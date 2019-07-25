Watch the trailer for Lifetime’s Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline movie

Jessie Mueller (left) and Megan Hilty (right) star in Patsy & Loretta debuting on Lifetime in late 2019. Photo provided.

Love country music? Well, what about country movies? Then here’s a tease for ya.

The trailer for the TV movie, “Patsy & Loretta,” which will follow the story and friendship of country music icons Patsy Cline and Kentucky-born Loretta Lynn was released by Lifetime.

The story follows Cline, played by Megan Hilty (“The Good Wife”), who was already a country music star, and how she guided Lynn, played by Grammy winner Jesse Mueller (Broadway’s “Waitress”), a coal miner’s daughter with an interest in music but no means to make a name for herself, to make it big in Nashville. After Cline took Lynn under her wing, the two became very close up until Cline’s untimely death in 1963 at the age of 30 in a plane crash.

Before Cline’s death, the two toured together in the late 50s and early 60s and bonded over husband troubles. At the time, the two were trying to work successfully in a largely male-dominated industry.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The movie is directed by award-winning director Callie Khouri, who is known for writing “Thelma and Louise.” The script was written by Angelina Burnett, who is known for her work writing for “The Americans.” Two co-producers of the film are Lynn’s daughter Pasty Lynn Russell and Patsy Cline’s daughter Julie Fudge.

Lynn shared the trailer on Facebook, posting “I sure loved Patsy. It broke my heart when we lost her.”

“Patsy & Loretta” was filmed on location in Nashville. It is set to release this Fall on the Lifetime channel.

Other movies have been made in the past about the stories of Lynn and Cline. “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” a movie that premiered in 1980, follows the story of Lynn. “Sweet Dreams” premiered in 1985 and followed the story of Cline and her rise to fame.