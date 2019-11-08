Restaurant News & Reviews

Veterans, these restaurants want to thank you for your service with free shrimp, cake

At Bonefish Grill, veterans can get a free appetizer such as Bang Bang Shrimp on Monday.
At Bonefish Grill, veterans can get a free appetizer such as Bang Bang Shrimp on Monday. Photo provided

America loves its veterans. And on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, deals are everywhere. Here are a few you can find around Lexington.

Joella’s Hot Chicken will honor America’s veterans, active duty military and reserves on Monday with a complimentary meal of two Jumbo Tenders, a made-from-scratch Southern Side, a Dippin’ Sauce and a drink. There is no coupon required to participate. Proof of service required. Veterans get 10 percent off their meal every day.

Fazoli’s will honor U.S. military personnel on Monday by offering veterans with a discharge card and active military with ID or in uniform a free Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce. This offer is valid only at participating locations.

Brown-Forman is saluting all veterans at several of their homeplaces. At Woodford Reserve in Versailles, tours and tastings are free for veterans everyday. On Nov. 8, Old Forester will release a special single barrel “Honoring our Military ’19” and $2,500 will be donated to the Semper Fi Fund on behalf of BRAVE. In addition, the distillery will offer free tours to all veteran and active duty military Nov. 8-10.

Pie Five Pizza on Monday will honor active and retired military and current or past members of the Armed Forces or Department of Defense with a free personal pizza. Offer valid with military ID or proof of service, and valid in-store only at participating locations.

unnamed (11).png
West Sixth Brewery is having a pint glass giveaway on Monday. If you’re a veteran, order a beer and you get a “Thank You for Your Service” glass to keep. Image provided

West Sixth Brewery is having a pint glass giveaway on Monday. If you’re a veteran, order a beer and you get a “Thank You for Your Service” glass to keep.

White Castle will offer all retired and active-duty military personnel their choice of a free breakfast combo or a Castle combo (#1 – #6) on Monday. Breakfast is served all day.

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Monday. The offer is available in-restaurant or on to go orders picked up in-restaurant. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

O’Charley’s will offer all active and retired military service members a free meal on Monday from O’Charley’s’ “Veterans Thank You Menu.” ID required. O’Charley’s also offers a discount of 10 percent to military service members all year long.

Grimaldi’s, which offers a 15 percent discount every day to active duty and retired military personnel, will offer a 25 percent discount off their entire purchase on Monday. Must show valid military ID.

Bonefish Grill will providing a complimentary appetizer such as Mussels Josephine, Calamari, Imperial Dip or Bang Bang Shrimp (large portion of tuna sashimi not available) on Monday to all active and retired service members with a valid military ID.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is saluting veterans all weekend long from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11 with a free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid military ID. All restaurants will also offer 10 percent off to all active and retired service members anytime they visit their local Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Texas Roadhouse offers veterans and active members of U.S. military a free lunch on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Golden Corral will offer a free dinner to veterans or active duty personnel and reservist from on Monday 5 to 9 p.m. No ID is required.

19-9-177500_Vets-Day_CB-Website_690x461_Final.jpg
Cracker Barrel will offer veterans a free piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte on Monday. Photo provided

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on Monday will offer military veterans a choice of a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte. And through Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will offer $25 off all U.S. military branch-themed rocking chairs and 25 percent off all other military licensed products in its retail stores and online, including clothing, home furnishings and drinkware.

Chili’s will offer veterans or active duty personnel a free meal from a special menu on Monday; proof of military service required. Participating restaurants only.

Olive Garden is offering a free meal on Monday from a special menu to all active-duty military and veterans. Proof of service or military ID required.

Applebee’s also is offering a free meal from a special menu for veterans with valid ID on Monday.

Outback Steakhouse will give veterans and all military personnel a free Bloomin’ Onion and a Coke product on Monday; ID required. Outback also will offer a 20 percent discount from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11 on the full purchase for all military, police, firefighters and first responders with valid ID.

Red Robin will give veterans and active-duty military a free Red’s Tavern Double burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Monday, with valid ID.

Dunkin’ Donuts will give a free doughnut to veterans and active-duty military on Monday. No ID or other purchase required. At participating locations.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard will give veterans a free combo meal card on Monday; must be picked up by veteran or active-duty military but it can be redeemed by anyone through Nov. 30.

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer a free order of wings and a side of fries on Monday to veterans. Proof of service required; participating locations only. Only for dine-in.

