Distinctively ColonialDanville home draws on Williamsburg, Virginia stylings.

Woodland Place is counted among the premiere residential addresses in Danville. The nine homes that dot the leafy lane have become a part of the local cultural heritage, blending nicely with the town’s historical architecture.

Folks in the neighborhood tend to be around for the long haul, so it’s rare when a home comes available. The five bedroom, four bath, 3,543 square foot home at 523 Woodland Place is a case in point.

“We’re downtown, which is what makes it special,” said homeowner Buddy Edwards. “It’s been such a great spot to live. You can walk to all the schools from here. Danville High is just around the corner and we’re close to Centre College.”

Buddy credits wife Elayne with designing the home. She was influenced by the architecture surrounding Richmond, Virginia where she grew up.

“I really like the look of Colonial Williamsburg,” Elayne said, as she pulled out a cache of clippings from Colonial Home Magazine that served as a template for their construction project.

“We started building in 1977 and moved in the next year,” Elayne said. “Our girls were only 5 and 7 years old, now they’re 46 and 48.”

TRADITION AND INNOVATION

To capture the Williamsburg Colonial look, care was taken to find the right materials -- such as the vintage red brick for the exterior that was reclaimed from a demolition. The Chippendale style railing on the front porch and gambrel roof speak to the Williamsburg style.

On the inside, the living room features a Williamsburg mantel over a brick wood-burning fireplace set off by hand-picked furniture and design pieces accumulated over a lifetime of collecting. Period moldings and millwork add to the storybook appeal.

Renovations and updates through the years provided many innovations, such as an enclosed Florida room with HVAC, and a first floor master bedroom suite along with double sinks, shower enclosure, claw foot tub, built-in cabinetry and walk-in closet.

“Reece Reinhold Designs helped us with the first floor master suite addition in 2003,” Buddy said.

The many large windows in the home provide ample light for reading, one of Elayne’s favorite activities, as well as views of the peaceful wooded lot.

The well-appointed kitchen with adjacent eat-in area features a double oven, gas cook top and quartz counter tops along with easy access to the formal dining room.

On the second level there are four bedrooms, including one currently used as a sitting room and the original master suite.

OUTDOOR LIVING

The outdoor living area includes a brick terrace around the covered pool that recalls Colonial Williamsburg. A Chippendale railing defines a niche for entertaining or relaxation away from water sports. The pool and its amenities are strictly contemporary, but they harmonize graciously with the traditional house they serve.

A nine-zone irrigation system helps maintain the park-like lawn and landscaping. There is also a large two-car attached garage and an unfinished basement.

The Edwards met while they were both students at Transylvania University. They originally came to Danville when Buddy landed a job as a public school teacher. He’s been a real estate broker since 1975.

“Our plans are to move to Mount Pleasant in the Charleston, South Carolina area,” Buddy said. They are looking forward to being near family there.

Although he has given up golf, Buddy has fond memories of the Charleston area. He once got a hole-in-one at the Bulls Bay course.

This week’s feature home is co-listed with Buddy Edwards of Haymaker/Bean Commercial Real Estate and Brooke Haymaker of Haymaker/Bean Residential Real Estate. To see more images of the home, visit the Homeseller gallery at Kentucky.com.