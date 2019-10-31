Trick-or-treating moved, but the kids still want treats tonight? These events are still on.

The weather might be terrible and the official trick or treat night has been moved for Lexington and many local cities ... but your kids still want candy tonight? Here are some indoor Halloween options:

▪ Fayette Mall, 3401 Nicholasville Road, 6 to 8 p.m. Children 12 or under in costume can trick or treat more than 50 retailers in the mall, while supplies last. FYI, kids can wear masks but no face masks are permitted on anyone over the age of 12. You can start at any mall entrance.

▪ Malibu Jack’s, 2520 Nicholasville Road, 5 to 7 p.m. Kids can ask for candy at the front desk all day, and extra candy will be handed out at the boardwalk during trick or treating. Miniature golf is also free all day, go-kart rides and the Bounce Beach playground are half price. Also available at the Louisville location.

▪ Lexington Public Library Village Branch, 2185 Versailles Road, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Free Family Spooktacular features crafts, activities and trick or treating. Costumes welcomed. No registration required.

▪ EKU/City of Berea, Richmond and Madison County, Alumni Coliseum, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Trick or treat before the free men’s basketball exhibition game featuring the EKU Colonels vs the Berea Mountaineers at 7 p.m.

▪ Cabela’s, 1510 Conservation Way, 4 to 8 p.m. Free candy, photo with Peanuts Gang ($5 photo package), crafts, games and giveaways, with a costume parade beginning at 6 p.m.

▪ Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2200 War Admiral Way, 2 to 7 p.m. Kids can hunt the store for candy.

▪ Blue Grass Stockyard, 4561 Iron Works Pike, 5 to 8 p.m. Free candy, prizes, games, with Rosie’s Ponies and Petting Zoo, and food and drinks from Hayden’s Stockyard Eatery.

▪ Henry Clay High School, 2100 Fontaine Road, 5 to 9 p.m. Safe Halloween for kids 12 and under, with themed hallways: Candy land, Spooky Halloween and Sports. Free but donations to UNICEF accepted.

▪ Urban Ninja Project, 1820 Bryan Station Road, 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween costume party. It’s $5 for the public but free for members. Costumes are allowed but not capes.

▪ Crank & Boom, both locations. All day. Free scoop of ice cream for for kids in costume.

▪ Drake’s and Malone’s, 3347 Tates Creek Road. All day. Kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of adult entree, dine-in and kids menu only.

▪ Pride Center, 389 Waller Ave., Suite 100. Beginning at 6 p.m. Free candy, hugs, high fives and fun for kids, teens and adults from LGBTQ+ organizations.

▪ Arcadian Cove senior living center, 532 Cady Dr., Richmond. 6 to 9 p.m. Free candy for kids. Donations of candy accepted.