Two downtown Lexington restaurants for sale, along with their historic buildings

Two downtown Lexington restaurants with strong followings are for sale. And both are on Short Street, in the heart of one of the city’s hottest dining districts.

The Village Idiot, a gastropub at 307 West Short Street, is listed for $2,495,000. That includes the business and the historic building, which was the original post office for the city, circa 1825.

Owner Brian Behr said by email that he is starting another venture that is taking all of his time and focus, so he decided to sell the restaurant, which opened in 2012. Behr said he does not plan to close The Village Idiot and intends to sell it to someone who wants to keep the restaurant going.

The other eatery is a block away: Parlay Social, at 249 West Short Street. This Prohibition-themed restaurant and bourbon bar is in a three-story renovated building listed at $3,788,000. Parlay Social opened in 2011 and the business is included in the price.

The building also includes offices on the second floor and a luxury penthouse on the third floor, a common area with Dudley’s restaurant and two parking places.

Just as with The Village Idiot, Parlay Social’s owner Bob Estes has started a new business, Daddy Burt Hemp & CBD, and is ready to focus on that instead of the restaurant and bar. Estes was not immediately available for comment.

Both restaurants are listed with Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty.

Parlay Social at the corner of Short and Market is one of two downtown Lexington restaurants for sale with their buildings. Matt Goins Herald-Leader