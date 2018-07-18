UK commitment has recruiting recipe for national championship

Five-star forward DJ Jeffries talks about his teammate James Wiseman and the possibility that the two could team up with Vernon Carey at Kentucky a year from now.
By
Lexington native and Louisville resident Ben Sollee is playing on two shows Sunday at the Port Stage at the Forecastle Festival. He sat down with us to talk about what he’ll be doing and how it’s part of a distinctly Kentucky spirit of music.