Restaurant News & Reviews
A proposal in a KFC turned into a viral wave of love for couple
A tip for would-be grooms and brides: If you’re planning to propose, think KFC.
That’s what a South African man did. His proposal, over a table full of Kentucky Fried Chicken was captured and posted to social media. And suddenly the world is joining in on their joy.
KFC South Africa, a subsidiary of Kentucky-based YUM’s KFC, reposted the original proposal, asking for help finding the couple. “DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin’ Good surprise in it for you too.”
Within hours, the couple were identified as Hector and Nonhlanhla. According to KFC, the couple “are truly grateful and overjoyed by your love SA.”
With the hashtags #KFCProposal and #KFCWedding trending, South Africans and companies all over the world have chimed in to offer to pay for their wedding, honeymoon and gifts.
Kateka Malobola, who posted the original video, said in a video today posted on Twitter the response has been overwhelming.
“It’s not even about the video, it’s about ... I’ll call it love,” he said. “The man ... I’m not as brave as he is. He went down on one knee in front of everybody at KFC. Everybody came running from outside that heard the screams from the cashiers and the patrons ... and it’s genuine love.”
Comments