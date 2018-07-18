This graphic undercover video of beaten piglets, adult pigs got a Kentucky farm in trouble

Mercy For Animals captured video at a Franklin farm that's a Tosh Farms facility. The abuse in the video prompted JBS USA to temporarily stop accepting shipments from the farm while it investigates. Tosh said farm staff are being retrained.
By
What’s Ben Sollee doing at Forecastle?

Latest News

What’s Ben Sollee doing at Forecastle?

Lexington native and Louisville resident Ben Sollee is playing on two shows Sunday at the Port Stage at the Forecastle Festival. He sat down with us to talk about what he’ll be doing and how it’s part of a distinctly Kentucky spirit of music.