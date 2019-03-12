TV

‘Top Chef’ Kentucky: It’s the finale, and you can cut the tension with a knife

By Janet Patton

March 12, 2019 09:17 AM

It’s finally time for the “Top Chef” Kentucky finale, with host Padma Lakshmi and head judge Tom Colicchio in Macau.
It’s finally time for the “Top Chef” Kentucky finale, with host Padma Lakshmi and head judge Tom Colicchio in Macau. Bravo Carmo Correia/Bravo
It’s finally time for the “Top Chef” Kentucky finale, with host Padma Lakshmi and head judge Tom Colicchio in Macau. Bravo Carmo Correia/Bravo

After defeating a dozen chefs over 13 episodes, it has come down to this: Three chefs, including Kentucky’s own Sara Bradley, scrabbling for two spots in the final cook-off.

Read Next

tv

‘Top Chef’ Kentucky: Does Kentucky have a chef in the Macau finale or not?

Sara, who won last week’s challenge, and Kelsey and Eric were told last week by head judge Tom Colicchio that even though they all three made it to the finale in Macau, only two get to cook “the meal of their lives,” as host Padma Lakshmi put it.

We don’t get many clues about how the judges will decide who gets cut in this last round.

top chef macau sara shop.jpg
Kentucky’s Sara Bradley shops for who knows what with her eliminated teammates, including David Viana and Eddie Konrad, as she preps for the final competition.
Bravo Carmo Correia/Bravo

Both Kelsey and Sara sound like they will be super mad if they’ve come all this way to leave, but who wouldn’t be?

Eric, apparently. He seems surprisingly chill.

We got a little glimpse of him saying that for his four-course finale, he’d do “the transatlantic slave trade.” Whew, that’s a lot to pack into four plates. I really hope we get to see that.

top chef macau eric.jpg
Looks like “Top Chef’s Eric Adjepong is doing some menu planning with his chef pals Justin Sutherland and Michelle Minori.
Bravo Carmo Correia/Bravo

And if anyone can do it, it’s Eric, who has wowed the judges, for the most part, with his African cuisine. There have been a few stumbles, especially in trying to create Chinese interpretations. (Gritty melon seeds, anyone?)

Meanwhile, Kelsey’s been hitting it out of the park with her layered Southern/Chinese creations, and now Sara’s hitting her stride too, with a similar Jewish/Chinese matzo ball soup.

In a preview, the final three had a night off to enjoy the sights and tastes of Macau and were living it up with egg tarts and whatever the heck a chicken cookie is. Meanwhile, Eric says he “truly” doesn’t care that Kelsey and Sara are “so tight” and he just wants to win. So maybe he’s not so chill after all.

top chef macau final three.jpg
The final three of Kelsey Barnard Clark, Sara Bradley and Eric Adjepong enjoy a night out in Macau before they get down to their final challenge to see who cooks in the finale.
Bravo Carmo Correia/Bravo

Kelsey suggests he drink a lot and just stay up all night, but she doesn’t sound really threatened.

Here’s hoping that their close ties help them stay friends after the show, because no matter what, only one chef will be crowned “Top Chef,” right?

top chef macau kelsey.jpg
“Top Chef” final three contestant Kelsey Barnard Clark strategizes with chefs Brandon Rosen and Nini Nguyen ahead of the final competition.
Bravo Carmo Correia/Bravo

Many of the eliminated chefs (Nini!) will be returning for the final episode, too, possibly helping out with part of the challenge. Photos show them menu planning and shopping with the final three.

It looks like the judges for the final round will be a who’s who of Asian cuisine including Dan Hong, Mitsuharu Tsumura, Alvin Leung, Alexander Smalls and May Chow.

top chef macau toast.jpg
The finale’s guest judges include a who’s-who of Asian cuisine including Dan Hong, Mitsuharu Tsumura, Alvin Leung, Alexander Smalls and May Chow, plus host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and judges Nilou Motamed and Graham Elliot.
Bravo Carmo Correia/Bravo

Which is why when where hear them say in the teaser that something is “one of the best dishes I’ve eaten this year,” it’s going to be a big deal.

But which chef will serve that special dish? Stay tuned; Bravo will air the supersized “Top Chef” finale Thursday at a new time: 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Janet Patton

Janet Patton covers restaurants, bars, food and bourbon for the Herald-Leader. She is an award-winning business reporter who also has covered agriculture, gambling, horses and hemp.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  