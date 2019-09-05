Built RightStill Meadow home on full basement is filled with good memories

Grace and Al Wiemann were not the first owners of the Jimmy Nash-built house at 3741 Horsemint Trail, but they have made it their home.

They bought it only a few months after it was complete because the original owners got divorced. They then moved in with their son and daughter and soon were comfortably settled in their five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath domicile.

“We didn’t have to change much when we moved in,” Grace said. “We did a little bit of painting, but that’s all. This house was all ready for us to live in it.”

When they first relocated to Still Meadow, the subdivision ensconced off Hayes Boulevard, the neighborhood was not totally built out. Open fields and country lanes gave it an aura of seclusion, but that feeling is still prevalent even as the last few lots have been bought and built on.

“This is such a nice neighborhood,” said Grace. “We didn't even know this was here. Our Realtor director us here. All the neighbors are friendly but private and they look out for one another.”

While some people might be wary about the traffic in the area, Grace says she has learned all the shortcuts and different ways to get from home to work and to Hamburg’s numerous shopping offerings.

It wasn’t just the neighborhood that drew the Wiemanns there. They were excited to be able to get in a Jimmy Nash home. All the inviting, homey nuances Nash loves to incorporate are there: a flowing design, a friendly foyer with columns, soaring windows, crown molding and plenty of other dramatic touches all over. Just off the great room is the well-appointed kitchen.

“We thought the kitchen was unique and decorative,” Al said.

“I spend a lot of time in the kitchen,” Grace said. “I like to cook. The kitchen has lots of space, cabinets and drawers. There’s also a nice big pantry.”

Al said he recalled standing with the home inspector in the kitchen – which comes complete with an island, granite countertops and a fireplace – and hearing him say, “They built this one right.”

The Wiemanns agree. From the street, the house looks small and cozy, but once you get inside you realize there is much more room than you first thought.

“We like the front doors,” Grace said. “They’re beautiful. They bring the light in.”

The foyer directs you to a two-story great room with a fireplace (there are three all told in the house), with custom-made curtains cascading from ceiling to floor. Other appreciated touches include the decorative wrought iron on the extra-broad stairs and a stunning barrel ceiling in the owner’s-suite bedroom.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two of which share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. The bedrooms feature a distinct Nash touch: California closets, which have built ins that make storing and organizing a breeze.

Out back at the rear of the house, there’s a neat deck that has recently been refurbished.

“We have a nice back yard,” Al said.

“There’s a lot of privacy,” Grace added. The one possible drawback is a pool probably won’t fit, but it is still an ideal spot for relaxing and entertaining friends at a barbecue.

The house sits on a full finished basement, which serves as a haven for Al when he wants to read or watch a University of Kentucky basketball game on TV. The third fireplace is here in the basement.

“It doesn’t look or feel like a basement,” Al said. “It’s nice and cool in the summer. In the winter we come down and build a fire and it’s nice and warm.”

There are multiple areas in the well-lit and carpeted basement that can be configured in myriad ways – dedicated space for playing games or perhaps even a home office. “If we were staying, we would maybe add a kitchenette or sink,” Al said. “We held off redoing any of this so the next owners could do what they want.”

There is also plenty of storage all over the basement.

“Some of our neighbors have put a big bar down here or a theater,” Al said. “If we were going to stay, we might do something like that.”

While most people prefer to have a walkout basement, Al said he prefers his basement the way it is because when his kids had friends over for a party or a sleepover, he knew exactly where they were and nobody could sneak out. There is a guest bedroom and a bathroom with a shower in the basement, making it ideal for a live-in mother-in-law or someone else who wants to stay overnight (or longer).

Although their two children are reluctant to move from the house and neighborhood they’ve grown up in, Al and Grace know it’s time to look for something a bit smaller.

“There are too many memories here,” Al said. “We were trying to envision a place like our downstairs. They just don’t make them like that. Building has crossed our mind but sometimes it gets expensive. We’ll sell our house to a good buyer and then find something. This house has served its purpose and we’re grateful, but now it’s time (to go).”

This week’s feature home is listed with Paul Chartier at The Brokerage. To view more photos of the home, visit the Homeseller gallery at Kentucky.com.