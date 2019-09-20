Restaurant News & Reviews
Fill ‘er up: New bar opening on Leestown Rd. has garage theme
People who live on Lexington’s west side are getting a new neighborhood hangout. Garage Bar, 3092 Leestown Road, is finally opening across from Masterson Station Park.
The name fits the location, a former Texaco service station built in the 1920s, said Aimee Lanza, who is operating the bar with her husband Javier and Aaron Scott, who bought the building a few years ago.
Aimee Lanza said they decided to pick up the theme inside. There are light fixtures from the Pepper Distillery to go with the gas station memorabilia. There are garage doors that open up, letting patrons in to the former service bays for drinks with names like the Flat Tire (a play on a raspberry fizz made with Castle and Key’s gin) and the Full Service.
“We call that ‘a proper Long Island Iced Tea,’” Lanza said.
The Garage will be open daily, beginning at 3 p.m. on weekdays and at 11 a.m. on weekends. But it won’t be a restaurant.
“We’re beer, bourbon and bar snacks, with great selections of some beers and some bourbons,” Lanza sais. “We’ll have hot dogs, pop corn and prepackaged deli sandwiches ... and we will have roster of food trucks out here.”
For the bar’s grand opening on Friday evening, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken will be there with its truck.
On weekends the place will be family friendly, she said, with cornhole, Connect Four for the kids and other games. And affordable Bloody Marys and mimosas for the grown-ups.
“This concept grew out of our friendship,” she said. And that’s what they hope The Garage will foster for others.
“There are all these houses, these neighborhoods, and there’s no place for them to hangout,” she said. “This feels like a garage where people can hang out with their neighbors and friends.”
