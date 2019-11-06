A bluegrass music icon celebrates 50 years and two chili cook-off’s highlight the weekend

Family Movie Night/Chili Cook-off

The Early Learning Center at the Lexington Hearing and Speech Center (LHSC) will host its annual family movie night and chili cook-off from 5:15-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 featuring a showing of 2009 computer-animated science fiction comedy film “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.” A $1 donation to the LHSC parent group will earn patrons 100 votes to spend on the cook-offs various participants. 350 Henry Clay Boulevard. LHSCKy.org.

A Cosmic Story

Learn about how life on Earth began during the California Academy of Sciences Morrison Planetarium’s production of “Life: A Cosmic Story” at the The Living Arts & Science Center on Nov. 8 at 6 and 7 p.m. The production will tell the story of how our 14-billion-year saga, from microscopic plant cells to a vast universe populated by billions of galaxies. Tickets are $4. 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard. LASCLex.org.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

James Gregory

James Gregory, known as the funniest man in America, returns to Comedy Off Broadway for a weekend of laughs from Nov. 7-9. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Nov. 8-9. Tickets are $20. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite 4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Sapphire Heights

“Sapphire Heights,” a new play by British playwright Anna Wright that won the biennial Prize for Women Playwrights from the Kentucky Women Writers Conference will have its world premiere Nov. 7-9 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. The play’s opening night performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 followed by follow-up performances at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. Tickets are $10-15. 141 East Main Street. Lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center.

Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers will perform Friday at the Kentucky Castle’s Greenhouse. Photo provided

Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers

Bluegrass music icon Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers will celebrate 50 years of playing music together with a performance of songs off of their new album “New Moon Over My Shoulder” during a concert at the Kentucky Castle’s Greenhouse on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Dinner in the Castle Ballroom will also be available at 6 p.m. and includes social seating, a chef’s table and reserved concert seating. Tickets are $35-75. 230 Pisgah Pike. TheKentuckyCastle.com.

Hero Day Chili Cook-off

Man O’War Harley-Davidson of Lexington will host its 10th annual Hero Day Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 9. Participants will be able to register up to three chilis in the contest for $10 each and those wanting to sample and vote for the best can become a judge with a $5 donation, with tasting beginning at 11:45 a.m. 2073 Bryant Road. Manowarhd.com/event/3114/chilicookoff.

Bob Dylan Tribute Concert

Derek Spencer, Vanessa Davis, Warren Byrom and a handful of other area musicians will converge on First Presbyterian Church to celebrate the music of Bob Dylan on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Funds raised at the Music for Mission benefit will go toward Greenhouse 17, a non-profit committed to ending intimate partner abuse in families and communities. Over the last 10 years, Music for Mission has raised over $114,000 to support local nonprofits. The show is free to attend. 171 Market Street. Eventbrite.comaff=ebdssbdestsearch.

A Bluegrass Tapestry

The Lexington Singers will perform “A Bluegrass Tapestry,” a multi-media performance work celebrating the life work of Kentucky photographer James Archambeault at Centenary United Methodist Church on Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. The event in honor of Archambeault’s passing will feature choral singing with orchestra and video projections of the artist’s photos. Tickets are $10-30. 2800 Tates Creek Road. Lexsing.org.