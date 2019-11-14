Which Lexington restaurants came off probation? Here’s the full list

As of Oct. 24, there were more than 150 Lexington restaurants and food service providers on health department probation, with more than 25 added between Aug. 26 and Oct. 24.

Since 2015, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has placed restaurants and food service providers on probation when they fail an inspection with a score of 84 or lower, or when they have a critical or priority violation that cannot be immediately remedied. Inspections are a snapshot of a restaurant or food-service establishment at a particular time but the health department uses the probation list to target those places most likely to pose a health risk.

To report complaints or a suspected foodborne illness, contact the health department at 859-231-9791.

At least 40 restaurants came off the probation list in the last two months including one, Yummy Yummy, that closed permanently: Carino’s, 1414 Bryan Ave; Frisch’s Restaurant, 2333 Sir Barton Way; New Great Wall, 1849 Alysheba Way; New Great Wall, 393 Waller Avenue; Panda Cuisine, 2358 Nicholasville Road; A Taste of India, 2467 Nicholasville Road; B.D.’s Mongolian Grill; Buffalo Wild Wings, 1080 South Broadway; University of Kentucky Campus Catering No. 1 and No. 2, 160 Avenue of Champions; Dairy Mart, 155 East Reynolds Road; Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 1315 Winchester Road; Double Tree Guest Suites, 2601 Richmond Road; Faith Lutheran Church Child Care Ministries, 1000 Tates Creek Road; Fazoli’s, 1840 Alysheba Way; Foliage Chinese Restaurant, 3650 Boston Road; Giovanni’s of New Circle, 128 East New Circle Road; Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2401 Nicholasville Road; La Marquesa, 3101 Clays Mill Road; Mad Mushroom of UK, 561 South Broadway; Midway Food Mart, 3895 Winchester Road; Mimi’s Southern Cooking, 126 East New Circle Road; Ramsey’s Diner, 151 West Zandale Drive; Springhill Suites, 863 South Broadway; Spuds Tavern, 3130 Pimlico Parkway; Tandoor Express, 630 Euclid Avenue; Thai Street Food Kitchen, 3340 Clays Mill Road; The Bridge, 342 Romany Road; First Presbyterian Church, 171 Market Street; Gyroz Mediterranean, 393 Waller Avenue; Meals on Wheels, 460 East Main Street; Miracles and Wonder Play and Learn daycare, 1183 Devonport Drive; Puddle Jumpers Learning Center, 1940 Cambridge Drive; Second Presbyterian Church, 460 East Main Street; Sir Pizza, 463 West New Circle Road; Sonic, 234 East New Circle Road; Subway, 3061 Fieldstone Way; Subway, 386 Woodland Avenue; Supermercado Aguacalientes, 1424 Alexandria Drive; and Texas de Brazil, 151 Larue.

Restaurants come off probation after they pass two consecutive regular inspections without any critical violations. Critical violations are those deemed by the FDA to have the highest potential to affect the public health adversely, such as a lack of hand-washing or improper dish sanitizing.

Restaurants on probation are inspected three times a year instead of two; the increased scrutiny is designed to catch potential health hazards, said Luke Mathis, team leader for environmental health.

Restaurants also are removed from probation if they change ownership or close. Horseshoes Saloon and Steakhouse came off probation after a change in ownership.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Fried Chicken on Richmond Road, on probation since April, is closed at least for now; signs on the doors of all Lexington locations said they are closed for renovation but the owner could not be contacted for information on when they might reopen.

The Herald-Leader plans to update readers periodically on restaurants that are on the list. You can also search by restaurant in the Herald-Leader’s online database of inspection.

All of Lexington’s food service establishments, from daycares to hospitals to grocery stores to restaurants, are inspected at least twice a year and most pass without significant problems. More than 450 scored a perfect 100 in the last six months.

But there are more than 150 establishments, about 10 percent of the city’s 1,500, on the health department probation list. Here are the restaurants currently on probation, when they were placed on probation and why, and the latest scores as of Oct. 24, according to the health department. NOTE: The health department’s online database was last updated on Aug. 30. Inspections after that date have not been added to publicly available records.

SINCE 2016: Golden Corral , 185 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 10/27/16 for repeated failures. Latest score was 76 on 8/21/19.

, 185 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 10/27/16 for repeated failures. Latest score was 76 on 8/21/19. Neighborhood Grocery, 215 E. Seventh Street, on probation since 4/12/16 for repeated failures. Latest score was 97 on 8/15/19. SINCE 2017: Bluegrass Mart , 464 Squires Circle, on probation since 9/11/17. Latest score was 94 on 8/27/19.

, 464 Squires Circle, on probation since 9/11/17. Latest score was 94 on 8/27/19. Happy Dragon , 1510 Newtown Pike, on probation since 5/9/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 8/16/19.

, 1510 Newtown Pike, on probation since 5/9/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 8/16/19. Old Chicago , 1924 Pavilion Way, on probation since 1/12/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 90 on 7/9/19.

, 1924 Pavilion Way, on probation since 1/12/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 90 on 7/9/19. Puccini’s, 3801 Dylan Place, Suite 150, on probation since 5/15/17 for repeated failures. Latest score was 91 on 7/8/19. SINCE 2018: Ali Baba Grocery , 412 Southland Drive, on probation since 11/5/18 for unsafe food temps and toxic items improperly store. Latest score was 84 on 8/26/19.

, 412 Southland Drive, on probation since 11/5/18 for unsafe food temps and toxic items improperly store. Latest score was 84 on 8/26/19. Bob Evans Restaurant , 2341 Buena Vista Road, on probation since 3/2/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score of 91 on 8/7/19.

, 2341 Buena Vista Road, on probation since 3/2/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score of 91 on 8/7/19. BP Food Mart (dba NazThree BP), 781 East New Circle Road, on probation since 11/20/18 for toxic items improperly labeled. Latest score of 93 on 6/13/19.

(dba NazThree BP), 781 East New Circle Road, on probation since 11/20/18 for toxic items improperly labeled. Latest score of 93 on 6/13/19. Catholic Action Center , 1055 Industry Road, on probation since 5/24/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 79. Latest score of 94 on 6/24/19.

, 1055 Industry Road, on probation since 5/24/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 79. Latest score of 94 on 6/24/19. Citgo Food Mart , 705 Loudon Ave., on probation since 2/13/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 2/13/19.

, 705 Loudon Ave., on probation since 2/13/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 92 on 2/13/19. Clamato’s , 2304 Versailles Road, on probation since 9/24/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 6/6/19.

, 2304 Versailles Road, on probation since 9/24/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 6/6/19. Depot Deli , 5751 Briar Hill Rd., Bldg. 226, on probation since 12/17/18 for unhygienic practices and score of 84. Latest score was 96 on 5/15/19.

, 5751 Briar Hill Rd., Bldg. 226, on probation since 12/17/18 for unhygienic practices and score of 84. Latest score was 96 on 5/15/19. Donut Days , 185 Southland Dr., on probation since 7/18/18 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 98 on 6/17/19.

, 185 Southland Dr., on probation since 7/18/18 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 98 on 6/17/19. El Huarache , 1316 Russell Cave Road, on probation since 9/25/18 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 93 on 5/23/19.

, 1316 Russell Cave Road, on probation since 9/25/18 for signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 93 on 5/23/19. Freddy’s Frozen Custard , 2500 Polo Club Blvd. on probation since 1/30/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 95 on 6/20/19.

, 2500 Polo Club Blvd. on probation since 1/30/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 95 on 6/20/19. Grand Tako , 340 E. New Circle Road, Suite 100, on probation since 1/22/18 for lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 74. Latest score was 96 on 7/29/19.

, 340 E. New Circle Road, Suite 100, on probation since 1/22/18 for lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 74. Latest score was 96 on 7/29/19. Happy China , 1301 Winchester Rd. #109, on probation since 12/19/18 for unhygienic practices, a bed/cot for someone living/sleeping in storage and score of 76. Latest score was 94 on 5/10/19.

, 1301 Winchester Rd. #109, on probation since 12/19/18 for unhygienic practices, a bed/cot for someone living/sleeping in storage and score of 76. Latest score was 94 on 5/10/19. Jalapeno’s , 1030 S. Broadway #200, on probation since 12/12/18 for plumbing issues and toxic chemicals improperly stored and labeled. Latest score was 84 on 8/29/19.

, 1030 S. Broadway #200, on probation since 12/12/18 for plumbing issues and toxic chemicals improperly stored and labeled. Latest score was 84 on 8/29/19. Kroger and Kroger’s AFC Sushi , 3650 Boston Rd., on probation since 12/11/18 for signs of rodents in deli/bakery and sushi area, defective equipment in food prep area and toxic chemicals improperly stored in sushi area. Latest scores were 95 and 99 on 8/21/19.

, 3650 Boston Rd., on probation since 12/11/18 for signs of rodents in deli/bakery and sushi area, defective equipment in food prep area and toxic chemicals improperly stored in sushi area. Latest scores were 95 and 99 on 8/21/19. La Guadalupana , 1533 Eastland Parkway No. 8, on probation since 11/19/18 for potentially hazardous food, improper handwashing, toxic items improperly stored and signs of rodents in retail area. Previous score was 98 on 4/26/19.

, 1533 Eastland Parkway No. 8, on probation since 11/19/18 for potentially hazardous food, improper handwashing, toxic items improperly stored and signs of rodents in retail area. Previous score was 98 on 4/26/19. Logan’s Roadhouse , 1908 Pavillion Way, on probation since 12/3/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, no hot water, toxic items improperly labeled and a score of 61. Latest score was 97 on 7/12/19.





, 1908 Pavillion Way, on probation since 12/3/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, no hot water, toxic items improperly labeled and a score of 61. Latest score was 97 on 7/12/19. Loudon’s Square Buffet , 801 N Broadway, on probation since 8/9/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 5/23/19.

, 801 N Broadway, on probation since 8/9/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 5/23/19. Maria’s Kitchen No. 2 , 805 North Broadway, on probation since 12/13/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints and a score of 69. Latest score was 98 on 8/28/19.

, 805 North Broadway, on probation since 12/13/18 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints and a score of 69. Latest score was 98 on 8/28/19. Minit Mart , 4201 Saron Drive, on probation since 7/26/18 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 78. Latest score was 92 on 8/21/19.





, 4201 Saron Drive, on probation since 7/26/18 for unsafe food conditions, lack of hand washing or other unhygienic practices and a score of 78. Latest score was 92 on 8/21/19. Office Lounge , 1533 Eastland Parkway No. 3, on probation since 11/19/18 for toxic items improperly stored. Latest score was 91 on 5/29/19.

, 1533 Eastland Parkway No. 3, on probation since 11/19/18 for toxic items improperly stored. Latest score was 91 on 5/29/19. Oshimi Sushi , 1093 South Broadway, on probation since 10/17/18 for having no warning about the dangers of eat raw sushi. Latest score was 97 on 6/24/19.





, 1093 South Broadway, on probation since 10/17/18 for having no warning about the dangers of eat raw sushi. Latest score was 97 on 6/24/19. Pazzo’s , 385 South Limestone, on probation since 12/27/18 for hazardous food and improper sanitizing. Latest score was 96 on 8/14/19.

, 385 South Limestone, on probation since 12/27/18 for hazardous food and improper sanitizing. Latest score was 96 on 8/14/19. Rally’s , 125 New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and not hot water. Latest score was 94 on 6/19/19.

, 125 New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for lack of handwashing or other unhygienic practices and not hot water. Latest score was 94 on 6/19/19. Speedway , 447 New Circle Road, on probation since 7/31/18 for signs on insects or rodents and a score of 78. Latest score was 97 on 5/10/19.





, 447 New Circle Road, on probation since 7/31/18 for signs on insects or rodents and a score of 78. Latest score was 97 on 5/10/19. Steak Express , 125 Southland Drive, on probation since 6/20/18 for unsafe food condition, dishwasher not sanitizing, signs of insects or rodents, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score was 89 on 8/26/19.





, 125 Southland Drive, on probation since 6/20/18 for unsafe food condition, dishwasher not sanitizing, signs of insects or rodents, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Latest score was 89 on 8/26/19. Steak ‘N Shake , 1832 Alysheba Way, on probation since 11/8/18 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, flies and a score of 78. Latest score was 95 on 6/28/19.

, 1832 Alysheba Way, on probation since 11/8/18 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, flies and a score of 78. Latest score was 95 on 6/28/19. Subway , 690 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 7/29/19.

, 690 E. New Circle Road, on probation since 1/22/18 for repeated failures. Latest score was 94 on 7/29/19. SuperAmerica/Speedway , 3393 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 11/14/18 for signs of rodents, flies and unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints. Latest score was 100 on 6/21/19.

, 3393 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 11/14/18 for signs of rodents, flies and unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints. Latest score was 100 on 6/21/19. Super Mercada Aquacalientes , 459 West New Circle Road, on probation since 12/26/18 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices including improper handwashing, improper sanitizing and a score of 74. Latest score for food service was 92 on 8/26/19.

, 459 West New Circle Road, on probation since 12/26/18 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices including improper handwashing, improper sanitizing and a score of 74. Latest score for food service was 92 on 8/26/19. Thornton’s Food Stop , 2291 Elkhorn Road, on probation since 8/21/18 for evidence of rodents. Latest score was 98 on 7/26/19.





, 2291 Elkhorn Road, on probation since 8/21/18 for evidence of rodents. Latest score was 98 on 7/26/19. Waffle House , 153 Patchen Drive, on probation since 8/31/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 9/14/18.

, 153 Patchen Drive, on probation since 8/31/18 for dishwasher not sanitizing. Latest score was 94 on 9/14/18. The Weekly Juicery , 436 Old Vine, on probation since 10/8/18 after an Oct. 8 inspection found no hair restraints and signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 96 on 6/28/19.

, 436 Old Vine, on probation since 10/8/18 after an Oct. 8 inspection found no hair restraints and signs of insects or rodents. Latest score was 96 on 6/28/19. Wong Wong Restaurant, 458 Southland Dr., on probation since 12/4/18 for unhygienic practices, improper handwashing, unsanitized dishes and score of 79. Latest score was 84 on 8/27/19.



PLACED ON PROBATION SO FAR THIS YEAR: Arby’s , 1228 South Broadway, on probation since 6/4/19 for serious plumbing problems that led to employees not washing hands properly. Score was 95 on 6/17/19.

, 1228 South Broadway, on probation since 6/4/19 for serious plumbing problems that led to employees not washing hands properly. Score was 95 on 6/17/19. Africa and Caribbean Imports , 1315 Winchester Road Suite 349, on probation since 1/7/19 for potentially hazardous food including unsafe food temps, improper sanitizing and score of 83 for food service. Latest score was 98 for food service on 6/17/19.

, 1315 Winchester Road Suite 349, on probation since 1/7/19 for potentially hazardous food including unsafe food temps, improper sanitizing and score of 83 for food service. Latest score was 98 for food service on 6/17/19. Anniston Mini Mart , 1488 Anniston Drive, on probation since 2/14/19 for expired medicine, dirty restrooms and store, and improperly stored chemicals. Score was 80 on 2/14/19.

, 1488 Anniston Drive, on probation since 2/14/19 for expired medicine, dirty restrooms and store, and improperly stored chemicals. Score was 80 on 2/14/19. Auntie Anne’s Pretzels , 3401 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 8/22/19 for potentially hazardous food, missing hair restraints, and improper sanitizing. Score was 91 on 8/22/19.

, 3401 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 8/22/19 for potentially hazardous food, missing hair restraints, and improper sanitizing. Score was 91 on 8/22/19. Best Friend Bar , 500 Euclid Avenue, on probation since 4/4/19 for no hot water at the bar hand sink, chemicals improperly stored and improper sanitizing. Plus the Gatorade spigot and ice machine were dirty. Score was 96 on 4/17/19.





, 500 Euclid Avenue, on probation since 4/4/19 for no hot water at the bar hand sink, chemicals improperly stored and improper sanitizing. Plus the Gatorade spigot and ice machine were dirty. Score was 96 on 4/17/19. Big City Pizza , 1060 Chinoe Road, on probation since 4/24/2016 for grease trap in poor repair. Score was 98 on 8/28/19.

, 1060 Chinoe Road, on probation since 4/24/2016 for grease trap in poor repair. Score was 98 on 8/28/19. NEW Bluegrass Catering , 903 Manchester Street, Suite 110, on probation since 10/7/19 for expired food; improper sanitizing; flies; and score of 83.

, 903 Manchester Street, Suite 110, on probation since 10/7/19 for expired food; improper sanitizing; flies; and score of 83. NEW Bluesky BP , 3334 Clays Mill Road, on probation since 9/5/19 for no hand sink; toilet not flushing; rodent droppings and score of 75.





, 3334 Clays Mill Road, on probation since 9/5/19 for no hand sink; toilet not flushing; rodent droppings and score of 75. Broomwagon , 800 North Limestone, on probation since 8/15/19 for live and dead roaches; improper sanitizing; no gloves or hair restraints; and more. Score was 94 on 8/29/19.

, 800 North Limestone, on probation since 8/15/19 for live and dead roaches; improper sanitizing; no gloves or hair restraints; and more. Score was 94 on 8/29/19. Burger King , 2217 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 8/6/19 for flying insects, condensation dripping on floor/surfaces, and chemicals improperly stored. Score was 98 on 8/16/19.

, 2217 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 8/6/19 for flying insects, condensation dripping on floor/surfaces, and chemicals improperly stored. Score was 98 on 8/16/19. Burger King , 451 New Circle Road, on probation since 5/2/19 for contaminated chicken, potentially hazardous food, employees not washing hands and improper sanitizing. Score was 97 on 8/7/19.

, 451 New Circle Road, on probation since 5/2/19 for contaminated chicken, potentially hazardous food, employees not washing hands and improper sanitizing. Score was 97 on 8/7/19. Captain D’s , 245 New Circle Road, on probation since 4/3/19 for unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing and a score of 75. Score was 95 on 7/22/19.

, 245 New Circle Road, on probation since 4/3/19 for unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing and a score of 75. Score was 95 on 7/22/19. Charlie Brown’s , 816 Euclid Ave., on probation since 7/18/19 for no gloves or hair/beard restraints, improper refrigeration, improper sanitizing, improper disposal of sewage/waste water and a score of 75. Score was 96 on 8/9/19.

, 816 Euclid Ave., on probation since 7/18/19 for no gloves or hair/beard restraints, improper refrigeration, improper sanitizing, improper disposal of sewage/waste water and a score of 75. Score was 96 on 8/9/19. Cherish the Child , 102 Dennis Drive, on probation since 5/14/19 for raw sewage in the bathtub. Latest score was 94 on 8/21/19.

, 102 Dennis Drive, on probation since 5/14/19 for raw sewage in the bathtub. Latest score was 94 on 8/21/19. Chick-fil-A , 3401 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 8/26/19 for roaches, and dirty floors and shelves. Score was 96 on 8/26/19

, 3401 Nicholasville Rd., on probation since 8/26/19 for roaches, and dirty floors and shelves. Score was 96 on 8/26/19 China Kitchen , 3094 Richmond Road, on probation since 5/30/19 for potentially hazardous food including expired dairy, improper sanitizing of dishes and wipe cloths, dirty kitchen equipment including knives, no hot water and a score of 62. China Kitchen was closed after failing inspection on 10/21/19.

, 3094 Richmond Road, on probation since 5/30/19 for potentially hazardous food including expired dairy, improper sanitizing of dishes and wipe cloths, dirty kitchen equipment including knives, no hot water and a score of 62. China Kitchen was closed after failing inspection on 10/21/19. Chocolate Holler , 400 Old Vine Street, on probation since 2/15/19 for having only one working toilet. Latest score was 98 on 6/5/19.





, 400 Old Vine Street, on probation since 2/15/19 for having only one working toilet. Latest score was 98 on 6/5/19. Chrysalis House/Family Program , 120 Chrysalis Court, on probation since 3/11/19 for evidence of presence of mice and rodent bait stations not enclosed. Score was 96 on 8/23/19.

, 120 Chrysalis Court, on probation since 3/11/19 for evidence of presence of mice and rodent bait stations not enclosed. Score was 96 on 8/23/19. Chuck E. Cheese , 1555 New Circle Rd., on probation since 6/4/19 for mold in ice machine, potentially hazardous food more than a week old, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Score was 97 on 6/18/19.





, 1555 New Circle Rd., on probation since 6/4/19 for mold in ice machine, potentially hazardous food more than a week old, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and a score of 75. Score was 97 on 6/18/19. Cinco de Mayo , 122 West Maxwell St., on probation since 6/19/19 for unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing, toxic items improperly stored or used and a score of 77. Latest score was 99 on 7/8/19.

, 122 West Maxwell St., on probation since 6/19/19 for unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing, toxic items improperly stored or used and a score of 77. Latest score was 99 on 7/8/19. Circle K , 3470 Richmond Rd., on probation since 7/26/19 for no employee health policy, inadequate hand-washing facilities, missing or broken thermometers, improper sanitizing and expired dairy for sale. Score was 100 for food service on 8/16/19.

, 3470 Richmond Rd., on probation since 7/26/19 for no employee health policy, inadequate hand-washing facilities, missing or broken thermometers, improper sanitizing and expired dairy for sale. Score was 100 for food service on 8/16/19. C&J Food Bar , 1230 Eastland Parkway, on probation since 4/9/19 for unsafe food including expired chicken, deli meat and milk; a lack of hair/beard restraints; and a score of 77. Score was 92 on 8/1/19.

, 1230 Eastland Parkway, on probation since 4/9/19 for unsafe food including expired chicken, deli meat and milk; a lack of hair/beard restraints; and a score of 77. Score was 92 on 8/1/19. Clarion Hotel , 1950 Newtown Pike, on probation since 1/2/19 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and score of 76. Latest score was 100 on 7/9/19.





, 1950 Newtown Pike, on probation since 1/2/19 for unsafe food, unhygienic practices, toxic items improperly stored and score of 76. Latest score was 100 on 7/9/19. Country Inn & Suites , 2297 Executive Drive, on probation since 1/10/19 for dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 91 on 7/29/19.





, 2297 Executive Drive, on probation since 1/10/19 for dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 91 on 7/29/19. Country Cookin’ by George , 1801 Alexandria Dr., on probation since 8/15/19 for improper sanitizing and potentially hazardous food not date-marked. Score was 99 on 8/29/19.

, 1801 Alexandria Dr., on probation since 8/15/19 for improper sanitizing and potentially hazardous food not date-marked. Score was 99 on 8/29/19. Cracker Barrel , 2220 Elkhorn Road, on probation since 6/19/19 for improper sanitizing. Score was 100 on 7/5/19.

, 2220 Elkhorn Road, on probation since 6/19/19 for improper sanitizing. Score was 100 on 7/5/19. NEW D’s Cafe , 1818 Bryan Station Road, on probation since 10/15/19 for no hair restraints and more. Score was 89 on 10/15/19.





, 1818 Bryan Station Road, on probation since 10/15/19 for no hair restraints and more. Score was 89 on 10/15/19. Denny’s , 1949 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 4/10/19 for presence of insects, potentially hazardous food, toxic chemicals improperly stored and a score of 80. Score was 94 on 8/12/19.

, 1949 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 4/10/19 for presence of insects, potentially hazardous food, toxic chemicals improperly stored and a score of 80. Score was 94 on 8/12/19. Dollar Tree , 820 North Broadway, on probation since 5/23/19 for evidence of rodents, contaminated food and more. Score was 82 on 5/23/19.

, 820 North Broadway, on probation since 5/23/19 for evidence of rodents, contaminated food and more. Score was 82 on 5/23/19. Domino’s , 828 Lane Allen Road, on probation since 4/1/19 for improperly sanitized dishes. Score was 100 on 7/31/19.

Donato’s Pizza , 3851 Kenesaw Drive, on probation since 5/30/19 for unhygienic practices including no hair restraints and improper sanitizing. Score was 95 on 6/26/19.

Eastland Food Mart , 1541 Eastland Parkway, on probation since 5/3/19 for selling expired raw eggs, improperly storing toxic chemicals, and sleeping quarters on site. Score was 81 on 5/3/19.

, 1541 Eastland Parkway, on probation since 5/3/19 for selling expired raw eggs, improperly storing toxic chemicals, and sleeping quarters on site. Score was 81 on 5/3/19. El Antojito , 565 East New Circle Rd., on probation since 6/18/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including no hair restraints, improper sanitizing, toxic chemicals improperly stored and a score of 75. Score was 94 on 7/3/19.

, 565 East New Circle Rd., on probation since 6/18/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including no hair restraints, improper sanitizing, toxic chemicals improperly stored and a score of 75. Score was 94 on 7/3/19. NEW El Sabrosa , 1445 Village Drive, on probation since 10/8/19 for live roaches; improper sanitizing; and score of 84.

, 1445 Village Drive, on probation since 10/8/19 for live roaches; improper sanitizing; and score of 84. NEW Embassy Suites Lexington , 1801 Newtown Pike, on probation since 10/3/19 for expired dairy; improper sanitizing; scored of 77 and more.





, 1801 Newtown Pike, on probation since 10/3/19 for expired dairy; improper sanitizing; scored of 77 and more. Family Dollar , 393 Waller Avenue, on probation since 2/13/19 for spoiled packaged ham, expired medicines, sink and bathroom problems and more. Score was 84 on 2/13/19.





, 393 Waller Avenue, on probation since 2/13/19 for spoiled packaged ham, expired medicines, sink and bathroom problems and more. Score was 84 on 2/13/19. Fazoli’s , 2195 Richmond Road, on probation since 6/13/19 for unhygienic practices. Score was 100 on 7/8/19.

, 2195 Richmond Road, on probation since 6/13/19 for unhygienic practices. Score was 100 on 7/8/19. Fazoli’s , 3775 Harrodsburg Road, on probation since 4/30/19 for unhygienic practices. Score was 94 on 8/14/19.

, 3775 Harrodsburg Road, on probation since 4/30/19 for unhygienic practices. Score was 94 on 8/14/19. NEW Homewood Suites , 249 Ruccio Way, on probation since 9/9/19 for improper sanitizing. Score was 92 on 9/9/19.

, 249 Ruccio Way, on probation since 9/9/19 for improper sanitizing. Score was 92 on 9/9/19. Hop Cat , 410 West Short St., on probation since 5/22/19 for improperly stored food, bare-hand food contact, improper hand-washing, no hair restraints, improper sanitizing, plumbing problems and score of 73. Score was 91 on 6/5/19.





, 410 West Short St., on probation since 5/22/19 for improperly stored food, bare-hand food contact, improper hand-washing, no hair restraints, improper sanitizing, plumbing problems and score of 73. Score was 91 on 6/5/19. Horse Park BP , 4538 Georgetown Road, on probation since 5/9/19 for potentially hazardous food, no hair restraints, improperly storing toxic items and score of 74. Score was 98 on 5/28/19.

, 4538 Georgetown Road, on probation since 5/9/19 for potentially hazardous food, no hair restraints, improperly storing toxic items and score of 74. Score was 98 on 5/28/19. Joseanne’s , 3449 Buckhorn Dr., on probation since 8/21/19 for unhygienic practices, potentially hazardous food and improper sanitizing. Score was 86 on 8/21/19.

, 3449 Buckhorn Dr., on probation since 8/21/19 for unhygienic practices, potentially hazardous food and improper sanitizing. Score was 86 on 8/21/19. Kitchen on High , 1226 Versailles Road, on probation since 5/15/19 for potentially hazardous food including expired dairy, lack of proper hair restraint and more. Score was 98 on 6/6/19.

, 1226 Versailles Road, on probation since 5/15/19 for potentially hazardous food including expired dairy, lack of proper hair restraint and more. Score was 98 on 6/6/19. Kroger , 3101 Richmond Road, on probation since 6/5/19 for mold in ice machine, improperly hand washing and more. Score was 98 on 6/20/19.

, 3101 Richmond Road, on probation since 6/5/19 for mold in ice machine, improperly hand washing and more. Score was 98 on 6/20/19. Joella’s Hot Chicken , 101 Cochran Road, on probation since 3/6/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including improper handwashing and gloving, and mop sink improperly plumbed with waste disposal draining into driveway. Score was 96 on 8/13/19.





, 101 Cochran Road, on probation since 3/6/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including improper handwashing and gloving, and mop sink improperly plumbed with waste disposal draining into driveway. Score was 96 on 8/13/19. Kare Bears , 1697 Peabody Way, on probation since 2/13/19 for presence of rodents. Score of 98 on 8/19/19.

, 1697 Peabody Way, on probation since 2/13/19 for presence of rodents. Score of 98 on 8/19/19. Kentucky Fried Chicken , 4141 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 1/31/19 for lack of hot water. Latest score was 97 on 6/19/19.





, 4141 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 1/31/19 for lack of hot water. Latest score was 97 on 6/19/19. Kids-N-Kapers Nursery , 1896 Courtland Drive, on probation since 5/8/19 for having no mop sink. Score was 100 on 5/22/19.

, 1896 Courtland Drive, on probation since 5/8/19 for having no mop sink. Score was 100 on 5/22/19. Kids Cafe at Shiloh Baptist Church, 237 East Fifth St., on probation since 6/25/19 for roaches. Score was 97 on 7/11/19.

at Shiloh Baptist Church, 237 East Fifth St., on probation since 6/25/19 for roaches. Score was 97 on 7/11/19. Kroger sushi counter , 1600 Leestown Road, on probation since 8/23/19 for improper gloving and improper sanitizing. Score was 94 on 8/23/19.

, 1600 Leestown Road, on probation since 8/23/19 for improper gloving and improper sanitizing. Score was 94 on 8/23/19. NEW LaFayette at Country Place , 690 Mason Headley Road, on probation since 9/16/19 for improper sanitizing; lack of handwashing and bare hand contact with food; and score of 77.

, 690 Mason Headley Road, on probation since 9/16/19 for improper sanitizing; lack of handwashing and bare hand contact with food; and score of 77. La Taquisa , 130 West Tiverton Way, on probation since 2/12/19 for potentially hazardous food and toxic items improperly used. Score was 100 on 7/8/19.

, 130 West Tiverton Way, on probation since 2/12/19 for potentially hazardous food and toxic items improperly used. Score was 100 on 7/8/19. NEW Lexington Country Club , 2550 Paris Pike, on probation since 9/10/19 for bare-hand food contact; improper sanitizing; flies in kitchen and score of 72.

, 2550 Paris Pike, on probation since 9/10/19 for bare-hand food contact; improper sanitizing; flies in kitchen and score of 72. Lexington East End Market (also called Pak ‘n’ Save) , 503 East Third St., on probation since 5/28/19 for potentially hazardous food, evidence of rodents and more. Score was 72 for retail on 5/28/19.

, 503 East Third St., on probation since 5/28/19 for potentially hazardous food, evidence of rodents and more. Score was 72 for retail on 5/28/19. Local Taco , 315 South Limestone, on probation since 5/31/19 for potentially hazardous food and unhygienic practices. Score was 100 on 6/24/19.

Lynagh’s , 384 Woodland Avenue, on probation since 4/25/19 for presence of fruit/drain flies. Score was 96 on 5/10/19.

, 384 Woodland Avenue, on probation since 4/25/19 for presence of fruit/drain flies. Score was 96 on 5/10/19. NEW McDonald’s , 114 East New Circle Road, on probation since 9/3/19 for improper sanitizing; hair restraints; flies; and score of 82.

, 114 East New Circle Road, on probation since 9/3/19 for improper sanitizing; hair restraints; flies; and score of 82. NEW McDonald’s , 2359 Richmond Road, on probation since 10/3/19 for flies. Score was 96 on 10/3/19.

, 2359 Richmond Road, on probation since 10/3/19 for flies. Score was 96 on 10/3/19. McDonald’s , 2012 Harrodsburg Rd., on probation since 8/22/19 for live roach observed behind smoothie machine. Score was 95 on 8/22/19.

, 2012 Harrodsburg Rd., on probation since 8/22/19 for live roach observed behind smoothie machine. Score was 95 on 8/22/19. McDonald’s , 1620 Leestown Road, on probation since 6/12/19 for improper food handling, unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing and dirty surfaces. Score was 97 6/27/19.

, 1620 Leestown Road, on probation since 6/12/19 for improper food handling, unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing and dirty surfaces. Score was 97 6/27/19. NEW Mini Mart & Deli Grocery , 3527 Lansdowne Drive, on probation since 10/18/19 for improper sanitizing; expired milk and bacon; and score of 83.

, 3527 Lansdowne Drive, on probation since 10/18/19 for improper sanitizing; expired milk and bacon; and score of 83. NEW Minit Mart , 2300 Versailles Road, on probation since 9/18/19 for improper sanitizing. Score was 88 on 9/18/19.

, 2300 Versailles Road, on probation since 9/18/19 for improper sanitizing. Score was 88 on 9/18/19. Minit Mart , 905 South Limestone, on probation since 7/30/19 for potentially hazardous tuna salad and chicken salad; improper hand washing; chemicals improperly stored; and expired medication. Score was 89 for food service and 90 for retail on 7/30/19.





, 905 South Limestone, on probation since 7/30/19 for potentially hazardous tuna salad and chicken salad; improper hand washing; chemicals improperly stored; and expired medication. Score was 89 for food service and 90 for retail on 7/30/19. Minit Mart , 4560 Iron Works Pike, on probation since 8/19/19 for excessive flies, selling expire dairy, inadequate handwashing, utensils stored in saniziter, improper food thawing, improper sanitizing, and a score of 81. Score was 81 for food service and 88 for retail on 8/19/19.

, 4560 Iron Works Pike, on probation since 8/19/19 for excessive flies, selling expire dairy, inadequate handwashing, utensils stored in saniziter, improper food thawing, improper sanitizing, and a score of 81. Score was 81 for food service and 88 for retail on 8/19/19. Minit Mart , 3110 Richmond Road, on probation since 5/22/19 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing, dirty equipment, surfaces, cabinet and sink, and more. Score was 100 on 6/5/19.

, 3110 Richmond Road, on probation since 5/22/19 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing, dirty equipment, surfaces, cabinet and sink, and more. Score was 100 on 6/5/19. Minit Mart , 4096 Nichols Park, on probation since 4/8/19 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing and more. Score was 98 on 8/27/19.

, 4096 Nichols Park, on probation since 4/8/19 for potentially hazardous food, improper sanitizing and more. Score was 98 on 8/27/19. Minit Mart , 1998 Harrodsburg Road, on probation since 1/29/19 for potentially hazardous food (including hot dogs), improper sanitizing; unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints; lack of hand washing; toxic chemicals improperly stored and a score of 73 for food service. On retail, the inspector also found expired medications. Latest score was 96 on 5/23/19.





, 1998 Harrodsburg Road, on probation since 1/29/19 for potentially hazardous food (including hot dogs), improper sanitizing; unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints; lack of hand washing; toxic chemicals improperly stored and a score of 73 for food service. On retail, the inspector also found expired medications. Latest score was 96 on 5/23/19. Newk’s Eatery , 2369 Richmond Rd., on probation since 7/31/19 for dirty food contact surfaces, no hair restraints, improper sanitizing and mold in ice machine. Score for food service was 100 on 8/14/19.





, 2369 Richmond Rd., on probation since 7/31/19 for dirty food contact surfaces, no hair restraints, improper sanitizing and mold in ice machine. Score for food service was 100 on 8/14/19. NuHealth Supplements , 3001 Blake James Dr., on probation since 2/6/19 for improper sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 6/13/29..

, 3001 Blake James Dr., on probation since 2/6/19 for improper sanitizing. Latest score was 97 on 6/13/29.. The Nutrition Zone , 509 East New Circle Road, on probation since 2/15/19 for unhygienic practices including no disposable gloves or hair restraints, improper sanitizing, improper plumbing and a score of 76. Latest score was 93 on 8/15/19.

, 509 East New Circle Road, on probation since 2/15/19 for unhygienic practices including no disposable gloves or hair restraints, improper sanitizing, improper plumbing and a score of 76. Latest score was 93 on 8/15/19. Papa John’s , 265 Avenue of Champions, on probation since 5/31/19 for storing jalapenos in a hand sink, presence of drain flies and toxic items improperly stores. Score was 96 on 6/14/19.

, 265 Avenue of Champions, on probation since 5/31/19 for storing jalapenos in a hand sink, presence of drain flies and toxic items improperly stores. Score was 96 on 6/14/19. Penn Station , 1719 North Broadway, on probation since 4/2/19 for improper gloving, no hair restraints, improper sanitizing and a score of 83. Score was 97 on 7/19/19.

, 1719 North Broadway, on probation since 4/2/19 for improper gloving, no hair restraints, improper sanitizing and a score of 83. Score was 97 on 7/19/19. Penn Station , 2220 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 2/28/19 for unhygienic practices including improper handwashing, dirty equipment, improper storage of chemicals and a score of 76. Latest score was 94 on 3/26/19.

Planet Thai , 2417 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 3/7/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including personal items and phone improperly stored, hot water dangerously hot, improper sanitizing of dishes and wiping cloths, improper labeling of toxic chemicals and a score of 60. Latest score was 96 on 7/30/19.





, 2417 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 3/7/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices including personal items and phone improperly stored, hot water dangerously hot, improper sanitizing of dishes and wiping cloths, improper labeling of toxic chemicals and a score of 60. Latest score was 96 on 7/30/19. Portofino , 249 East Main Street, Suite 102, on probation since 3/7/19 for potentially hazardous food including expired dairy and dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 89 on 8/21/19.

, 249 East Main Street, Suite 102, on probation since 3/7/19 for potentially hazardous food including expired dairy and dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Latest score was 89 on 8/21/19. NEW Pro Shakes Nutrition , 340 East New Circle Road, on probation since 9/3/19 for improper hand washing; score of 80 and more.

Provision Living Center , 1165 Monarch Street, on probation since 4/5/19 for lack of hair restraints and dishwasher not sanitizing. Score was 96 on 8/19/19.





, 1165 Monarch Street, on probation since 4/5/19 for lack of hair restraints and dishwasher not sanitizing. Score was 96 on 8/19/19. Qdoba Mexican Grill , 2630 Richmond Road, on probation since 3/15/19 for mold contaminating ice, potentially hazardous food (hot box not not keeping food above 135 degrees), unhygienic practices including no hair restraints and personal food stored with customers’ food. Score was 97 on 8/26/19.





, 2630 Richmond Road, on probation since 3/15/19 for mold contaminating ice, potentially hazardous food (hot box not not keeping food above 135 degrees), unhygienic practices including no hair restraints and personal food stored with customers’ food. Score was 97 on 8/26/19. Qdoba Mexican Grill , 2337 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 2/6/19 for unhygienic practices and score of 79. Latest score was 93 on 6/23/19.

, 2337 Sir Barton Way, on probation since 2/6/19 for unhygienic practices and score of 79. Latest score was 93 on 6/23/19. NEW Rally’s , 4171 Tates Creek Road, on probation since 10/23/19 for improper handwashing and improper sanitizing. Score was 85 on 10/23/19.

Rally’s , 2975 Richmond Rd., on probation since 8/26/19 for potentially hazardous food temperatures and more. Score was 88 on 8/26/19.

, 2975 Richmond Rd., on probation since 8/26/19 for potentially hazardous food temperatures and more. Score was 88 on 8/26/19. Richmond Place Rehab & Health , 2770 Palumbo Dr., on probation since 7/29/19 for insects in kitchen. Score was 100 on 8/12/19.

, 2770 Palumbo Dr., on probation since 7/29/19 for insects in kitchen. Score was 100 on 8/12/19. NEW Sakura , 1015 Winchester Road, on probation again since 10/11/19 for improper sanitizing; improper sanitizing; score of 59 and more. Latest score was 94 on 10/17/19.

, 1015 Winchester Road, on probation again since 10/11/19 for improper sanitizing; improper sanitizing; score of 59 and more. Latest score was 94 on 10/17/19. NEW Sakura Japanese , 3695 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 9/19/19 for improper food storage. Score was 88 on 9/19/19.

, 3695 Nicholasville Road, on probation since 9/19/19 for improper food storage. Score was 88 on 9/19/19. Save-A-Lot , 398 Southland Drive, on probation since 3/5/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing and score of 70 in food service and 83 in retail. Score was 100 on 5/6/19.





, 398 Southland Drive, on probation since 3/5/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing and score of 70 in food service and 83 in retail. Score was 100 on 5/6/19. NEW Sir Pizza , 131 East Reynolds Road, on probation since 9/9/19 for no hair restraints; flies; vodka behind box liners; and score of 80.

, 131 East Reynolds Road, on probation since 9/9/19 for no hair restraints; flies; vodka behind box liners; and score of 80. NEW Sonic , 1026 South Broadway, on probation since 9/30/19 for improper sanitizing and score of 84.

, 1026 South Broadway, on probation since 9/30/19 for improper sanitizing and score of 84. Sonic , 2633 Richmond Road, on probation since 1/14/19 for improper storage of toxic chemicals; no soap at hand sink; leaking toilet; personal items improperly stored and score of 82. Latest score was 96 on 7/30/19.





, 2633 Richmond Road, on probation since 1/14/19 for improper storage of toxic chemicals; no soap at hand sink; leaking toilet; personal items improperly stored and score of 82. Latest score was 96 on 7/30/19. Southern Hills United Methodist Church Daycare , 2356 Harrodsburg Rd., on probation since 4/4/19 for dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Score 100 on 8/16/19.

, 2356 Harrodsburg Rd., on probation since 4/4/19 for dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Score 100 on 8/16/19. NEW Speedway , 515 Euclid Avenue, on probation since 10/17/19 for improper hand washing; no hair restraints; flies; and more. Score was 86 on 10/17/19.

, 515 Euclid Avenue, on probation since 10/17/19 for improper hand washing; no hair restraints; flies; and more. Score was 86 on 10/17/19. Speedway , 1001 Georgetown Road, on probation since 2/8/19 for potentially hazardous food (including hot dogs and chili), unhygienic practices including improper handwashing and lack of hair restraints, and improper sanitizing of dishes and score for food service of 74. Latest score was 96 on 7/24/19.





, 1001 Georgetown Road, on probation since 2/8/19 for potentially hazardous food (including hot dogs and chili), unhygienic practices including improper handwashing and lack of hair restraints, and improper sanitizing of dishes and score for food service of 74. Latest score was 96 on 7/24/19. Speedway , 1281 East New Circle Road, on probation since 1/7/19 for having no certified food manager present. Latest score was 96 on 5/23/19.

, 1281 East New Circle Road, on probation since 1/7/19 for having no certified food manager present. Latest score was 96 on 5/23/19. Subway , 4101 Tates Creek Center Drive, Suite 160, on probation since 3/11/19 for unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints and toxic chemicals improperly stored. Score was 100 on 8/15/19.





, 4101 Tates Creek Center Drive, Suite 160, on probation since 3/11/19 for unhygienic practices including lack of hair restraints and toxic chemicals improperly stored. Score was 100 on 8/15/19. Subway , 1951 Stanton Way, on probation since 2/1/19 for expired milk, potentially hazardous food and no certified food manager present. Latest score was 99 on 7/25/19.





, 1951 Stanton Way, on probation since 2/1/19 for expired milk, potentially hazardous food and no certified food manager present. Latest score was 99 on 7/25/19. NEW Super Mario’s Ice Cream , 340 East New Circle Road, on probation since 9/30/19 for no hot running water. Score was 94 on 9/30/19.

, 340 East New Circle Road, on probation since 9/30/19 for no hot running water. Score was 94 on 9/30/19. Supreme Hibachi Buffet , 180 East New Circle Rd., on probation since 8/5/19 for live roach on ice machine; potentially hazardous produce; improper handwashing procedures and more. Score was 94 on 8/21/19.





, 180 East New Circle Rd., on probation since 8/5/19 for live roach on ice machine; potentially hazardous produce; improper handwashing procedures and more. Score was 94 on 8/21/19. Sushi Blue , 185 Pasadena Drive, on probation since 4/4/19 for potentially hazardous food including chicken thawing in a sink at room temperature and improper sanitizing, among other things. Score was 98 on 4/17/19.

, 185 Pasadena Drive, on probation since 4/4/19 for potentially hazardous food including chicken thawing in a sink at room temperature and improper sanitizing, among other things. Score was 98 on 4/17/19. NEW Swift 1 (former Valero), 1875 August Drive, on probation since 9/30/19 for flies; lack of hair restraints; expired food; and score of 79.

(former Valero), 1875 August Drive, on probation since 9/30/19 for flies; lack of hair restraints; expired food; and score of 79. NEW T.G.I.Friday’s , 1916 Pavilion Way, on probation since 10/16/19 for expired food and score of 84.





, 1916 Pavilion Way, on probation since 10/16/19 for expired food and score of 84. Tachibana Restaurant , 785 Newtown Court, on probation since 2/4/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, dishwasher not properly sanitizing and score of 76. Latest score was 99 on 8/16/19.

, 785 Newtown Court, on probation since 2/4/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, dishwasher not properly sanitizing and score of 76. Latest score was 99 on 8/16/19. Taste of Thai , 101 West Main St., on probation since 6/20/19 for potentially hazardous food, improper handwashing, improper sanitizing and score of 83. Score was 100 on 7/3/19





, 101 West Main St., on probation since 6/20/19 for potentially hazardous food, improper handwashing, improper sanitizing and score of 83. Score was 100 on 7/3/19 Texas Roadhouse , 3030 Lakecrest Circle, on probation since 8/15/19 for improper sanitizing and lack of beard restraint. Score was 94 on 8/15/19.





, 3030 Lakecrest Circle, on probation since 8/15/19 for improper sanitizing and lack of beard restraint. Score was 94 on 8/15/19. Thornton’s , 1120 Winchester Road, on probation since 1/7/19 for unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing, a blocked hand sink, and a score of 76. Latest score was 87 on 8/26/19.

, 1120 Winchester Road, on probation since 1/7/19 for unhygienic practices, improper sanitizing, a blocked hand sink, and a score of 76. Latest score was 87 on 8/26/19. Tots ‘n’ Toddlers , 445 Asbury Lane, on probation since 5/8/19 for having no three-compartment or mop sink. Score was 100 on 7/2/19.

, 445 Asbury Lane, on probation since 5/8/19 for having no three-compartment or mop sink. Score was 100 on 7/2/19. Trinity Baptist Church , 1675 Strader Dr., on probation since 6/17/19 for live roaches. Score was 97 on 7/1/19.

, 1675 Strader Dr., on probation since 6/17/19 for live roaches. Score was 97 on 7/1/19. NEW Veterans Park Elementary , 4351 Clearwater Way, on probation since 10/7/19 for improper hand washing and score of 84.

, 4351 Clearwater Way, on probation since 10/7/19 for improper hand washing and score of 84. Waffle House , 2340 Buena Vista Rd., on probation since 6/10/19 for potentially hazardous food storage, improper sanitizing, dirty surfaces, flies in kitchen and bathrooms and score of 81. Score was 98 on 7/2/19.

, 2340 Buena Vista Rd., on probation since 6/10/19 for potentially hazardous food storage, improper sanitizing, dirty surfaces, flies in kitchen and bathrooms and score of 81. Score was 98 on 7/2/19. NEW Wendy’s , 2296 Thunderstick Drive, on probation since 9/20/19 for improper sanitizing. Score of 92 on 9/20/19.

, 2296 Thunderstick Drive, on probation since 9/20/19 for improper sanitizing. Score of 92 on 9/20/19. Wendy’s , 3010 Richmond Road, on probation since 7/18/19 for having no written employee health policy, improper sanitizing practices and other problems. Score was 98 on 8/2/19.

, 3010 Richmond Road, on probation since 7/18/19 for having no written employee health policy, improper sanitizing practices and other problems. Score was 98 on 8/2/19. NEW Wildcat Market , 552 Columbia Avenue, on probation since 10/7/19 for score of 82.

, 552 Columbia Avenue, on probation since 10/7/19 for score of 82. Wild Eggs , 1925 Justice Dr., on probation since 6/19/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, dirty surfaces and score of 80. Score was 95 on 7/3/19.

, 1925 Justice Dr., on probation since 6/19/19 for potentially hazardous food, unhygienic practices, dirty surfaces and score of 80. Score was 95 on 7/3/19. The Willows at Hamburg , 2531 Old Rose Bud Rd., on probation since 6/24/19, for expired dairy, spoiled produce, improper sanitation practices and more. Score was 98 on 7/11/19.

, 2531 Old Rose Bud Rd., on probation since 6/24/19, for expired dairy, spoiled produce, improper sanitation practices and more. Score was 98 on 7/11/19. NEW Wow, formerly Skyline BP , 1065 Newtown Pike, on probation since 9/12/19 for improper handwashing; improper sanitizing; no hair restraints; and score of 79.

Yu Yu Asian Market , 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 3/8/19 for potentially hazardous food including shellfish, improper sanitizing and hand sink inaccessible. Score was 79 on 3/8/19.





, 393 Waller Ave., on probation since 3/8/19 for potentially hazardous food including shellfish, improper sanitizing and hand sink inaccessible. Score was 79 on 3/8/19. NEW Zen Sushi, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, on probation since 9/25/19 for food not date marked. Score was 92 on 9/25/19.