A former UK football player is vying for love on ‘The Bachelorette’

A former University of Kentucky football player is among the contestants on the new season of “The Bachelorette,” and one website even called him the frontrunner.

Daron Blaylock, who played for the Wildcats from 2012-15, is one of 30 men vying for the affection of Hannah Brown, a 24-year-old University of Alabama graduate and 2018 Miss Alabama USA winner.

Playing with his twin brother, Zack, Daron was an outside linebacker for UK and recorded 46 tackles in 23 games.

He’s now a 25-year-old IT Consultant in Buckhead, Ga., who according to his biography on the show’s website “is just a giant teddy bear.”

“Along with sharing a love for football, Daron and Hannah share a lot of similar values when it comes to love,” Daron’s bio said. “Daron says he loves a woman who can take charge. Does that sound like anyone we know.”

Fans have pinpointed Blaylock as a potential match for Brown, according to entertainment website CheatSheet.com The website said Brown is searching for a man who has a good heart and is kind and strong.

Daron is like a modern day warrior/gladiator. #TheBachelorette — Rain Goddess (@GivLivLuvGro) May 14, 2019 Current favorite is Daron. Although it's not really a contest because he's the only normal one there.#TheBachelorette — Karen Peterson is #TeamCersei (@KarenMPeterson) May 14, 2019

If he can’t wow Brown with those traits, perhaps he can show off his Guitar Hero skills. According to his biography, he is a globally-ranked champion in the video game.

But it may be his singing skills that win Brown over.

“I have a voice of Fergie and Jesus combined when I sing,” Blaylock said in his UK Football biography, paying homage to the 2008 movie “Step Brothers.”

Blaylock is not the only Kentuckian on this season of “The Bachelorette.” Brian Bowles, a 30-year-old teacher at Louisville’s Trinity High School, is also among this season’s contestants.

Both Blaylock and Bowles got a rose from Brown on Monday’s season premiere and will live to see another day in their quest for love.