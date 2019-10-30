Restaurant News & Reviews
Chinese restaurant that landed on health department probation closes permanently
A longtime Lexington Chinese restaurant has closed.
Yummy Yummy Asian Cuisine at 1395 West Main Street in the Meadowthorpe neighborhood closed Oct. 1, according to the landlord. The restaurant opened in June 2010 and did a brisk carry-out business.
The restaurant, which once was hailed by a Herald-Leader reviewer as having some of the better Chinese fare in town, landed on the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department probation list in February after scoring 76.
Inspectors noted no hair restraint and improper sanitizing, among other things.
Building owner Larry Edelen said the restaurant space is turnkey and available for lease. The owners closed the restaurant for personal health reasons, Edelen said.
