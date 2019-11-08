Thanksgiving: Where to dine out, order turkeys, sides, pies and more

Thanksgiving, and the extended holiday season, is nearly upon us.

Before you go into panic mode, here’s a list of places to go for holiday help, whether you are looking for a restaurant to dine in, someone to cook the entire meal to take home, or you just need someone to handle the turkey or the pie.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving

▪ Distilled at The Sire, 120 West Second Street, will be open with a three-course Thanksgiving-inspired menu with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for $60 per person. Call 859-255-0002 for reservations.

▪ Le Deauville, 199 North Limestone, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. offering the regular dinner menu as well as a Thanksgiving special with turkey and all the trimmings. Call 859-246-0999 for reservations.

▪ Lockbox, 21c Museum Hotel, 167 West Main St., will offer a prix fixe dinner from chef Cody DeRosett with three seatings, at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. The three-course menu starts with shareable platters including including Lockbox’s tour-de-force catfish dip with house hot sauce and pretzel crackers, deviled eggs, and salty caramel corn; there’s also kale caesar salad and Parker House rolls; for entree, the table can reserve slow-roasted prime rib for $55 per person or pasture-raised herb-roasted turkey for $50 per person; you get your choice of three sides from whipped potatoes, sourdough stuffing, roasted carrots, slow-braised collard greens, macaroni and cheese, and smashed sweet potatoes; and for dessert you can pick pumpkin pie, spice cake or chocolate mousse. Children 12 or younger can have a special menu for $25. And you can get leftovers to take home for $15 per person. Reserve your preferred time slot at lockboxlex.com or 859-899-6860.

Hall’s on the River will be open on Thanksgiving Day this year and one item on the menu will be salmon croquettes with beer cheese mornay sauce. Photo provided

▪ Hall’s on the River, 1225 Athens Boonesboro Road, Winchester, will serve a buffet on Thanksgiving Day with seatings at 11:30 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m. For reservations call 859-527-6620. It’s $29.99 for adults, $11.99 for kids, plus $1.25 for non-alcoholic drinks. Buffet includes turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn pudding, mini salmon croquettes with Hall’s Beer Cheese Mornay sauce, green beans, cranberry relish & dinner rolls, and a salad bar. For dessert there’s blackberry cobbler and banana pudding. A portion of each reservation will be donated to Stride, a non-profit that provides kids and adults with intellectual & developmental disabilities therapy, day training program, one on one community access, respite and therapeutic recreation activities. Specifically, this donation will support 20 Stride participants experiencing a Walt Disney World visit in 2020 accompanied by specially trained staff.

▪ Boone Tavern, 100 Main Street North in Berea, will be serve a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 859-985-3700 for more information and reservations.

▪ Good Foods Co-op, 455 Southland Drive, will have a buffet with turkey, vegetables, sides and no-meat options from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for about $10 a pound. Hot bar will offer stuffed squash, grilled vegetable quinoa lasagna, bourbon-brined turkey, gravy, Marksbury smoked ham, Quorn Turk’y Roast with mushroom gravy, cranberry orange relish, green bean casserole, roasted brussels sprouts, corn pudding, squash gratin, maple-roasted beets, roasted sweet potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli & corn stuffing and wheat-free stuffing. The store will also have a full grab-and-go section with sides and pies. Good Foods also will have sampling events on Saturdays in November.

CRU at The Summit will be open on Thanksgiving, with a menu of seasonal items including pumpkin mascarpone ravioli. Photo provided

▪ CRU Food & Wine Bar, 107 Summit at Fritz Farm, will host Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 9 p.m., three courses for $46 per person. Kids 12 and under for $23. Everyone chooses their own starters of butternut squash bisque, CRU house salad, pumpkin mascarpone ravioli, maple-glazed quail lollipops or prosciutto wrapped shrimp; entrees of roasted turkey breast, seared diver scallops, filet mignon or Parmesan crusted halibut; and desserts of pumpkin cheesecake, Gala apple & pecan bread pudding or chocolate molten lava cake. And you get a savory bread basket for the table. Call 859-971-9463 for reservations.

▪ Texas de Brazil, 151 La Rue, will open at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day for full rodizio-style menu including the 50-item salad area and churrasco grilled meats plus a variety of traditional Thanksgiving fare including roasted turkey, stuffing and sides. It’s $44.99 per person. Call 859-559-4000 for reservations.

▪ Ted’s Montana Grill, 2304 Sir Barton Way, will have a Thanksgiving roast turkey feast, including sides and dessert for $29 as well as regular menu items. Call 859-263-5228 for reservations.

▪ Hyatt Regency Downtown, 401 West High Street, will serve a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a carving station with herb roasted turkey, prime rib and orange bourbon honey-glazed ham; a seafood station; a hot buffet with roasted root vegetables, southern green beans, roasted brussels sprouts, au gratin potatoes, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and corn pudding; a salad bar; desserts and children’s selections. It’s $38.95 for adults; $29.95 for seniors and $15.95 for children 5 to 12. Reservations are required; call 859-519-4191.

▪ Triangle Grille in Hilton downtown, 369 West Vine, will serve a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a carving station including salt and pepper brined roasted turkey and honey-glazed ham; traditional sides, a Mediterranean table; desserts with pumpkin pie, hot apple pie, chocolate torte, carrot cake and red velvet cake; and a salad display. It’s $28 for adults, $15 for children 6 to 12. Reservations recommended; call 859-281-3773 or trianglegrille.com.

▪ Bob Evans, 2566 Richmond Road, 234 Buena Vista Road, and 121 Marlene Drive in Nicholasville, will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dine in or carry out with a limited menu. You can also pre-order the Farmhouse Feast, a fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, ham or both, to take home. Take-home Farmhouse Feast dinner orders must be placed 24 hours in advance; no online orders on Thanksgiving Day.

▪ Cracker Barrel, 2220 Elkhorn Road, 1927 Stanton Way and 4089 Lexington Road in Nicholasville is always busy. But Thanksgiving is the chain’s busiest day of the year. From 11 a.m. to close you can get a traditional turkey and dressing meal with turkey gravy, a sampling of sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert for $12.99 per adult and $7.99 per child.

Cooking your whole meal for you

▪ Cracker Barrel, all locations. Besides dine-in dinner, you can also pre-order the Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go, feeds 10 for about $125. The dinner can be picked up beginning Nov. 23 through Dec. 1, stored in your refrigerator and baked at home. It will be ready in two hours or less, according to Cracker Barrel. Meal includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread pudding, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, a choice of three sides, sweet yeast rolls, a pumpkin pie and a pecan pie for dessert. You can also upgrade one side for additional charge to green bean casserole or get it as an extra. Order online at crackerbarrel.com/thanksgiving at least 24 hours in advance.

▪ Lexington Diner, 841 Lane Allen, will cook herb rubbed boneless turkeys or spiral cut ham for for $65; beef tenderloin or leg of lamb with mint jelly for for $125; or pork tenderloin with Southern Jezebel sauce for $45. You can also order sides for $25 each, including collar greens, butternut squash gratin, corn pudding, broccoli casserole, smoked gouda mac n’ cheese with bacon, garlic crouton crumble, bourbon pecan sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, honey-glaze carrots, green beans, orange ginger cranberry relish and cornbread stuffing. They also have pies, cakes and other desserts, and more. Call 859-303-5573 or message LexingtonDiner@outlook.com to order. Deadline for ordering is 3 p.m. Nov. 26; pick up before 3 p.m. Nov. 27.

▪ Wild Thyme, 1060 Chinoe Road, will let you build your own Thanksgiving dinner, fully cooked, ready to heat and eat, with online ordering at wildthymecooking.com/thanksgiving-catering/. Options include whole herb-roasted Amish raised turkeys, serves up to 12 people, for $80-$95; herb-roasted boneless sliced turkey breast; sides such as yeast rolls, mashed potatoes, corn pudding, cranberry sauce, three-cheese mac and cheese, bourbon and bacon maple-glazed green beans, sweet potato casserole, herb and sage cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, Waldorf salad, chocolate pecan pie, pumpkin pie and oatmeal raisin cookies. Deadline to order is Nov. 22; orders must be picked up by 4 p.m. Nov. 27. Call 859-523-2665 or email wildthymecooking@gmail.com with questions.

▪ Seasons Catering, 333 North Ashland Avenue, will do a complete meal for 10 people for $265. That includes a whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, gravy, country-style green beans, fresh cranberry pineapple salad, rolls with butter and a choice of two pies from pecan, pumpkin or apple. You can also have your turkey carved and can add a ham. Deadline for orders is noon on Nov. 25. Pick up at Seasons any time before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. To place an order, email kellie@seasonsevents.com or call 859-266-6661.

▪ Wallace Station Deli, 3854 Old Frankfort Pike, just outside Midway, is taking orders for its annual takeout Thanksgiving dinner, and new this year, pickups are available at several of Chef Ouita Michel’s restaurants. The menu includes roast turkey breast, old-fashioned dressing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, creamy spinach casserole, cranberry relish, rolls and for dessert, pecan or pumpkin pie, all packaged and ready to eat or to serve Thanksgiving Day. Reheating instructions included. Cost is $26.99 a person. Deadline for ordering is 8 p.m. Nov. 24. Orders may be picked up any time 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Wallace Station, Windy Corner Market, Zim’s Cafe or Honeywood (11 a.m.-6 p.m. pickup). To order online, available Nov. 6, go to wallacestation.com or call 859-846-5161.

▪ The Fresh Market will do a whole spectrum of options from desserts and sides to just the turkey, rack of lamb or lobster. They also will do a whole meal, including the cooked turkey, from the Essential Holiday Meal that serves 3-5 for $59.99 to the Deluxe Holiday Meal that serves 12-14 for $149.99. All meals include a fully cooked turkey and sides; the deluxe meal also has a boneless ham. Orders can be placed online at thefreshmarket.com/our-products/holiday-meals through 2 p.m. Nov. 23 or in-store through Nov. 28, while supplies last. Order pick up will take place in-stores from Nov. 25 - 27 by 10 p.m. or on Nov. 28 by 3 p.m.

▪ Bayou Bluegrass Catering, 861 South Broadway, will do turkeys, including Cajun fired, honey-smoked and traditional baked; honey-glazed hams; smoked barbecue beef brisket; sides including corn pudding, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, country-style green beans, cornbread dressing, yeast dinner rolls, turkey gravy, Creole mayonnaise; and desserts including pumpkin streusel pie, pecan pie, and New Orleans bread pudding with bourbon sauce. All items are available a la carte, priced by quantity. Order by email, bayoubluegrass@gmail.com or call Angie Falcone, 859-621-3912. Please place orders at least seven days in advance; deadline for Thanksgiving is 5 p.m. Nov. 24. Thanksgiving pickup available beginning Nov. 25 and as late as 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

▪ Ranada’s Bistro + Bar, 400 Old Vine St., has a complete dinner for six to 10 people for $230 plus tax, or for 12-16 people for $395 plus tax. The dinner includes a roasted turkey with apple and sage stuffing or a deep-fried turkey with baked herb stuffing; sides of mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, orange ginger cranberry relish, bourbon mashed sweet potato casserole, southern green beans with pork belly, corn pudding, honey-glazed carrots, rolls, pumpkin pie and Kentucky bourbon chocolate nut pie. Additional sides available a la cart including roasted brussels, creamed spinach, hash brown casserole, BLT deviled eggs and asparagus with hollandaise sauce. Call 859-523-4141 to place an order; deadline for ordering is Nov. 24.

▪ Ramsey’s Diners has full heat-and-eat dinners (for four or more); for $19.95 per person you get sliced turkey breast with gravy, cornbread stuffing fresh cranberry sauce and dinner rolls with your choice of three veggie sides. Individual pans of veggies to serve four or more available for $17 each. Sides include honey mustard carrots, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, country style green beans, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, cole slaw and sweet pickled beets. Deadline for ordering is Nov. 24. Pick up after 4 p.m. on Nov. 27. Call 859-252-7926 to order.

▪IP&J Cuban Food, a pop-up caterer on North Upper Street, has a special holiday menu available to serve up to 100 people for $11.50 per person. You get choice of entree, Mojo citrus turkey, Cuban roast or vegan roast; two sides from tostones crispy plantains, plantain chips, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, Cuban stuffing, green bean casserole, brussels sprouts, roasted veggies, black beans & rice, and sweet potato casserole. You get a sauce, either mango salsa, gravy or cranberry; and a dessert, either buttermilk pie, pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, flan or chocolate flan. Extra items available a la carte. Pick up or delivery on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day available. Order via Facebook message at facebook.com/ipjcubanfood/

▪ Minton’s, 760 North Limestone, is preparing meal and dessert pickups the week of Thanksgiving. Roast turkey breast, old-fashioned dressing, garlic mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, green bean casserole, corn pudding, cranberry and orange compote, yeast rolls, and apple, pecan or pumpkin pie for $30 per person, four-person minimum. Call 859-948-1873 to place an order. Deadline for order is Nov. 24.

▪ Whole Foods Market, 4059 Finn Way, has a Vegan Meal for Two for $39.99. Traditional Thanksgiving items are available as pre-cooked or oven-ready feasts are available; deadline to order is Nov. 25. You can also get just a turkey, either baked or smoked, and other items a la carte; pre-order online at WholeFoodsMarket.com. The store also will be open limited hours on Thanksgiving.

▪ Kroger.com. You can also order fully cooked ham, turkey and prime rib online, as well as holiday sides and complete dinners at Kroger.com. All items are fully cooked and packaged cold at time of pickup. Reheating instructions are included.

Just a turkey, sides, desserts or whatever

▪ Blue Door Smokehouse, 226 Walton Ave., will offer whole smoked turkeys for $65, whole boneless turkeys for $70, and smoked hams for $65. Call 859-252-4227 to place orders. Order early to ensure you get one; pick up Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Because Thanksgiving isn’t just about turkey, there’s also ham. J. Render’s will do one for you, if you don’t feel like cooking. Photo provided

▪ J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, will do a smoked turkey for $60, a smoked ham for $50 and pans of holiday sides for $26.99. Each pan serves 24-25. Sides available include hashbrown casserole, broccoli casserole, sweet potato casserole, Mary’s corn pudding, yellow squash casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, smoked mac & cheese and sweet molasses baked beans. Deadline to pace orders is Nov. 24. Minimum of 48 hours notice. Last day to pick up is Nov. 27.

▪ Critchfield Meats, 2220 Nicholasville Road, has sides including broccoli casserole, green bean casserole, corn pudding and sage dressing, pies and loads more to go with cooked whole turkey, cooked breast or uncooked whole turkeys. (The turkey gravy goes quickly, so order early.) Or order a baked country ham or a tray of country ham on rolls. Beaten biscuits also available. Order online at Critchfieldmeats.com or call 859-276-4965.

▪ Bear & the Butcher, 815 Euclid Avenue, will do smoked turkeys for $4 a pound (11-13 pounds) and sides (12-15 servings) for $25 each. Sides include cornbread and sausage dressing, green beans with bacon and red potatoes, cauliflower and goat cheese casserole, broccoli casserole, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy and roasted red potatoes. Call 859-469-9188 to order at least 48 hours in advance; last pick up 4 p.m. Nov. 27.

▪ Proud Mary BBQ, 9079 Old Richmond Road, will do a smoked or fried turkey for $55; honey ham, smoked brisket, pork roast with gravy, whole prime rib, whole smoked beef tenderloin, and half-pans or quarts of side dishes including jambalaya, gumbo, sweet potato souffle, dressing, mac-n-cheese, green beans, broccoli casserole, mashed potatoes, corn pudding, cranberry salad, bread pudding, rolls and desserts also are available. They also will take requests. Or you can order a family meal of turkey, gravy and fresh cranberry salad, three sides, rolls and a pie for $135. Call or text 859-913-5611 to order or go to proudmarybbq.com. Deadline for orders is Nov. 25, pick up orders Nov. 27 until 6 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to noon on Nov. 28.

▪ Smokin’ Hogg Barbecue, 464 Wilson Avenue in Versailles is taking orders for smoked and deep-fried turkeys. Deadline to order is Nov. 24; pick up items on Nov. 27. Call 859-351-9701.

▪ Staxx BBQ, 11 Carson Place in Frankfort, is accepting orders for smoked hams and turkeys. Sides including dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and more also available. Call 502-352-2515 to place orders.

You don’t have to do it all yourself for Thanksgiving. You can order pies from Missy’s Pies, turkey or ham from Critchfield and sides from Ramsey’s, or you can eat at a restaurant. But order or make reservations now. File photo

▪ Missy’s Pies, 201 1/2 Woodland Avenue, is taking orders for holiday pies. The deadline to order is Nov. 23. Pies can be picked up Nov. 25-27. Call 859-253-0449 to order. Pies include chocolate brownie, peanut butter, combination of the two, chocolate cream, coconut cream, butterscotch, cherry, black bottom banana, Mayday, pecan, key lime, sugar free black cherry, apple, cheesecake and pumpkin.

▪ The Midway Bakery, 510 South Winter Street, Midway, is baking several types of pie for Thanksgiving tables, as well as dinner rolls, mini butter biscuits, fresh bread and quiche. Pies include Southern Pecan, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, Pumpkin, Apple Streusel, Peanut Butter Mousse and more. The staff bakes from scratch, with no mixes and no preservatives, and always use the freshest and most local ingredients possible, such as Kentucky Nut Co. pecans for pie. Call The Midway Bakery at (859) 846-4336 or order online at themidwaybakery.com/order-for-pickup/.

Great Bagel will offer pies, dinner rolls and “brunch boxes” of bagels, scones, rolls and sticky buns. Photo provided

▪ Great Bagel, 3650 Boston Road or 396 Woodland Avenue, will have Parker House dinner rolls, brioche dinner rolls, double crust apple pie, pumpkin pie, pumpkin pie with housemade torched marshmallow topper and pecan bourbon pie to pre-order for Thanksgiving. They also will have two breakfast/brunch boxes: one with six bagels and cream cheese and six scones for $35, and another with six cream cheese glazed pull-apart brioche cinnamon rolls and six pecan sticky buns for $40. Deadline for orders is Nov. 25. Call 859-258-2210, email catering@eatgreatbagel.com or order at the shops. Pick up at Boston Road on Nov. 27 1-3 p.m. or Nov. 28 7 to 9 a.m.