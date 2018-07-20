Is Kentucky football getting enough pre-season respect?

Despite having 17 starters back from last season’s bowl team, Kentucky football is being picked near the bottom of its division. At SEC Football Media Days, UK head coach Mark Stoops was asked if his team was not getting enough respect.
Drone view of old and new Kennedy Mill Bridge

The old Kennedy Mill Bridge, built in 1924, over Lake Herrington is being dismantled while a new span is under construction. The new bridge, linking Garrard and Mercer Counties, is scheduled to be finished in November 2019.