Lexington food hall has lost its first original tenant. But looks what’s moved in

The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm has lost its first tenant.

Pasture, which was an offshoot of the Marksbury Farm Market restaurant of the same name in Lancaster, apparently closed over the summer.

In February, the first free-standing restaurant closed at The Summit; Ted’s Montana Grill, which opened in the spring of 2017, left a 4,520-square-foot restaurant space, which is still vacant.

Pasture was one of the original tenants of the food hall that Bayer Properties launched at the development on the corner of Man O’ War Boulevard and Nicholasville Road. It offered local, pasture-raised chicken and grass-fed burgers.

Marksbury posted on its web site that the Lexington location of Pasture had closed. The original restaurant and butcher shop in Lancaster remains open.

Other original tenants in The Barn include Whiskey Bear, a bar; Smithtown Seafood; Atomic Ramen; Crank & Boom Ice Cream; Athenian Grill; and La Petite Creperie, which opened about six months later. Kentucky for Kentucky added a retail shop there later.

The closing of Pasture at The Summit coincided with the restaurant’s participation in the expanded University of Kentucky dining program through Aramark.

Pasture general manager Josiah Correll was not immediately available for comment.

There is good news for The Barn: A new local vendor has moved in. PoJo’s Pop Station, with handmade pop corn, caramel corn, flavored pop corns of wild varieties, fudge, cakes and other items has taken over the spot once occupied by Pasture.

The Barn opened in the fall of 2017 as a way to give a lot of local flavor to the $165 million mixed-used development that began opening that spring with more than a dozen new restaurants.

The 10,000-square-foot food hall, billed as Kentucky’s first, is meant to offer Lexingtonians and visitors a trendy option, with shared seating at old-wood tables in the midst of high-end shopping, a kind of upscale food court.

It quickly won national recognition, including from The Travel Channel, which named The Barn one of the 10 most delicious food halls in America in 2018.

The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm in Lexington lost its first vendor: Pasture by Marksbury. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com