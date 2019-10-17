Dave & Buster’s is coming to Lexington. Here’s where and when.

Get ready, Lexington: Dave & Buster’s is coming to town.

The 30,500-square-foot restaurant, bar and family entertainment center is planned for South Park, the shopping center at Nicholasville and New Circle Road.

“We’re excited about it. They’re a first-class operator,” said Alexander Blieden, leasing agent for South Park, which is owned by Kaden Companies in Louisville. “This will be their only location in Lexington. We think everyone is going to be very excited about it. It’s going to be a really nice development, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

Construction is expected to begin at 240 Canary Road in early 2020 and the restaurant is expected to open in early 2021, Blieden said.

Representatives of Dave & Buster’s did not immediately return a call for comment.

Dave & Buster’s also has Kentucky locations in Florence and Louisville. The Louisville site opened earlier this year.

The national chain, which is based in Texas, is known for its arcade games, basketball, skee ball and more. It also has event space that can be rented for birthday parties and other activities, such as team building.

“They’ve got great food, and their entertainment is original,” Blieden said.

The new entertainment center will be just across New Circle Road from two similar places, Gattitown and Malibu Jack’s, which opened in the former Kmart store on Nicholasville a year ago.

The development plan was approved last week by the Urban County Planning Commission, however, the name of the restaurant was not made public.

The plan calls for building the new restaurant next to the existing retail row that currently has Value City Furniture, Best Buy, Ulta, Bed Bath & Beyond and Office Depot.

Blieden said Kaden hopes to have a new tenant for the empty Toys R Us space to announce soon as well.

Dave and Buster’s will go where TGIFridays and an office building stood before they were razed.

Kaden purchased South Park in November 2018 for $25.6 million. The shopping center was built in 1978.