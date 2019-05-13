‘The Price is Right Live’ is coming to Rupp. Here’s how you can be a contestant.

“The Price is Right Live” will be coming to Rupp Arena in October. You can sign up for a chance to be a contestant or buy a ticket to watch.

Get ready to come on down: “The Price is Right Live” is coming to Rupp Arena.

The show, announced Monday, is the first one to be scheduled after $241 million renovations to the Lexington Convention Center and Rupp that will remove most of the bench seating and install chair-back seats in the upper arena. The renovations will begin after the Paul McCartney concert on June 1 and will take months to complete. Club areas also will be added an are expected to be open in time for the UK basketball season.

The traveling version of the longest-running television game show will be at Rupp on Oct. 22. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the Lexington Center ticket office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and maybe even a new car playing games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase.

There also will be a celebrity host of the live show, which will be announced later this year.

To register to be a contestant, according to the Rupp web site, you need to line up “at or near the venue box office three hours prior to show time.”

You do not have to have a ticket to be a contestant, but you do have to have one to watch the show. Ticket prices range from $32 to $52.