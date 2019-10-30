Kentucky’s favorite Halloween candy is ... surprising, to say the least

At Halloween, everybody knows that all candy is not created equal.

CandyStore.com claims that it uses years of data to sort which candy is the favorite in every state.

According to them, Kentucky’s favorite is ... Swedish Fish?? Really?

Second is ... Tootsie Pops? No. Way.

Third is Reese’s Cups. OK, that’s more like it.

Allegedly, Kentuckians bought 78,262 pounds of Swedish Fish, 60,917 pounds of Tootsie Pops, and 32,878 pounds of Reese’s Cups.

According to CandyStore.com’s Ben George, “The study was done using our own private sales data and in collaboration with our industry distribution partners nationwide with whom we maintain close relationships. We believe this collaboration allows us to account for a significant portion of the overall candy sales during the Halloween holiday - much more than any survey could - and therefore reach the conclusions in our article.”

OK, if you say so.

Social media chimed in. “Someone finally made an accurate candy map,” said Matt Ufford, with a Tweet that rectified Kentucky’s candy. It was changed to Maker’s Mark bourbon.

There were a few other tweaks as well: Indiana’s became Hellman’s mayonnaise and Ohio’s Monster energy drink, for instance. New York’s is now Buffalo wings and Massassachusetts’ is now, uh, too offensive for a family publication.

someone finally made an accurate candy map pic.twitter.com/APboAcYzP1 — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) October 29, 2019

According to CandyStore.com’s data, the 10 most popular candies nationally in 2019 are: Reese’s Cups, Snickers, Twix, Kit Kat, M&Ms, Nerds, Butterfinger, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles and Hershey’s, in that order.

The website also compiles quick facts on how much we spend and when: About $2.6 billion on Halloween candy, with individual shoppers spending about $25 on average. According to the data, most Halloween shopping is done the first two weeks of October.

The CandyStore.com also compiles the worst Halloween candies, based on best and worst lists from a variety of sources and a survey of 30,000 customers. They employed a formula to assign points to arrive at which candy is most disliked.

This year it’s candy corn, edging out last year’s worst winner, Circus Peanuts.

In case you’re wondering what to do with all that leftover Halloween candy, there are plenty of options. Most are a variation on “eat it,” from dressing up cookies and cakes to “Halloween bark” and candy popcorn.