Steven Weber joins ‘Chicago Med’ in a recurring role: ‘This is extra special for me’

Before we get to his new stint on “Chicago Med,” let’s talk about how Steven Weber celebrated his 60th birthday last week while on a break from shooting season six of the NBC drama.

The actor — who has many, many film and TV credits, including starring on the ’90s sitcom “Wings” — played the role of chef for the big day. He said he prepared boneless lamb roasts; pasta salad; a spinach, goat cheese and pear salad; roasted potatoes and Yorkshire puddings for a small group of friends at a socially distanced gathering in Los Angeles, where he lives.

“I just turned 60 today,” Weber told the Tribune by phone on March 4 before joking, “I have a swimmer’s build, and I can still remember how to get to the store and back on my own.”

Another reason to toast: Weber makes his debut as Dr. Dean Archer on Wednesday’s episode of “Chicago Med,” which is scheduled to air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. It’s not Weber’s first time filming in the Chicago area. He also shot a 1993 TV movie, “In the Company of Darkness,” here with Helen Hunt.

He talked with the Tribune about pandemic production guidelines; his “old-fashioned” TV habits; and fan desire for a reboot of “Wings,” which ended in 1997. The following transcript has been edited for clarity and condensed for space.

Q. I’m curious about your character on “Chicago Med.” Can you talk to me a little about him?

A. Dean Archer, he’s a former Navy surgeon. He was actually Ethan Choi’s superior while they were in the Navy and was very much a mentor to Ethan (played by Brian Tee). Since then, I don’t think they’ve been in particularly close contact at all. But for a variety of reasons, he’s been asked to join the team at the hospital, and he does so happily. Except now he’s under Ethan’s authority. Dean is an older guy, got a lot of experience, and a lot of it was as the head. Now he’s no longer (in charge), so it’s a little hard for him to make the adjustment. But he seems to be.

Q. And how many episodes should we expect you on?

A. I think I’m doing at least seven. I’m so good and so pleasant to work with that they just keep adding episodes. So I don’t want to mislead you. (Laughs.) But seven. I’m always grateful to have a gig, but something like this is extra special for me.

Q. So have you wrapped up your time in Chicago, or are you planning to come back?

A. Oh no, I’ve only done two of the seven episodes and have time between them, so I came back to LA. And then I’m heading back (this) week actually to do my third one.

Q. And how have you found it to be in Chicago? You mentioned (before the interview) it was a little cold and bleak. Are you finding things to do here?

A. Well, I love Chicago. I worked there years ago. I did a TV movie in the early ’90s with Helen Hunt. They put us up at the Ambassador hotel, went to Second City, hung out at the beach and on the lake. It was really superb. This time around though, it was so cold and snowy, and of course, COVID protocols are in place. My call times tended to be around 5 a.m. I really had little to do but learn my lines and go to sleep as I looked at the window and watched snow covering the entire city. It’s a long answer for “no.”

Q. Well, it’s supposed to warm up, so hopefully you’ll get some time to explore the city. Although during the pandemic, there’s a lot of stuff that’s still shut down.

A. Yeah, again, I love Chicago, always have. Great theater, great people, but my priority now is just trying to do well on this show. I’m not looking to explore Chicago so much as to just do the best I can on “Chicago Med.”

Q. Were you a fan of “Chicago Med” before you got the gig?

A. Well, I can’t say that I was, only because I don’t really watch that much network TV. And that’s not a function of me being a snob or anything like that. My TV habits are kind of old-fashioned. I tend to have comfort food versions of television. I watch “Seinfeld” reruns and “Shark Tank” and old movies. And that’s kind of it.

Everybody’s always telling me to watch cool, new shows and everything, but of course, I’m aware of “Chicago Med” and the whole Chicago universe. I have friends who have worked on (those) shows and also they worked on the other Dick Wolf universe, “Law & Order,” and so I’m aware of them. I’m aware of the high standards of the show in terms of the production and the drama and the writing and also the way they treat cast and crew. I’ve known about it, but I haven’t really watched it.

Q. Is it difficult at all coming into a show like this that’s been around for so many seasons?

A. One of the challenges for being a journeyman actor is that you often have to hop aboard a train that’s running and fit in as quickly as possible. But you do it, and everybody’s welcoming. Everybody’s aware of that particular challenge, so it’s not like there’s any hazing going on. It takes a second to adjust, to figure out what to do. The thing is that I had not worked for about 10 months because of the COVID situation, so I had a few creaky bones. I tripped a little bit here and there, but I think I found my balance. And I began to fit in.

Q. Speaking of COVID, so many protocols have been implemented because of the pandemic. Did you find it difficult to work under these new guidelines?

A. Actually no, and that is because “Chicago Med,” NBC and a lot of other production entities and facilities want to keep working, and they want to keep producing. So in order to do that they have to implement the most rigorous, but livable and accessible COVID protocols, and that’s what they do. The only thing that you have to do is keep your mask on and not embrace everybody. They’re very good at running this ship, and everybody gets tested, cast and crew. At least for the actors, as far as I know, twice every other day. It’s very efficient, and it’s not that bad. We just have to make room for these protocols and adapt. It’s necessary. Just wear your mask, wash your hands. It ain’t that hard.

Q. Were you concerned that it was going to be longer than 10 months before you worked again?

A. Yes and no. I’ve been working for almost 35 years fairly regularly. There are long periods where you’re at liberty. So in a certain sense, (with) COVID, I was prepared for that kind of semiretirement. But after awhile, it wasn’t so much a money concern as it was just itching to get working again. It’s something that I love. It’s something that is my life, and I just wanted to get started. I had done some microgigs, little online meetings and podcasts and stuff. But there’s nothing like getting into a space and working with living human beings. That’s the whole point of it. So I began to get worried, but it really couldn’t have come at a better time.

Q. Do you have, besides “Chicago Med,” any other projects coming up?

A. Not really, no, like I said, I’ve done some microgigs, a couple of which maybe have yet to be released. But no, this is the big, cool job that I’ve been lucky to snare. So this is it. I’m focusing on Dean Archer, “Chicago Med” and the inevitable spinoff.

Q. Well, it is a big time for spinoffs and reboots of TV shows. Any chance we’ll get a “Wings” reboot?

A. I’m asked that so much, but the people who can make that happen haven’t been inquiring as much as normal citizens. I think it would be hilarious. I think it’s still, even after all these years, a fairly beloved show. It was never controversial. It was always good-natured without being corny, and it would be interesting to see if they can reboot it. But you know what? Times have changed. People have changed, and the industry has had to involve, thankfully. “Wings” might just be a relic, and sometimes it’s fun to revisit them. But you never know. I think they better hurry up or else there won’t be any remaining “Wings” cast members left to reboot the show.