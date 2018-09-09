Couple built family home with tree views in mind

Dennis and Mary Burkley Pike’s grandchildren call their home “Tree World.”
And when you sit down in the couple’s favorite room at 1885 Honey Spring Place, you certainly know where the name comes from.
“In the summer when people come in, they say it’s like being in treehouse,” Mary Burkley said.
The room is enclosed with tall windows stretching to the 17-foot ceiling, surrounded by beautiful, tranquil views of towering trees.
“In the winter, when there’s no leaves on the trees, you can just see lights. And we have gorgeous sunrises,” she said.
“It’s one of the highest points in Lexington,” Dennis said.
The house was designed by Steve Graves, Dennis’s college roommate.
“When he designs a house, he likes to focus on something the homeowner likes. My husband loves to garden and (Steve) knew that. So he did the sun room,” Mary Burkley said.
And he had the same idea for the home’s entrance, a foyer leading to doors to the back deck, and through them you see the same views of the property’s trees.
The couple have six children, so they designed it with an open plan with lots of space. That plan has served them well 22 years later, as they now have 12 grandchildren.
“I’m from a large family, so we’ll have 40 to 50 people here for Thanksgiving or Christmas, and Santa comes to visit the children,” Mary Burkley said. “When I built it, I wanted it to be warm and inviting, and I wanted somewhere for people to come in and sit down.”
When they chose the lot, where they’re now one of eight houses in the cul-de-sac, they liked that it already had so many trees.
“This is part of Dr. Warren’s original Honey Hill Farm. He lived in the farmhouse,” she said. “We were fortunate to get the lot with all the trees. He had apple trees, boxwoods, pear trees. I remember coming up here and buying things from him before I ever dreamed of living here.”
At the end of the driveway is a perennial garden, and just beyond it is the Honey Hill Farm’s original white fence lining the shaded backyard filled with old trees and shrubs.
“We’ve not tried to tame the wilder aspects. It’s so wooded. The kids love to come out here and play hide and seek,” she said. “They love to play in the front yard (too). It’s nice and flat and grassy.”
The property has many squirrels, rabbits, chipmunks and even a fox that lives nearby.
The family also loves the back porch with the wrap-around deck.
“We’ll have dinner out there. It’s lovely,” Dennis said. “It’s so high. You get a great breeze in the fall, spring and summer.”
And in the winter, the tile floor in the sunroom is heated—perfect for the babies to crawl around, he said.
The house really works for children, Mary Burkley said, particularly with the layout of the upstairs. There’s a large common area with a reading nook and more huge windows that look out over the backyard.
Each of the four bedrooms upstairs are connected through two Jack and Jill bathrooms, but all come out in the common area. Each bedroom is spacious with charming window seats. A walk-up attic provides lots of storage space or could be turned into a media room.
The basement was popular with their kids as teenagers, she said. The area has a pool table, a large TV and sitting area, exercise space, a wet bar, a fireplace and even more unfinished space.
The walkout basement is surrounded by the home’s stone foundation, a theme continued in the main floor fireplace. It was modeled from an image in Southern Living Magazine and built from creek rock.
“I feel like the house is one of my children since we designed it and built it,” Mary Burkley said. “There are so many memories here. My girls getting ready for their weddings, the receptions after our parents passed, the Christmases and Thanksgivings. It’s a comfortable home.”
