Restaurant News & Reviews
Avett Brothers, Day of the Dead events, Cinderalla at the Kentucky Castle highlight the weekend
Night Market
The Night Market returns on Nov. 1 from 6-10 p.m. in front of the Kentucky Fun Mall with food, artwork and more on display from a variety of vendors and artisans on Lexington’s north side. This month’s iteration of the free event is sponsored by Kentucky for Kentucky, Traditional Bank and West Sixth Brewing. 700 Bryan Avenue. facebook.com/events/2345381065584901/
Ashland Fall Clean Up Day
Ashland The Henry Clay Estate will hold its annual clean up day on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. LFUCG’s Department of Public works will provide gardening supplies, but volunteers are encouraged to wear work gloves and bring their favorite weeding tool. Registration, coffee and Krispy Kreme donuts begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by Donato’s Pizza at noon. 120 Sycamore Road. HenryClay.org
Cinderalla at the Castle
Throw on your glass slippers for an enchanting evening with Cinderella-themed dinner and theatre performance at the Kentucky Castle on Nov. 1 from 6:30-8 p.m. The menu for the evening includes honey mustard baked cod, pan seared chicken, pumpkin sweet potato bisque, raspberry swirl cheesecake and more. Tickets are $35-65. 230 Pisgah Pike. TheKentuckyCastle.com
Day of the Dead Festival
Experience the rich traditions of Central and South America during the Festival del Dia de los Muertos – or Day of the Dead – at the Living Arts & Science Center on Nov. 1 from 5-9 p.m. The free-to-attend celebration includes live music and dance performances, traditional food, hands-on crafts, art exhibits, a candlelight parade, an exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground and excerpts from the Lexington Children Theatre’s play “la ofrenda” by Jose Casas. 362 N Martin Luther King Boulevard. LASCLex.org
Dia De Los Muertos
The Bluegrass Youth Ballet will also celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a performance of it’s signature ballet in memory of those who have died on Nov. 1-2 at the Lexington Opera House. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 2. Tickets are $21. 401 West Short Street. LexingtonOperaHouse.com
Holes
Return to Camp Green Lake with Stanley Yelnats during a presentation of Louis Sachar’s “Holes” by the Lexington Children’s Theatre. The classic novel will be re-imagined at the theatre through Nov. 10 with performances this weekend falling at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. Tickets are $15-20, with this Saturday’s performance being a “pay what you can” event. 418 West Short Street. LCTOnStage.org
An American Journey
Observe a selection of work from iconic sporting artist Andre Pater during LexArts exhibition “An American Journey” at the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 17. The exhibit features 66 works on loan from private collections including equine, sporting and Pater’s most recent Native American works. Admission is $8-10, with kids under 12 getting in free. 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. headley-whitney.org
The Color Purple
UK Opera and Dr. Everett McCorvey will revive the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Color Purple by Alice Walker at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning. The evening includes music from Encore of Lexington, southern-style cooking from MiMi’s Kitchen, group blessings with Regina Harris, quilts from Brianna Armstrong, and an open bar featuring signature cocktails and Blue Stallion Brewing Company’s Patchwork Purple on tap. Tickets are $25-30. 251 West Second Street. CarnegieCenterLex.org
Cabaret
The University of Kentucky Department of theatre & Dance will present the 12-time Tony Award and eight-time Academy Award-winning “Cabaret” directed by Anne McAlexander through Nov. 3 at the Guignol Theatre inside the Singletary Center for the Arts. Performances are at 7:30 on Nov. 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. Tickets are $15-20. 465 Rose Street. SCFATickets.com
Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers will bring their folk-sy rock’n roll circus back to Rupp Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. The performance marks the North Carolina-based band’s first show in Lexington since playing with Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at Rupp Arena in October 2015. Tickets are $49.50-59.50. 430 West Vine Street. RuppArena.com
Comments