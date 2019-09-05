Restaurant News & Reviews
Comics, girls night at the mall, a beer party and 7 other events on tap this weekend
Swaptember: Another step in making Lexington the geek capital of Kentucky
Girls Night Out
Fayette Mall will celebrate girls night out with an exclusive shopping event on Sept. 6th from 4-8 p.m. The night includes special in-store discounts, VIP experiences, beauty tutorials, complimentary swag bags, raffles, live music from Honeychild, free valet service all night and more. The event is free to attend. 3401 Nicholasville Road. shopfayette-mall.com
Stave Fest
The inaugural Stave Fest in downtown Lawrenceburg will take place on Sept. 7 beginning at 10 a.m. The gathering features live music from 11 bands including Fleetwood Mac cover band Second Hand News, 17 food and beverage vendors and artisan craft vendors. The festival is free to attend. Visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/the-stave-fest/
LCTC Fall FanFest
Formerly, “Swaptember”, the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention’s Fall Fan Fest will take place at Lexington Center’s Heritage Hall, 430 West Vine Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. According to LexCon, this comic and toy swamp meet promises that “old school” comic con feel. $20, kids 10 and under free. Lexingtoncomiccon.com
Charity Horse Show
New Vocations, a retired racehorse adoption program, will hold the All-Thoroughbred Charity Horse Show and The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program Championships from Sept. 6-8 at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Hunter/Jumped Complex. The event is the largest all-Thoroughbred hunter/jumper and dressage show ever to take place at the Kentucky Horse Park with over 400 retired racehorses from 23 countries expected to participate. 4089 Iron Works Parkway. NewVocations.org/Kentucky-Charity-Thoroughbred-Show
Waveland Art Fair
The 6th annual Waveland Art Fair will take place Sept. 7-8 at Waveland State Historic Site with narrative and old-time music performances, children’s activities, walks through the historic home and more. The fair will be open Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12. 225 Waveland Museum Lane. parks.ky.gov/calendar/details/waveland-art-fair-2019/77145/
Roots & Heritage Festival
The 31st annual Lexington Roots & Heritage Festival will continue through Sept. 8 with a variety of events including music from Eric Nolan Grant of the O’Jays and others, an African American Marketplace, literary readings and more at the Lyric Theatre, Kentucky Theatre and outside along Elm Tree Lane. Activities begin at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, 11 a.m. on Sept. 7 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 8. The event is free to attend. 300 East Third Street and 214 East Main Street. RootsFestKY.com
Kentucky State BBQ Festival
The 8th ever Kentucky State BBQ Festival will come to the grounds of Wilderness Trail Distillery in Danville from Sept. 6-8 with a collection of music, beer, bourbon and mouth-watering barbecue from vendors and seven celebrity pitmasters. Also on tap are a variety of seminars including Bourbon 101, Story of Rye and Bourbon and BBQ, among others. Tickets start at $5 and stretch to $150 plus fees for VIP packages. 4095 Lebanon Rd, Danville. KYBBQFestival.com
Fest of Ales
The Lexington Fest of Ales returns for the 10th year on Sept. 6 at the Cheapside Pavilion in the heart of downtown. Presented by VisitLex and Brewgrass Trail, the event will feature 40 local and regional craft breweries to sample. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a VIP pre-party followed by the main event from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $35-70 plus fees and include 20 draught tastings, a commemorative tasting cup, live music, and more. You must be 21 or older to attend. 251 West Main Street. LexFestOfAles.com
Nature Hop
The 2019 Lexington Nature Hop will take place on Sept. 8 at green spaces throughout Fayette County featuring 24 unique events, ranging from Geocaching, gaming outdoors and learning about the Preston’s Cave Springs Park. The event is designed to raise awareness of nature in our urban environment. Activities will begin at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and will be followed by a wrap-up session at 5 p.m. at the Lexington Public Library’s downtown branch. 140 East Main Street. LexingtonKY.gov/NatureHop
Kentucky Proud Festival
Cumulus Media and C worth Superstore will present the first annual Kentucky Proud Festival on Sept. 8 from 1-5 p.m. at the Bluegrass Stockyards. Over 25 vendors will be on hand including Wise Bird Cider, Spotz Gelato and Rocky Ridge Hemp Co. The event is free to attend. 4561 Iron Works Pike. nashfm929.com/2019/08/08/kentucky-proud-festival/
