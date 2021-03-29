TV

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Rosebud motel for sale in Ontario

KATE FELDMAN New York Daily News

All you need is your own Stevie Budd.

The Ontario hotel used as the exterior for the Rosebud motel on “Schitt’s Creek” is now for sale and could be yours for a cool $1.6 million.

The property, called the Hockley Motel in real life, sits on 6.7 acres of land 90 minutes outside Toronto, with easy access to Nottawasaga River for rainbow trout fishing.

The motel includes 10 rooms, as well a two-story manager’s suite and a separate cottage.

While the Hockley doesn’t include the famous signage for the Rosebud, its exterior is unmissable as the makeshift home of Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara), Alexis (Annie Murphy) and David Rose (Daniel Levy) after the IRS seizes all of their belongings.

Interior shots of the Rosebud and the rest of the motley town were shot on set in Toronto.

The fan-favorite Pop TV comedy that gained new life on Netflix ended in June after six seasons, followed by award show domination at the Emmys and the Golden Globes.

