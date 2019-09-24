Perfection in every direction on 206-acre Flemingsburg farm

Flemingsburg residents Mike and Jennifer Ginn had been searching for a year for the right site for their dream home when a Realtor showed them acreage at 502 Little Pig Road in Flemingsburg.

Aside from the unusual street name that always spurs questions it was the perfect setup. “We both said, ‘This is it.’ It had a small house near the road, so we renovated it and moved in,” said the businessman and retired owner of a mobile sonography practice.

A year later, Mike, Jennifer and their children Tiffany and Tyler moved again, this time up the hill to the 5,693-square-foot house situated at the end of a half-mile long asphalt driveway. The sprawling residence rests on a knoll at the highest point of the picturesque 206-acre farm. Peaceful, bucolic vistas extend in every direction, as far as the eye can see.

Three-fourths of the land is tillable; the rest is wooded with a lot of walnut trees. The property also has a half-mile of frontage on the Licking River. For outdoorsmen and women who live to hunt and fish, it’s paradise.

“We’ve kayaked and fished on the river, camped out. The rope’s still there that we used to swing out over the water, but it’s probably rotten by now,” Mike recalls.

Tyler also has killed his share on the farm.

“We have so much wildlife here,” Mike said. Deer, turkey, squirrels and rabbits parade around and make themselves at home there; bobcats and coyote make an occasional unwelcome appearance.

Like the wide open spaces around it, the home’s floor plan is conducive to entertaining and socializing.

“We wanted an open-concept kitchen and living room,” he continued. “It was my dream, so I drew it out. Fortunately, I had a builder who understood what I wanted.”

In fact, Mike designed every inch of the four-bedroom, three-and-one-half bathroom residence top to bottom, inside and out. He even drew up the landscape design and picked the plantings.

In the kitchen, a snack bar with seating for four forms the transition from the food prep area to the table. With additional seating in the dining room, the couple can host 18 people comfortably — important for the Ginns, who entertain frequently.

In warm weather, the fun centers around the 40-foot long swimming pool and waterfall.

“It’s really a sport pool,” he explained. “We played basketball and volleyball in it when the kids were young.”

The stamped, stained concrete deck surrounding it has ample space for those who want to relax and listen to water pouring into water without getting in.

In cold weather — or when a ballgame’s on — the party’s in the basement, also known as the Kentucky room.

“It’s where we play cards and watch games,” said Mike. He and Jennifer, both big fans of the Wildcats, never miss a UK game. And they usually have plenty of company watching with them.

Other options include playing billiards, throwing darts and admiring Jennifer’s coveted collection of Maker’s Mark bourbon. “We have something going on here almost every weekend,” Mike noted.

The first-floor owners’ suite features hardwood floors laid on the diagonal, a whirlpool tub in the bathroom and a separate office. A long catwalk above the living room connects three bedrooms on the second floor. It also offers a close look at the poplar wood vaulted ceiling.

“We used wood on the ceiling to make the house feel and look more country,” Mike explained.

Mike spends hours on a tractor keeping the farm manicured. “It looks more like a yard than a farm. It’s immaculate. But I’m tired of the upkeep,” he said.

“People are hating to see us move,” he continued. Probably no one more than the couple’s 14-year-old granddaughter Abigail, who has grown up by the pool. “She loves coming here with her friends. She’s really going to miss it.”

“Jen and I love it here,” he added. “ If I was 40, I wouldn’t be thinking about moving. I love this community.”