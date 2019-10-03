Are you a Lexington foodie? Here is the group for your Facebook feed

A sampling of some of the food news from area restaurants you will get from the ‘Lexington food & dining news and sharing’ Facebook group.

Lexington has turned foodie and we want our readers to be a part of that conversation.

Join our ‘Lexington food & dining news and sharing’ Facebook group to talk restaurants, events, specials and more.

You will be asked two questions to join the group. This is in efforts to keep the dialogue relevant and healthy. The only SPAM allowed is canned or cooked, not distracting or discriminating.

This is your space to ask us and your fellow Central Kentuckians questions about food and bourbon.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

And as with any good dinner party, you should also bring something to the table.

Your neighbors and friends want to know what you are liking around town and what is happening around the restaurant scene. From bars and breweries to brunch to best lunch spots, Lexington has so much to offer food-lovers. Share your photos, reviews and experiences from around town.

A sampling of some of the food news from area restaurants you will get from the ‘Lexington food & dining news and sharing’ Facebook group.

See a story from The New York Times Food that highlights Kentucky? See a particularly good Buzzfeed story about bourbon? Let the group know!

Be sure to also follow us on Instagram & sign up for our LexGo Eat newsletter!