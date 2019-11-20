This is not a drill: Frank’s Donuts is finally opening in Lexington

Frank’s Donuts has shops in Georgetown, Winchester and Paris and, soon, Lexington. The bakery specializes in a couple dozen types of cake and yeast doughnuts, most of which sell for less than a dollar each.

After more than a year and a half of waiting, downtown Lexington doughnut lovers are about to be rewarded for their patience: Frank’s Donuts is opening on East Third Street.

The shop, which has locations in Georgetown, Winchester and Paris, will open its Lexington location on Dec. 6, according to owner Tony Gil.

The store at 549 East Third will sell a dozen doughnuts for $7 — any kind, from glazed to chocolate to maple. “Anything with a hole in it,” Gil said. Individual doughnuts start at $0.64.

Eventually they will add other kinds of pastries and baked goods, Gil said. “We want to expand into bagels, too,” he said.

Store hours will be 4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., seven days a week.

All the items are made from scratch in house.

This will be the fourth bakery in the neighborhood, joining Spalding’s Bakery on Winchester Road, Epping’s on Eastside on Walton Avenue and Martine’s Pastries, also on East Third Street.