WWE is going get ‘Raw’ in Rupp again. Who’s coming, when and ticket info

Kentucky loves wrestling and wrestling loves Kentucky: WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” is coming back to Rupp Arena in January.

The weekly primetime cable show will broadcast globally live again from Lexington on Jan. 13, 2020, Rupp Arena announced on Friday. WWE “Monday Night Raw” was live from Rupp in April, the first time the event had been here in nearly a decade.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at noon on Nov. 22 via Ticketmaster.com. Reserved tickets will bee $15.50 to $105.50, plus fees.

The event will feature RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch teaming with Charlotte Flair to challenge the Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Also on the card: Seth Rollins and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will face The O.C.’s United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a six-man tag team main event.

Others scheduled to appear included Rey Mysterio, “The Viper” Randy Orton and many more.

