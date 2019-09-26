World Chicken Festival, Harry Potter at Moondance, an Oktoberfest and other weekend musts

Go inside the new Marikka’s Marikka’s on Southland Drive reopens Monday with more room, more volleyball and more beer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marikka’s on Southland Drive reopens Monday with more room, more volleyball and more beer.

Freaky Friday Flicks

The Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St., will host the first of three family-friendly spooky movies 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 with a showing of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Preshow campfire activities that include marshmallows begin at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. On Oct. 4, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” will be shown and on Oct. 11, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” will play. $2 ages 6 and over, 5 and under are free. Lexingtonky.gov/freaky-friday-flicks

Commonwealth Credit Union will present the first annual Picnic on the Bluegrass, a community wide picnic with food, drinks and live music from the Rowan County Boys and My Brother’s Keeper at the Black Barn of the Cardome Renaissance Centre in Georgetown at 6 p.m. Sept. 27. Admission is $20 per carload, cash only. 800 Cincinnati Rd., Georgetown. Facebook.com/events/401805037331742

Oktoberfest at Marikka’s

Marikka’s Restaurant & Bier Stube, 411 Southland Dr., will celebrate Oktoberfest with beer and food specials Sept. 27-28. Live music from Polka Tuba Quartet and The Wiener Schnitzel’s Trio will be featured. Marikkaslex.com

KidChella

KidChella, Lexington’s first kid-focused music and arts festival, comes to the Moondance Amphitheatre, 1152 Monarch St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28. Hosted by Lexington Family Magazine and Lexington Parks and Recreation, the free event will feature hands-on art and movement activities along with live music from Grammy-nominated artist Zak Morgan, Appalachian folk-musicians Julia Purcell and Randy Wilson, and others. LexingtonFamily.com/KidChella

Chicken is deep fried in the “world’s largest skillet” — 10 feet, six inches in diameter weighing in at 700 pounds with an eight-foot handle at the annual World Chicken Festival in London. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

World Chicken Festival

The 30th annual World Chicken Festival will take place in London Sept. 26-29. The event includes a variety of “egg-hibits,” arts and crafts and food booths, a grand festival parade, the world’s largest skillet, chicken imitation contests, live music from Chris Knight, Magnolia Boulevard, JD Shelburne and others, and much more. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26, 10 a.m. Sept. 27-28 and 1 p.m. on Sept. 29 and is free to attend. S. Main St., London. ChickenFestival.com

Crafted Social Makers Market

The first ever Crafted Social Makers Market will be held at the 120-acre West Sixth Farm in Frankfort from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 28. The event will feature 18 craft vendors, four food trucks and farm tours beginning at 4 p.m. and is free to attend. 4495 Shadrick Ferry Rd., Frankfort CraftedSocialKY.com

Anderson Co. Burgoo Festival

The Anderson County Burgoo Festival will take place in Lawrenceburg, the self-appointed burgoo capital of the world, Sept. 27-29. Activities include a burgoo cookoff, pancake breakfast, live music, a race to determine the fastest kid in Anderson County, talent show, pedal tractor pull, motorcycle show and more. The event begins 10 a.m. Sept. 27, 8 a.m. Sept. 28 and 11 a.m. Sept. 29 and is free to attend. 145 West Woodford St., Lawrenceburg. KentuckyBurgoo.com

Phoenix Festival

The Phoenix Festival will pay tribute to the oldest Thoroughbred stakes race in the United States the and the racetrack where it was born. The Phoenix Stakes, named for the landmark Phoenix Hotel in downtown Lexington, originated at the Kentucky Association track in Lexington’s East End neighborhood in 1831. On Saturday Phoenix Rising will host a walk starting at 2:30 Sept. 28 from the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden and ending at William Wells Brown Community Center. The celebration of African-American contributors to the horse industry includes Oliver Lewis, winning jockey of the first Kentucky Derby, historian Anne Butler and more. Facebook.com/events/321101798778514/

Mirror Twin Turns Three

Mirror Twin Brewing Co. will celebrate its three year anniversary Sept. 27-29 with special can and bottle releases and live music. Special beers available throughout the weekend include Tripping Fruits – a double IPA with hints of mango, lime, tangerine and pineapple – and Chernobyl – an imperial stout featuring a malty aroma with hints of chocolate and coffee. 725 National Ave. MirrorTwinBrewing.com

Same As It Ever Was

Talking Heads cover band Same As It Ever Was returns to Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave., 9 p.m. Sept. 28. The seven-piece group out of Knoxville, Tn., formed in 2004 and performs hits from “‘77” to “Naked.” Tickets are $10-15 and you must be 18 or older to attend. Cosmic-Charlies.com