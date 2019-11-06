Restaurant News & Reviews
A bluegrass music icon celebrates 50 years and two chili cook-off’s highlight the weekend
Family Movie Night/Chili Cook-off
The Early Learning Center at the Lexington Hearing and Speech Center (LHSC) will host its annual family movie night and chili cook-off from 5:15-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 featuring a showing of 2009 computer-animated science fiction comedy film “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.” A $1 donation to the LHSC parent group will earn patrons 100 votes to spend on the cook-offs various participants. 350 Henry Clay Boulevard. LHSCKy.org.
A Cosmic Story
Learn about how life on Earth began during the California Academy of Sciences Morrison Planetarium’s production of “Life: A Cosmic Story” at the The Living Arts & Science Center on Nov. 8 at 6 and 7 p.m. The production will tell the story of how our 14-billion-year saga, from microscopic plant cells to a vast universe populated by billions of galaxies. Tickets are $4. 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard. LASCLex.org.
James Gregory
James Gregory, known as the funniest man in America, returns to Comedy Off Broadway for a weekend of laughs from Nov. 7-9. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Nov. 8-9. Tickets are $20. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite 4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.
Sapphire Heights
“Sapphire Heights,” a new play by British playwright Anna Wright that won the biennial Prize for Women Playwrights from the Kentucky Women Writers Conference will have its world premiere Nov. 7-9 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. The play’s opening night performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 followed by follow-up performances at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. Tickets are $10-15. 141 East Main Street. Lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center.
Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers
Bluegrass music icon Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers will celebrate 50 years of playing music together with a performance of songs off of their new album “New Moon Over My Shoulder” during a concert at the Kentucky Castle’s Greenhouse on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Dinner in the Castle Ballroom will also be available at 6 p.m. and includes social seating, a chef’s table and reserved concert seating. Tickets are $35-75. 230 Pisgah Pike. TheKentuckyCastle.com.
Hero Day Chili Cook-off
Man O’War Harley-Davidson of Lexington will host its 10th annual Hero Day Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 9. Participants will be able to register up to three chilis in the contest for $10 each and those wanting to sample and vote for the best can become a judge with a $5 donation, with tasting beginning at 11:45 a.m. 2073 Bryant Road. Manowarhd.com/event/3114/chilicookoff.
Bob Dylan Tribute Concert
Derek Spencer, Vanessa Davis, Warren Byrom and a handful of other area musicians will converge on First Presbyterian Church to celebrate the music of Bob Dylan on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Funds raised at the Music for Mission benefit will go toward Greenhouse 17, a non-profit committed to ending intimate partner abuse in families and communities. Over the last 10 years, Music for Mission has raised over $114,000 to support local nonprofits. The show is free to attend. 171 Market Street. Eventbrite.comaff=ebdssbdestsearch.
A Bluegrass Tapestry
The Lexington Singers will perform “A Bluegrass Tapestry,” a multi-media performance work celebrating the life work of Kentucky photographer James Archambeault at Centenary United Methodist Church on Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. The event in honor of Archambeault’s passing will feature choral singing with orchestra and video projections of the artist’s photos. Tickets are $10-30. 2800 Tates Creek Road. Lexsing.org.
