailey, also was killed. The bar agreed to pay a $10,000 fine. Relatives of the Abbas family have sued Horseshoes and Roosters Wings in Georgetown.

Bankara Ramen & Bar, which was formerly known as Ramen Ya, has been taken off the probation list because it also changed hands. However, on May 23, the restaurant agreed to throw out 43 pounds of potentially hazardous ramen fixings after an inspector found the ingredients at an unsafe temperature.

Another restaurant on probation, The Red Light, closed in July. The last restaurant opened by the late Lucie Slone Meyers, her estate is selling the building.

The Herald-Leader plans to update readers periodically on restaurants that are on the list. You can also search by restaurant in the Herald-Leader’s online database of inspection.

There are more than 180 restaurants, more than 10 percent of the city’s 1,500, on the health department probation list. Here are the latest additions:

Here are the restaurants currently on probation, when they were placed on probation and why, and the latest scores as of Aug. 26, according to the health department. NOTE: The health department’s online database was last updated on May 29. Inspections after that date have not been added to publicly available records.