Eight new Lexington restaurants to try now or watch for soon, including Taco Tico

Lexington’s always-busy dining scene is getting a fall update. Here are some of the new restaurants and food spots to try. Some are open now, some in the near future:

East End Tap and Table

333 East Main St. This new restaurant is going into the former Dunkin’ Donuts spot on Main Street. It has been upgraded and opened up for room for a bar as well as tables along the wall of windows. The restaurant is opening later this month. The menu includes gastropub favorites, including Thai and Asian-influenced dishes including banh mi, and Caribbean dishes such as their Mozambique shrimp, according to owner Matt Borland. He said chef Aaron Sheets, a longtime chef at Cheapside, will have lots of unique sandwiches, including a house-made Reuben and even a vegetarian version made from beets. Open for lunch and dinner and, eventually brunch on weekends.

In Joseph-Beth, 161 Lexington Green. If you haven’t been to Joseph-Beth lately, you’re in for a surprise. The book store completed a major revamp in October that includes lots more food and gift options. And the restaurant now has a new menu and additional seating outside, which will likely be a big draw in the spring. Don’t worry, old favorites like the Pear & Bleu Cheese Salad and daily quiche are still available.

The Barn at The Summit, 119 Marion. This “pop up” (get it?) food stall will be there at least through the end of the year. Check out the unique flavors as well as the cinnamon rolls, fudge, caramel apples and more.

376 Southland Drive. This coffee house/social enterprise business has finally opened in the former Soup Kitchen location. The coffee shop focuses on employing those with special needs, with the slogan “brew unto others.” Open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, McLeod’s menu also has sandwiches and pastries, including croissants, doughnuts and cheesecake.

3401 Nicholasville Road. Outback has been a staple in the Lexington market for a while but the old location on Nicholasville Road closed last week. Now, the new one at Fayette Mall has opened. Featuring the Bloomin’ Onion and more Australian-inspired food, the new 6,586-square-foot Outback has seating for about 276. It’s right in front, where Abuelo’s used to be. Open for lunch and dinner. The new location celebrates with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

BurgerFi, which has locations on Rojay and at Rose and Euclid, will open a third location at Hamburg. It will serve all-natural beef burgers, a veggie burger and the Beyond Burger. Photo provided

1816 Alysheba Way. This burger chain is opening its third location in Lexington in a spot once occupied by BackYard Burgers. The gourmet burger spot is expected to open before the end of the year and will have new chicken tenders as well as the Beyond Burger, a 100 percent plant-based burger. Besides specialty burgers (check out the Breakfast All Day Burger), BurgerFi also has vegetarian VegeFi Burgers and Vegan Beyond Burgers, and shakes and custards, too.

549 East Third Street. When will this location of the doughnut shop known and loved by those in Georgetown and Winchester finally open? It’s close. Soooo close. Manager Tony Gill said they hope to open by the end of the November, selling their tasty but super inexpensive (it’s only $7 for a dozen!) glazed doughnuts in Lexington.

The menu at the drive-thru Oct. 30 at the Taco Tico under construction on Pimlico Parkway. The new location could be opening as early as mid-December. Brian Simms bsimms@herald-leader.com

3110 Pimlico Parkway. This will be second location in Lexington of this new/old favorite taco joint. Now owned by the Greer Companies, the chain is focused on bringing the original taste of tacos, enchiladas, burritos and more Mexican staples to fans all over town. The Pimlico location is expected to open in mid-December.