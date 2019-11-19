Looking for street tacos, $0.80 margaritas? New restaurant bringing them to Lexington

El Cid, a new Mexican restaurant coming to Lexington early next year, will serve fresh tacos and Mexican street food as well as a menu of traditional favorites.

A new Mexican restaurant is coming to downtown Lexington.

El Cid will be moving into the space at 304 South Limestone where Sav’s Grill & West African Cuisine closed earlier this year.

Owner Chris Bravo said the new place will lean toward tacos and Mexican street food.

His family has been in the restaurant business since 1961, with El Camino’s restaurants in Brandenburg, Radcliffe and Salem, Ind.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“This is a new concept, something different from the normal Mexican restaurant, but we’re still going to have the kick,” Bravo said.

He said they hope to open the Lexington restaurant in January.

The menu will feature “crazy specials” such as $0.80 margaritas and best sellers from the El Camino’s restaurants, including traditional fare such as burritos, fajitas and nachos too.

He said El Cid will be open for lunch, dinner and late-night.

For lunch, the service will be fast casual but at night they will slow it down and have wait staff.

The restaurant will offer takeout and catering, too, he said.