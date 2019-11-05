Goodbye animatronics, hello dance party: Big changes at Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese, including the Lexington location, has a new look inside and out. The restaurant now has an interactive dance floor, which lights up as kids move, where Chuck E. will dance.

Goodbye, animatronic mouse in gym shorts: Chuck E. Cheese has a new look.

The pizza and birthday party chain is launching a major rebranding and the Lexington location in Woodhill is one of the first in the nation to get the update, according to the company.

And it involves major changes:

▪ The animatronic band is gone. Instead, a live Chuck E. will come out and pose for photos and dance hourly.

▪ Speaking of dancing, the restaurant now has an interactive dance floor that lights up as kids move.

▪ Also gone: Tokens. Games will be play-by-the-hour, starting at $10 for a half hour. No more cards with preset limits. You can add time as you go and pause play for breaks.

▪ There’s also an upgraded menu, with items such as “BBQ chicken pizza, Cali Alfredo pizza, Cauliflower crust pizza and an endless salad bar with over 30 items including garden-fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, pasta salads and more,” according to spokeswoman Molly Faloon.

The new look for Chuck E. Cheese: Inside the animatronic mouse band is gone. Bonnie Turner

The Lexington location at 1555 East New Circle Road, has already been updated and will have a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. Nov. 6.

Guests who visit during the event will get free slices of cake and a chance to win a $100 gift card, according to a news release.

Chuck E. Cheese

Where: In the Woodhill Circle Plaza, 1555 E New Circle Rd

Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday