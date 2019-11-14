Ky. Book Fair, Ariana Grande, Jeremy Piven and nine other things to do this weekend

LexArts HOP

The LexArts Gallery Hop will resume on Nov. 15 from 5-8 p.m. with over 40 galleries and exhibits to explore throughout downtown. During the free-to-attend hop, local and nationally renowned artist Robert Beatty will hold an opening and performance for his “Place Holder” exhibit at 21c, a unique work of art featuring camera projections that allow the observer to literally see themselves as part of the installation. 167 Main Street and other locations throughout downtown Lexington. 21cLexington.com and GalleryHopLex.com.

Appalshop Film Fest

The We Tell National Touring Exhibition will feature some of the best examples of participatory media making over the past 50 years during a two-day film festival at the Appalshop Theater in Whitesburg on Nov. 15-16. The event is free to attend and will feature works such as “Turf,” which explores gentrification, homelessness, and housing in urban spaces; and “Environments of Race & Place,” which expands notions of participatory community media, from discussions of police brutality to animations about toxic pollution made by the Indigenous youth media collective, Outta Your Backpack. 91 Madison Avenue in Whitesburg. Appalshop.org.

Arcadium Anniversary

Arcadium will celebrate its seven year anniversary this weekend with special beer tappings, food trucks, Bloody Marys and more. Celebrations begin at 4 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 with a portion of proceeds each day benefiting local non-profits including Ampersand Sexual Violence Resource Center of the Bluegrass, Greenhouse17, the Lexington Humane Society and Surgery on Sunday. The event is free to attend with food and drinks available for purchase. 574 North Limestone. ArcadiumBar.com.

Jeremy Piven

Award-winning actor and comedian Jeremy Piven will bring laughs to a series of performances this weekend at Comedy Off Broadway. Known as “Ari Gold” on the hit HBO series “Entourage,” Piven will hold shows at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 15-16. Tickets are $30-70. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Authors Wendell Berry and Bobbie Ann Mason laughed while chatting at the 2017 Kentucky Book Fair in Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park. Both authors are scheduled to be at this years event. Matt Goins

Kentucky Book Fair

Find your next favorite novel this weekend at the 38th annual Kentucky Book Fair on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena. Festival activities include author interviews, keynote addresses, and panel discussions from children’s author Rosemary Wells, longtime former CBS News Anchor Scott Pelley and CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta, among nearly 200 other local, regional and nationally known authors. The event is free to attend. 4089 Iron Works Parkway. KYHumanities.org.

Culinary Walking Tour

Local foodie Alex Cain will lead a Beyond Grits culinary walking tour through downtown from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 16 learning about the region’s deep agricultural roots and booming food scene. The walk will begin at the Lexington Visitors Center and end at the Lexington Farmers’ Market, with Cain sharing information about Kentucky food traditions and historical facts while visiting some of the best restaurants in downtown along the way, hearing from chef’s at many of the stops along with sampling bite-sized offerings. Tickets are $45. 215 East Main Street. VisitLex.com/restaurants/culinary-walking-tours.

Ariana Grande will bring her massive celebrity profile to Rupp Arena Sunday night. Evan Agostini Invision/AP

Ariana Grande concert

Pop star Ariana Grande will bring her Sweetener World Tour to Rupp Arena Sunday for a 7:30 p.m. show. Grande’s state-of-the art grooves and orchestral pop sheen will surly have Rupp in a frenzy for one of the arena’s most anticipated concerts of the year. $44-$199. 430 W. Vine. Rupparena.com.

Holly Jolly Christmas Expo

Over 50 holiday-themed vendors will gather for one day only at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton on Nov. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. In addition to vendors, the event will include an ugly sweater contest, an area for children to write letters to Santa and a visit from old Saint Nick himself. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the National MS Society in addition to donations to Toys for Tots taking place on site. The expo is free to attend unless you buy a VIP ticket, which is $10 plus fees. 2601 Richmond Road. Facebook.com/events/2025446847764460/.

Among the pieces at the Sporting Art Auction this year are four works byHenry Faulkner, including “Keeneland,” a signed oil painting.

Sporting Art Auction

Works from Henry Faulkner, Paul Sawyier and Robert James Foose and other regional artists are featured in the seventh annual Sporting Art Auction, a collaboration between the Keeneland Association and Cross Gate Gallery of Lexington, to be held Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion. The event will feature a catalogue of over 190 works and is free to attend. 4201 Versailles Road. TheSportingArtAuction.com.

Country Boy Chili Cook-Off

Country Boy Brewing will celebrate the fall season with its annual Chili Cook-Off on Nov. 17 from 1-5 p.m. at its Georgetown brewery and taproom. The event is free to attend, with canned goods and donations for God’s Pantry Food Bank being gathered on site. 101 Innovation Way in Georgetown, KY 40324. Facebook.com/events/509106666536364/.

If you spend more than $125 at Keeneland Mercantile, you will receive a free blown glass ornament from North Carolina-based glass blowers Terrane Glass Co. Photo provided

Keeneland Mercantile Holiday Open House

Get into the holiday spirit with a seasonal open house from Keeneland Mercantile on Nov. 16-17 featuring 20% off in-store purchases and refreshments at the shop’s downtown Lexington hub. During the event Colin O”Reilly of North Carolina-based glass blowers Terrane Glass Co. will lead a Meet the Maker event delving into how the company implements locally-sourced materials into its products. Attendees who spend more than $125 at the event will receive a free blown glass ornament from Terrane. The event is free to attend. 120 West Main Street. KeenelandMercantile.com.

Truck-a-Palooza

You can get up close to more than 20 trucks from the city’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works on Saturday. There will be a sensory-friendly hour from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by the Road-eo Demos of a side-loader, a dump truck, a front loader and a skid steer. Meet the drivers, make a truck from recycled materials and more. The event is free, 1 to 4 p.m. It’s at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike, but enter via Jimmie Campbell Drive. Lexingtonky.gov/trucks