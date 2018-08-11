Food Network’s Jason Smith at Crave: bling and spices

We caught up with The Food Network’s Jason Smith before he got going hosting the cooking stage at the Crave Food + Music Fest.
By
A TV show goes ghost hunting at Waveland

TV

A TV show goes ghost hunting at Waveland

“History: Haunted,” a new TV show from Lexington-based DMZ Productions, filmed its first episode at Waveland State Historic Site with site staff and members of the Lexington Paranormal Research Society.