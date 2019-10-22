Lexington foodie? Get the latest food and restaurant news direct to your inbox

The LexGo Eat newsletter sends information, stories and photos of Central Kentucky restaurants, food and bourbon to your email inbox. Sign up for it, and other Lexington Herald-Leader notifications, on Kentucky.com.

Are you an email junkie who constantly refreshes to see your unreads?

Let’s fill up that inbox with some delicious Kentucky food and drink goodness.

From Lexington restaurant and bar news to bourbon from across Kentucky, the LexGo Eat Food and Drink Newsletter will keep you up-to-date and ready to plan your weekend eating and drinking in the Bluegrass.

The email newsletter will be delivered to your inbox at 11 a.m. Thursdays with stories on local dining trends, restaurant openings, bar happenings and more.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

And be sure to also join our our ‘Lexington food & dining news and sharing’ Facebook group. There you will find news and conversation about the growing and delicious food and restaurant scene in Lexington, Kentucky and surrounding areas.