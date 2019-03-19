NBC announces new air date for ‘Dateline’ episode about murder of UK football player

NBC’s airing of a “Dateline” episode about the murder of former University of Kentucky football player Trent DiGiuro will now occur Friday, March 22.
The episode was initially scheduled to run last week but NBC pulled it for breaking news. Friday’s episode will air at 10 p.m.
DiGiuro, an offensive lineman for UK, was fatally shot by a sniper in 1994 while celebrating his upcoming 21st birthday.
After six years without an arrest in the case, Shane Ragland was apprehended in 2000 after his ex-girlfriend told police that he committed the murder. Ragland allegedly held a grudge over being blackballed from the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Ragland was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2002 for the murder of DiGiuro, but the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2006 when it discovered an FBI agent lied during a pretrial conference and other issues. He later pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. He served little additional time in prison.
Comments