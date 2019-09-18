Restaurant in iconic Lexington location has closed after less than a year

Couple marries at Coba Two days before Christmas in 2014, Marine Adam Weber married Lyndsey Childers at Coba Cocina in Lexington. After other wedding plans fell through, a last-minute decision to marry at the restaurant occurred while Weber was on leave. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two days before Christmas in 2014, Marine Adam Weber married Lyndsey Childers at Coba Cocina in Lexington. After other wedding plans fell through, a last-minute decision to marry at the restaurant occurred while Weber was on leave.

One of Lexington’s most unique and largest restaurant buildings is empty again after less than a year. Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, which opened last fall, is gone.

It’s unclear exactly when the restaurant closed; reviews on its Facebook page were posted as recently as Sept. 17.

A sign on the door of the restaurant at 2041 Richmond Road said that the Lexington restaurant had closed.

“Thank you for your patronage. Please come see us at one of our locations in the Carolinas,” the sign said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Owner Edson Munekata could not be reached immediately for comment. He brought his churrascaria style steakhouse to Lexington last year.

At the time, Munekata, who had four other locations, hoped his all-you-can-eat concept — a massive salad and sides bar, and 16 different cuts of beef, chicken, pork and lamb served hot off the rotisserie skewer — would win over customers.

A sign on the door of the Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse at 2041 Richmond Road said it has closed. It is unclear when the restaurant shut down. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

But a similar restaurant, Texas de Brazil at The Summit at Fritz Farm off Nicholasville Road, gave Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse competition.

And the 300-seat restaurant apparently never found enough of a following.

Originally opened in March 2013 as Coba Cocina, the building was known for its jellyfish tank. Coba Cocina closed after three years of operation.

The dining room at Coba Cocina in Lexington in August 2013. The restaurant, known for its jellyfish aquarium, closed in 2016. Now Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, which opened in 2018, has closed. Matt Goins Herald-Leader

Lee Greer of the Greer Companies was not immediately available to say what might become of the building, which features a golden dome and elaborate architecture and cost $5.7 million to build. When Coba Cocina first opened, it was considered a prototype for a potential restaurant chain.

The Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse at 2041 Richmond Road was open for less than a year. It was an all-you-can-eat Brazilian steakhouse. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com