Bowling Green man third evicted from ‘Big Brother’

Winston Hines, a Pulaski County native who now lives in Bowling Green, was the third contestant evicted from the reality show “Big Brother,” according to the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT.
The 28 year old was one of two house members up for eviction in Thursday’s episode along with fellow competitor Brett Robinson, with whom he developed a close friendship, described by some as a “bromance.”
Hines had also been up for eviction last week, but managed to escape elimination. Robinson was seen as having more charisma and talent than Hines, according to Entertainment Weekly.
He was evicted in a 6-5 vote.
Hines was voted out by his “Level Six” alliance members and left the house immediately for a post-episode interview with host Julie Chen, only saying goodbye to Robinson. A fellow competitor could have saved him from elimination, but chose not to.
