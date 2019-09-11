Meet the ‘Swampdog.’ Lexington restaurants serving up gator ahead of UK-Florida game

UK says it feels comfortable with Sawyer Smith On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about Sawyer Smith, who will take over at quarterback for the injured Terry Wilson. In 2016, Stephen Johnson took over for an injured Drew Barker. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about Sawyer Smith, who will take over at quarterback for the injured Terry Wilson. In 2016, Stephen Johnson took over for an injured Drew Barker.

When UK plays the Florida Gators on Saturday, Wildcat fans can have their game and eat it too.

Bourbon ‘n’ Toulouse, which has a concession stand at Kroger Field, will up its game for fans leading up to the anticipated contest and those lucky enough to have a sought-after ticket.

Instead of andouille sausage, you can get alligator sausage, shipped in directly from Metairie, La., for the game, served on a hoagie bun, dubbed the “Gator Hater Dog.”

Then there’s the ultimate: The “Swamp Dog,” with the gator sausage, topped with Southwest etouffee and crawfish over the top.

“Think of it as our chili dog,” said Kevin Heathcoat, Bourbon ‘n’ Toulouse co-owner.

Yeah, a chili dog with a side of shade.

If you aren’t going to the game, you can also chow on gator. Bourbon ‘n’ Toulouse will have alligator etouffee at the restaurant, 829 Euclid Ave.

Bourbon ‘n’ Toulouse’s “Cajun hot dog” with andouille sausage, Southwest etouffee and crawfish, is already its most popular item at the Kroger Field concession stand. For the Florida game on Saturday, it’s kicking it up a notch with alligator sausage straight from Louisiana. Photo provided

“We only do this dish four times a year: When we play Florida in football and basketball and on Fat Tuesday,” Heathcoat said.

Likewise, Gumbo Ya Ya will have gator on the menu too.

“We will have our famous alligator sauce piquant and our delicious lobster etouffee starting this Thursday at both our South Broadway and Brannon Crossing locations,” said Tressa Todd, owner of Gumbo Ya Ya.