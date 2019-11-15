This Ky. woman has collected every Happy Meal toy at her McDonald’s since 1979

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the Happy Meal, McDonald’s recently brought back surprise retro toys, from Beanie Babies to Tamagotchi, Power Rangers to Hello Kitty. And fans have snapped them up.

But one Kentucky woman doesn’t need to hunt and trade for her favorites. Because she already has them.

“I’ve got all of them,” said Julie Million of Lancaster, who worked at McDonald’s for 45 years. She says she has at least 3,000 of the collectibles, dating back to the very beginning. She estimates her collection is worth about $8,000.

Her son, Jason, was 4 and her daughter, Dana, was 9 when she started her collection 40 years ago.

“Here’s the thing, I worked a lot and we had to go to sports. And back then, Happy Meals were like $2,” Million said. “I’d pick them up, pick up the kids and head to the ball field. That’s why we ate a lot of McDonald’s.”

But as the kids got older and their tastes changed, Million kept going. “I just started buying the toys. Because you can only eat so many hamburgers.”

Julie Million’s collection includes everything from Disney movie figurines to Beanie Babies and much more. Photo provided

The first Happy Meal with hamburger or cheeseburger, fries and small drink was introduced in 1979 as a “Circus Wagon,” a decorative box with tiny toys.

“In the beginning it was more like a giveaway, with rulers, pencils, rings, or toys,” Million said. “I collected all the trinket things because I had kids and they would go crazy over all the McDonald’s things.”

And Million was crazy for McDonald’s, too. She’d started her career at the Lexington location in Eastland Shopping Center in 1971. Million moved to the McDonald’s in Nicholasville when it opened downtown. When the restaurant moved to the bypass, so did Million. She stayed until she retired in 2016.

From the beginning, she treated the Happy Meal toys as more than throwaway items.

“The kids would open theirs but I didn’t open mine,” she said. “I wanted a McDonald’s room.” She planned to display them on pinned on cork boards. But somehow she never got around to that.

Instead, she gathered them in boxes and then later in giant tubs.

Julie Million of Lancaster worked at McDonald’s in Nicholasville for decades. And along the way she amassed a collection of an estimated 3,000 Happy Meal toys, many still in original packaging, and other McDonald’s memorabilia. Reed Public Relations/McDonald's

Whenever the company came out with a new item, Million went all in. She’d never heard of Beanie Babies before the Teenie Beanies were in a Happy Meal but then she got hooked on those too.

Sometimes you couldn’t tell which toy you were going to get, such as with the “101 Dalmatians” Disney movie promotion. But Million knew that you could order a complete complete set. So she did. And when “102 Dalmatians” came around, she got those too, along with the display case the put them all in.

“And I got the advertising display, too,” Million said.

A fraction of the estimated 3,000 Happy Meal collectibles that Julie Million of Lancaster has in her collection, many still in their bags. Photo provided

Does she have a favorite?

“I love Disney .... and Barbies. Hot Wheels,” she said. “But then you’ve got ‘Ghostbusters,’ Muppet Babies, Stompers ... “

But Disney, particularly the toys that came in cases that looked just like the video cases, remain high on her list.

She collected everything that came out in this region through 2012.

“Then I got choosy,” she said. “I had so many I had to slow down. My kids have told me I have to do something with them. But they bring back a lot of happy memories.”