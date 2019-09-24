Former ‘Big Bang Theory’ stars teaming up for new TV series set in Kentucky

Jim Parsons, left, and Mayim Bialik, cast members in the television series “The Big Bang Theory,” pose together at the premiere of the film “The Bronze” at the Pacific Design Center on Monday, March 7, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Mayim Bialik, of “The Big Bang Theory” fame, will star in a new Fox comedy set in Louisville, according to media reports.

Bialik, who starred as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler in “Big Bang” from 2010 to 2019 and was formerly on “Blossom” in the ‘90s, is set for another leading role in “Carla,” a show based off the successful BBC show “Miranda.”

“Carla (Bialik) is a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want — and still be happy,” a synopsis of the show reads, according to Deadline. “Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.”

One of Bialik’s former co-stars, leading man Jim Parsons, will executive produce the show, Bialik wrote in an Instagram post. Parsons is a four-time Emmy Award winner for his role as Sheldon Cooper on “Big Bang.”

Bialik, who has four Emmy nominations to her name, called it an “incredibly windy road” for her and Parsons partner together for the new show.

“We could not be more excited to work together and bring you this show which features SO MANY CATS!” she wrote on Instagram.

The show is expected to be a part of Fox’s fall 2020 lineup, according to PopCulture.TV. All broadcast networks placed bids for the show, Deadline reported.

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox entertainment, said in a statement to PopCulture.TV that he thinks there is “something truly special” with “Carla.”

“’Carla’ is an unapologetically big, broad multi-cam with a strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive,” Thorn stated.

The Fox show will be the second comedy series set in Kentucky to debut in a year. NBC’s “Perfect Harmony,” starring Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp, will debut Thursday. The show is about a former Princeton music professor (Whitford) who stumbles into choir practice at the Second First Church of the Cumberlands, according to the series trailer.

“Perfect Harmony” will also feature Tony-nominated actress Laura Bell Bundy, who grew up in Lexington.