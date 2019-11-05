Restaurant News & Reviews
Goodbye animatronics, hello dance party: Big changes at Chuck E. Cheese
Goodbye, animatronic mouse in gym shorts: Chuck E. Cheese has a new look.
The pizza and birthday party chain is launching a major rebranding and the Lexington location in Woodhill is one of the first in the nation to get the update, according to the company.
And it involves major changes:
▪ The animatronic band is gone. Instead, a live Chuck E. will come out and pose for photos and dance hourly.
▪ Speaking of dancing, the restaurant now has an interactive dance floor that lights up as kids move.
▪ Also gone: Tokens. Games will be play-by-the-hour, starting at $10 for a half hour. No more cards with preset limits. You can add time as you go and pause play for breaks.
▪ There’s also an upgraded menu, with items such as “BBQ chicken pizza, Cali Alfredo pizza, Cauliflower crust pizza and an endless salad bar with over 30 items including garden-fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, pasta salads and more,” according to spokeswoman Molly Faloon.
The Lexington location at 1555 East New Circle Road, has already been updated and will have a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. Nov. 6.
Guests who visit during the event will get free slices of cake and a chance to win a $100 gift card, according to a news release.
Chuck E. Cheese
Where: In the Woodhill Circle Plaza, 1555 E New Circle Rd
Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Comments