Food Network’s Jason Smith at Crave: bling and spices

“History: Haunted,” a new TV show from Lexington-based DMZ Productions, filmed its first episode at Waveland State Historic Site with site staff and members of the Lexington Paranormal Research Society.
Actress/singer Victoria Justice describes her first Kentucky Derby experience as she walks the red carpet. The Unbridled Eve Derby Gala she attended featured a performance by Dennis Quaid and his band, the Sharks.
Kids from 3 years old to 12 years old competed in the 2018 Fastest Kid in Town race hosted by The Bluegrass Sports Commission, with a special appearance by former UK football quarterback Jared Lorenzen as the grand marshal.
After practice on Thursday, August 9, 2018, Kentucky defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc talked about defensive tackle Phil Hoskins. The former junior college transfer is trying to become more consistent in his play.
After practice on Thursday, August 9, 2018, Kentucky secondary coach Dean Hood talked about the play of safety Darius West. Sidelined by injuries early in his career, West is now healthy and developing.
Lexington native and 2018 Chamber Music Festival of Lexington artist-in-residence Ben Sollee talks about returning to classical music for the Aug. 16 to 26 event and the Kentucky influences that have shaped his unique music career.