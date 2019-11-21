Pastry chef reviving two Kentucky staples for the holidays and beyond

For many people, beaten biscuits and country ham are a very traditional Kentucky holiday treat.

Good country ham can be hard to find. But beaten biscuits are nearly impossible.

And good luck finding Parker House rolls, another Southern table staple.

But Laura Clay, the pastry chef at Epping’s on Eastside and Poppy & Olive, is taking on the challenge.

Clay said she went on a hunt for Parker House rolls but couldn’t find a version of the buttery fluffy soft rolls she was looking for.

At Epping’s, she began developing them, testing recipes and found a process that, while still labor intensive, meet her desire.

Parker House rolls made at Epping’s on Eastside bakery, Poppy & Olive. They will sell trays of the buttery pillows for $8 each by special order. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

“They’re such a Southern staple, with a pocket built in to make a sandwich,” she said. “Lexington wants them and needs them. Why not make them out of local ingredients, handmade with love.

Meanwhile, someone also asked her if she would do beaten biscuits, those odd little biscuits you see with salty country ham slivers at Kentucky Derby parties.

“I said no, I just assumed they were difficult to make,” Clay said. But then she realized that a biscuit brake, the traditional roller used to make beaten biscuits, and the equipment that she uses to make croissants are essentially the same tool. Since she makes hundreds of croissants every week, tossing in a few hundred beaten biscuits was a no-brainer.

Epping’s pastry chef Laura Clay prepares beaten biscuits. She folds the dough then runs it through rollers, similar to the way croissants are made. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Epping’s pastry chef Laura Clay prepares beaten biscuits. The dough is folded and put through rollers over and over. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Now she’s offering both, by order by the dozen, at Epping’s. They are $8 a dozen for either and come ready for the table in a reheatable tray.

Ham is not included.

Clay said that she plans to keep them on the menu even after the holidays and hopes to increase capacity to be able to offer them to other providers.

“I wanted to introduce them for the holidays,” Clay said. “This is the time of the year when people really want the items they had at Grandma’s house.”

Epping’s on Eastside is offering beaten biscuits for $8 a dozen. Country ham not included. Photo provided