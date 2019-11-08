Veterans, these restaurants want to thank you for your service with free shrimp, cake

At Bonefish Grill, veterans can get a free appetizer such as Bang Bang Shrimp on Monday.

America loves its veterans. And on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, deals are everywhere. Here are a few you can find around Lexington.

▪ Joella’s Hot Chicken will honor America’s veterans, active duty military and reserves on Monday with a complimentary meal of two Jumbo Tenders, a made-from-scratch Southern Side, a Dippin’ Sauce and a drink. There is no coupon required to participate. Proof of service required. Veterans get 10 percent off their meal every day.

▪ Fazoli’s will honor U.S. military personnel on Monday by offering veterans with a discharge card and active military with ID or in uniform a free Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce. This offer is valid only at participating locations.

▪ Brown-Forman is saluting all veterans at several of their homeplaces. At Woodford Reserve in Versailles, tours and tastings are free for veterans everyday. On Nov. 8, Old Forester will release a special single barrel “Honoring our Military ’19” and $2,500 will be donated to the Semper Fi Fund on behalf of BRAVE. In addition, the distillery will offer free tours to all veteran and active duty military Nov. 8-10.

▪ Pie Five Pizza on Monday will honor active and retired military and current or past members of the Armed Forces or Department of Defense with a free personal pizza. Offer valid with military ID or proof of service, and valid in-store only at participating locations.

▪West Sixth Brewery is having a pint glass giveaway on Monday. If you’re a veteran, order a beer and you get a “Thank You for Your Service” glass to keep.

▪ White Castle will offer all retired and active-duty military personnel their choice of a free breakfast combo or a Castle combo (#1 – #6) on Monday. Breakfast is served all day.

▪ Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Monday. The offer is available in-restaurant or on to go orders picked up in-restaurant. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

▪ O’Charley’s will offer all active and retired military service members a free meal on Monday from O’Charley’s’ “Veterans Thank You Menu.” ID required. O’Charley’s also offers a discount of 10 percent to military service members all year long.

▪ Grimaldi’s, which offers a 15 percent discount every day to active duty and retired military personnel, will offer a 25 percent discount off their entire purchase on Monday. Must show valid military ID.

▪ Bonefish Grill will providing a complimentary appetizer such as Mussels Josephine, Calamari, Imperial Dip or Bang Bang Shrimp (large portion of tuna sashimi not available) on Monday to all active and retired service members with a valid military ID.

▪ Carrabba’s Italian Grill is saluting veterans all weekend long from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11 with a free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid military ID. All restaurants will also offer 10 percent off to all active and retired service members anytime they visit their local Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

▪ Texas Roadhouse offers veterans and active members of U.S. military a free lunch on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

▪ Golden Corral will offer a free dinner to veterans or active duty personnel and reservist from on Monday 5 to 9 p.m. No ID is required.

Cracker Barrel will offer veterans a free piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte on Monday. Photo provided

▪ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on Monday will offer military veterans a choice of a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte. And through Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will offer $25 off all U.S. military branch-themed rocking chairs and 25 percent off all other military licensed products in its retail stores and online, including clothing, home furnishings and drinkware.

▪ Chili’s will offer veterans or active duty personnel a free meal from a special menu on Monday; proof of military service required. Participating restaurants only.

▪ Olive Garden is offering a free meal on Monday from a special menu to all active-duty military and veterans. Proof of service or military ID required.

▪ Applebee’s also is offering a free meal from a special menu for veterans with valid ID on Monday.

▪ Outback Steakhouse will give veterans and all military personnel a free Bloomin’ Onion and a Coke product on Monday; ID required. Outback also will offer a 20 percent discount from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11 on the full purchase for all military, police, firefighters and first responders with valid ID.

▪ Red Robin will give veterans and active-duty military a free Red’s Tavern Double burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Monday, with valid ID.

▪ Dunkin’ Donuts will give a free doughnut to veterans and active-duty military on Monday. No ID or other purchase required. At participating locations.

▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard will give veterans a free combo meal card on Monday; must be picked up by veteran or active-duty military but it can be redeemed by anyone through Nov. 30.

▪ Buffalo Wild Wings will offer a free order of wings and a side of fries on Monday to veterans. Proof of service required; participating locations only. Only for dine-in.