‘Daily Show’ correspondent returns to Comedy Off Broadway with ability to ‘juggle dynamite’

Roy Wood Jr. has been a regular correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” since Noah took over hosting duties from Jon Stewart in 2015. He returns to Comedy Off Broadway since his last visit in July 2011 with a sharpened perspective.

The first time Roy Wood Jr. spoke to us, he was an up-and-coming comedian who finished third on NBC”s “Last Comic Standing” in 2009, became a regular stand-up presence on “Conan” and seemed to pride himself on creating comedy that was accessible to a wide audience.

“I don’t have just a one-sided view of the world,” he said prior to performing a headlining set at Comedy Off Broadway in July 2011 . “The more sides of America you are exposed to, the more people in America you will be able to relate to. As long as you’re talking about what you see and how it makes you feel, as an artist, it’s hard to fall into one particular box.”

While he still prioritizes comedy that isn’t polarizing, the Roy Wood Jr. audiences will see on stage this weekend when he performs Friday and Saturday at Comedy Off Broadway is a different comedian than the one who performed here eight years ago.

He admits that one of those reasons has to do with getting to interact with one of his comic heroes. The same year he first spoke to the Herald-Leader was the same year he got to see the late, legendary comedian and social commentator Dick Gregory perform at a banquet Wood hosted in his home state of Alabama. He met him in-person a few years later in Nashville at a comedy club and between that conversation and witnessing the continued intent of Gregory’s comedy, Wood’s own material found new life and new purpose.

“To see the way he was able to balance realness with stand-up was pretty miraculous,” he said as he dropped his three-year-old son off in daycare in New York City. “His audience isn’t necessarily just there to get a laugh. They want those nuggets and thoughts ... in addition to the jokes.”

People who haven’t seen Wood perform on stage may have seen him on television as one of the regular correspondents for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” a position he has held since Noah took over hosting duties from Jon Stewart in 2015. You actually could have seen him on the show sooner, since Wood auditioned for the show back in 2008. He didn’t get the part. He bombed, actually.

“Knowing what I know now, I was not ready then and they were right not to pick me,” he said. “I don’t think I had much of any social commentary in any of my material.”

Fast forward to 2015 when he landed his current “Daily Show” gig, Wood had some additional screen time, most notably on the TBS sitcom “Sullivan & Son” from 2012 to 2014. But he said social commentary became more a part of his stand-up and possibly helped him get the job.

“The same year I got “The Daily Show,” my opening joke on stage was defending the Confederate flag as a way to let black people know what white people to not talk to,” he said. “Just tonally, I was a totally different comedian.”

On recent stand-up specials like 2017’s “Father Figure” and this year’s “No One Loves You,” you can see a lot of that sharpened perspective in action, whether he is making jokes about refusing a Best Buy’s good-intentioned suggestion to walk out of the store without bagging his merchandise or a few unconsidered reasons people may not be standing for the national anthem. He said he will usually take any good and timely political jokes he has and give them to “The Daily Show” instead of including them in his act, partially because he enjoys tackling bigger and more controversial ideas in a way that can occasionally take the audience to an uncomfortable place before leading them to a relieving punchline, which Wood said is akin to trying to “juggle dynamite.”

“I call those my yo-yo jokes,” he explained. “I take you to the edge of decency and then yank you back to comfort. And that’s a good feeling.”

My New One-Hour Special. Watch it for free. no Login. https://t.co/GC4ba6Kf2U — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) February 11, 2019

Wood has gone from being a featured performer on “The Daily Show” to getting the opportunity to start shows of his own. Comedy Central recently struck a development deal so that Wood can develop the pilot for “Jefferson County: Probation,” where Wood will star as a probation officer in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, and a digital series called “The Night Pigeon.”

He’s a broke ass superhero w/ minimal powers! Will he uncover the local package thief?! The first 3 episodes of my new @ComedyCentral web series ‘The Night Pigeon’ w/ @MenuhinHart https://t.co/c4Sf2Mrpuf — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) May 13, 2019

When he isn’t on “The Daily Show” or involved in one of his upcoming projects, Wood said he plans to take stages regularly to make you laugh and make you think.

“My goal in my act is to make sure you know that there are sides to issues you may not have considered,” he said. “My comedy is geared to remind you of all the problems you forgot about.”

Roy Wood Jr.

When: 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Comedy Off Broadway, 161 Lexington Green Circle

Tickets: $22 Friday, $25 Saturday; 859-271-5653; comedyoffbroadway.com