Custom built Wilmore home has rural charm, but also offers easy access to city conveniences

Look out through any of the numerous windows in Duane and Cindy Flora’s Wilmore home and you’re likely to see deer strolling just outside, probably with some rabbits and cardinals cavorting too.
Nature is never far from this custom-built 4,200-square-foot home, located on five acres of land at 350 McCauley Road, a quiet rural lane lined with farms and some modern homes, and picturesque stone fences. Scenic South Elkhorn Creek is just down the road.
“There are pretty views from almost every window we have,” Duane Flora says. “We can be in here relaxing or doing something and deer will walk right past the house. It’s nice to have all that around.”
Along with country charm, the home also offers easy access to urban conveniences and area attractions. Downtown Lexington is about a dozen miles north. Nicholasville, Versailles, Blue Grass Airport, the Bluegrass Parkway and the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill also are just minutes away.
“If friends in Lexington call and want to meet us for dinner, we can be at Malone’s in 15 minutes,” Cindy says.
The two-story brick home has four bedrooms and 21/2 baths, plus a newly finished basement. It stands at the end of a long gravel drive, well off McCauley Road, and roughly in the middle of the long, fairly narrow lot. There are two acres of land behind the house, 21/4 acres in front.
The Floras built the house in 1996, moved in the following year, and have lived there ever since.
“It’s the quintessential country home, but it is a bit unusual,” Cindy Flora explains. “We basically took a popular floor plan that was originally intended for narrow suburban lots and tweaked it for the country.”
Those design tweaks — drawn up by architect David Toth with much input from the Floras — included adding space, raising ceilings, moving or eliminating walls to open space, and creating more windows. Lots of them.
Cindy admits she has to stop and count to be really sure. But she thinks the house has about 48 windows.
“Our builder said it was more windows than he’d ever put in a home,” she said. “But we’d been living in a starter home that had just four windows. And being an art lover, I wanted to have massive space for art and tons of light.
“The windows let in so much wonderful light, and open onto all the pastoral views surrounding us. Even on rainy days we have light coming in.”
Duane, a banker, says he loves the serenity that the home’s rural setting provides. He says the house is a perfect for relaxing at the end of a busy day, but also can accommodate plenty of guests for entertaining.
“I like the quiet, the privacy, and just being out in nature,” he said. “You really have the country life here, but also quick access to the city. That’s hard to find.”
Both Floras contributed to the home’s final design, particularly Cindy, an artist and art teacher who once considered becoming an architect.
She said their goal was a home that would be comfortable and practical for family living, but also accommodating for creative interests.
So, there’s plenty of wall area for displaying art, and ample storage space.
The entrance hall – ceiling over 20 feet tall – leads to an open central area with kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining area, and a 28-foot-deep family area with wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen has cherry wood cabinets. Floors are red oak.
The dining area can accommodate twelve people. But Cindy says they brought in an extra table one year for “a monster Thanksgiving.”
“The family area is great for Christmases or other gatherings,” Cindy said. “If there’s a ballgame on TV, the fellows can watch, the kids can be rowdy in the basement, and you can slip away to another part of the house for a quiet conversation with a visiting grandmother or a guest. You can spread everything out.”
She recalls that a guest once described the home as “grand without being braggadocious.”
“To me that was the best compliment ever,” she said. “The house feels a bit polished, a bit sophisticated, but without being super fancy.”
The Floras’ sons – one now married, the other attending Centre College – grew up in the house. Duane and Cindy had planned to stay and make it their retirement home.
But Duane’s new job with a Glasgow bank has necessitated a move, and the sale of what the Floras still consider their “dream home.”
“Life changes,” Cindy said. “But we hate saying goodbye to what we had thought would be our forever place.”
This week’s feature home is co-listed with Lynn McKenzie and Lisa Peel of United Real Estate Lexington.
