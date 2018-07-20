Winston Hines is the third houseguest to be evicted on 'Big Brother.' The CBS show follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.
Bowling Green man third evicted from ‘Big Brother’

By Chris Mura

July 20, 2018 11:08 AM

Winston Hines, a Pulaski County native who now lives in Bowling Green, was the third contestant evicted from the reality show “Big Brother,” according to the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT.

The 28 year old was one of two house members up for eviction in Thursday’s episode along with fellow competitor Brett Robinson, with whom he developed a close friendship, described by some as a “bromance.”

Hines had also been up for eviction last week, but managed to escape elimination. Robinson was seen as having more charisma and talent than Hines, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He was evicted in a 6-5 vote.

Hines was voted out by his “Level Six” alliance members and left the house immediately for a post-episode interview with host Julie Chen, only saying goodbye to Robinson. A fellow competitor could have saved him from elimination, but chose not to.

