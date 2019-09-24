Southland restaurant closes after only four months. But location wasn’t the problem.

New Nash’s Southern Table & Bar opening on Southland Nash's Southern Table & Bar is scheduled to open to the public on June 24, 2019, at 286 Southland Drive. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nash's Southern Table & Bar is scheduled to open to the public on June 24, 2019, at 286 Southland Drive.

A Lexington restaurant that was determined to prove its location wasn’t cursed ... has closed.

Nash’s Southern Table & Bar, which opened on Southland Drive in June, announced the news in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We are sad to announce that effective today we are closing Nash’s doors,” said owner Chandler Lyles in the post. “Yes, it has only been a few months but to be frank we don’t have the money to continue. We planned this part of our business poorly and we were unable to overcome the early mistakes. This definitely isn’t a ‘cursed’ location like so many have suggested. This business not succeeding is on us and only us. We look forward to trying the next restaurant that decides to call this place home.”

Lyles said that their core restaurant business, Lyles BBQ, is not closing and that any gift cards purchased at Nash’s can be redeemed there.

He also thanked the customers who supported the business, which was launched as a way to offer more styles of food, particularly recipes from his mother, Jennifer “Mama” Lyles.

The spot was the former home of Willie’s Locally Known, which was open there for about three years.

At the time of the opening, Jennifer Lyles also was adamant that there was no “cursed location” to overcome.

“A lot of people have said on social media, ‘Oh I hope you make it because nobody’s ever made it there ...’ It’s kind of like our trademark to take over spaces that people say that about,” Lyles said at the time.

Chandler Lyles could not be reached immediately to comment.

Southland Drive has been undergoing beautification efforts over the summer designed to improve the appearance of the railroad trestle and drainage ditches. The $1.85 million revamp has torn up business driveways but eventually will include new trees, sidewalks, artworks and pedestrian crossings.

