The Oaks at Cave Springs features designer homes in country setting

The house at 102 Mahin Trail gives a glimpse into what Jimmy Nash can do.
Lexington has seen many colorful luxury homes pop up in the last 26 years. Jimmy Nash Homes, his company that focuses on custom-built homes, has had a hand in that, constructing its own neighborhoods like Patchen Wilkes, The Reserve at Greenbrier and Glennlakes Estates. Mahin Trail runs through The Oaks at Cave Springs, a scenic neighborhood that sits just over the Jessamine County line.
“This area is kind of out in the country. It’s definitely got a different vibe,” Nash said.
There are three houses under construction in The Oaks with eight total homes. There are 36 one-acre lots, and 102 Mahin Trail has direct access to the neighborhood lake.
“They’re affordable. They’re all really spread out from one another. There’s a lot of green space as well,” he said of the lots. “We see all kinds of wildlife, like deer and turkey. The residents fish out here. It’s nice and away from everything, and quiet.”
He said the home has a great floor plan without an overwhelming amount of square footage. It has a walk-out basement and a non-traditional community septic system, which frees up space in the yard for a pool or outdoor living area. It also has a hearth room, which Nash describes as an informal area with a stone fireplace just off the kitchen, and an on-trend first-floor master bedroom. The first and second floors both feature nine-foot ceilings.
It’s the neighborhood’s model home, and it was built with products that have a mix of price points to show visitors how they can design their own.
“There are 42,000 decisions to be made when building a home. We can sit down with a customer and walk through other ideas and get really close on what they would cost, based on location,” he said.
If the company has something it’s known for, he said it would be creating designs that are well-thought out.
“I feel like we’re on the front edge of things. Most of our houses are custom-designed from scratch. We take a process that could be overwhelming and make it enjoyable, and predictable, meaning we don’t create a home that has our look to it, but a home that has their look to it.”
They use materials like Hardie plank, shake, board and batten, stone and brick. Many of their homes are finished in blue, gray, brown and white. They take pride in building in any style and color, though—whatever the customer desires.
“It becomes very vibrant when you see all those colors together and architectural features,” he said.
The model home was also built with TREX decking, which is virtually maintenance free; 12-foot gliding back doors; 6-inch oak wood floors; decorative wood beams on the ceilings; standalone tubs and ceramic showers; his and hers closets in the master suite and gas lanterns on the front porch, which many of the neighborhood homes also have.
The house’s geothermal, tankless water heater, which Nash said keeps the utility bills low, and the cellulose insulation all go into the house’s energy efficiency plan. The basement is unfinished, but Nash said it was pre-planned to become a finished basement with a fifth bedroom and walk-in closet.
“It could have a wet bar, a media and gaming area. Since it’s a walkout (basement), there are a ton of windows looking out over the lake,” he said.
With several different styles of houses already built in The Oaks, Nash said they’re using lots of Hardie plank in the neighborhood, which fits a more rural, farmhouse feel. Some have a craftsman style, and a builder could use all brick. The current residents have sprawling front and back porches, ones that normally wouldn’t fit on houses in regular subdivisions.
“There’s not one look (of house) out here. The point is they can have anything they want,” he said.
This week’s feature home is listed with Laura Beth Ratliff of Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty.
